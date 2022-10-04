ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

WATCH: Bexar County DA drops charges against teen shot by former SAPD officer

SAN ANTONIO – The charges filed against a teenager who was shot by a now former-SAPD officer have been dismissed, according to Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales. After reviewing video footage from the shooting and hearing concerns about the case, Gonzales said the teen’s charges have been dismissed, pending further investigation.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KTSA

SAPD: Man with felony warrants dead after officer involved shooting on north side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is reporting an officer-involved shooting on the city’s north side. Investigators say a man was shot dead by an officer who was responding to a domestic disturbance call in the 11990 block of Bammel Lane. The man reportedly had a gun when police arrived, and he was suspected of stalking a woman after the two had previously dated.
KBAT 99.9

Man Stabbed and Wife Struck in the Face With a Metal Bar at HEB

One San Antonio family made a quick stop at their local H-E-B and experienced a very disturbing and violent encounter. When the family pulled up to H-E-B, the wife got out of the car while the husband stayed in the car with their child. While the man and child were in the car a woman approached the vehicle and “began causing problems,” the affidavit states.
KSAT 12

Woman shot by daughter’s boyfriend after evicting him, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for a 29-year-old man who they say took some parting shots as he left an East Side home on Tuesday night. They say he shot a woman in her stomach after she ordered him to leave the home and also tied a teenager’s arms before locking him inside a storage shed.
KSAT 12

Robbery suspect facing multiple charges after stealing lottery tickets and evading deputies, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – A man who authorities say robbed a West Bexar County convenience store is facing additional charges after he ran from deputies twice, according to records. Trevion Warner, 25, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with robbery and two counts of evading arrest, records with the Bexar County Jail show. He was also booked on two previous, unrelated marijuana charges.
news4sanantonio.com

Woman arrested after brutally attacking her ex-boyfriend and his wife

SAN ANTONIO - A woman is behind bars, accused of carrying out a vicious attack on her ex-boyfriend and his wife in the parking lot of an East Side HEB. Police say 34-year-old Amanda Diann Cristan walked up to a woman who'd just finished shopping at the HEB on North New Braunfels Street and struck her across the face with a metal bar.
