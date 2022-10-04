Read full article on original website
Related
KSAT 12
Woman opens apartment door to find boyfriend outside with gunshot wounds
SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was expecting her boyfriend to come home after a night out with friends found him outside her door, suffering from gunshot wounds. San Antonio police were called to the couple’s apartment, located near Loop 410 and Evers Road, around 2:30 a.m. Friday.
KSAT 12
WATCH: Bexar County DA drops charges against teen shot by former SAPD officer
SAN ANTONIO – The charges filed against a teenager who was shot by a now former-SAPD officer have been dismissed, according to Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales. After reviewing video footage from the shooting and hearing concerns about the case, Gonzales said the teen’s charges have been dismissed, pending further investigation.
Police investigating two people found dead in Schertz home
Family called police to ask for a welfare check.
KSAT 12
Suspect arrested for pistol-whipping man multiple times during robbery on Northwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A suspect has been arrested for robbing and pistol-whipping a man on the Northwest Side last month, according to San Antonio police. Joe Angel Castillo, 22, was booked on Thursday and charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman hit ex's wife with metal pipe at H-E-B parking lot, SAPD says
She also stabbed her ex with a screwdriver, police say.
KTSA
SAPD: Man with felony warrants dead after officer involved shooting on north side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is reporting an officer-involved shooting on the city’s north side. Investigators say a man was shot dead by an officer who was responding to a domestic disturbance call in the 11990 block of Bammel Lane. The man reportedly had a gun when police arrived, and he was suspected of stalking a woman after the two had previously dated.
San Antonio officer shoots man amid Northside domestic dispute, police say
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
KSAT 12
Suspected arson fire causes $40K in damage to South Side home; 1 person in custody, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire officials say they are investigating a fire on the city’s South Side as arson, and that one person has already been taken into police custody. Firefighters responded to a fire around 11:45 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Brighton Avenue, not...
RELATED PEOPLE
KSAT 12
Man arrested for threatening to shoot up workplace for Toyota subcontractors, records show
SAN ANTONIO – An employee for a Toyota subcontractor has been arrested after police said he threatened to shoot up his workplace earlier this week. Kevin Louis Kresta, 51, was booked on Wednesday and charged with terroristic threat causing public fear, a third-degree felony, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
One man is dead and neighbors are demanding a better police response
SAN ANTONIO — When two blasts of rapid fire gunshots filled the air in east San Antonio around 1am, a nearby San Antonio Police Officer heard the shots and called for backup. It happened near East Houston and Polaris streets, about 200 yards from where another man was shot...
Man Stabbed and Wife Struck in the Face With a Metal Bar at HEB
One San Antonio family made a quick stop at their local H-E-B and experienced a very disturbing and violent encounter. When the family pulled up to H-E-B, the wife got out of the car while the husband stayed in the car with their child. While the man and child were in the car a woman approached the vehicle and “began causing problems,” the affidavit states.
KSAT 12
Man sleeping under I-10 hit, killed by car after driver lost control, brakes malfunctioned, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed after he was hit by a vehicle that malfunctioned when the driver lost control under Interstate 10 on the Northwest Side. San Antonio police said the crash happened just after 6 a.m. Friday as the driver of the vehicle headed to work and took the turnaround under I-10 at Wurzbach Road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12
Man arrested after stabbing another man for loudly revving car engine at Walmart, Kerrville PD says
KERRVILLE, Texas – A Kerrville man got into an argument with another man in a Walmart parking lot and attacked him with a knife for loudly revving his car’s engine, according to Kerrville police. Not long after the incident, the armed man was arrested and charged with aggravated...
KSAT 12
BCSO: 2 teens charged with murder, assault after woman killed in drive-by shooting
SAN ANTONIO – Two teens who are in custody following a deadly drive-by shooting in West Bexar County are facing more charges, including murder, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of the vehicle involved in the shooting, a 14-year-old, and a 15-year-old passenger were arrested...
Man found dead on east side from multiple gunshot wounds
SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead from multiple gunshot wounds on the east side after police say they heard more than 50 to 60 shots being fired early Thursday morning. Police responded to the location at East Houston Street and North Polaris Street just after 1 a.m. Officers...
KSAT 12
Woman shot by daughter’s boyfriend after evicting him, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for a 29-year-old man who they say took some parting shots as he left an East Side home on Tuesday night. They say he shot a woman in her stomach after she ordered him to leave the home and also tied a teenager’s arms before locking him inside a storage shed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
VIDEO: San Antonio police officer fired after shooting at Northside McDonald's
The officer had been on the force for seven months before the incident.
KSAT 12
Robbery suspect facing multiple charges after stealing lottery tickets and evading deputies, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – A man who authorities say robbed a West Bexar County convenience store is facing additional charges after he ran from deputies twice, according to records. Trevion Warner, 25, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with robbery and two counts of evading arrest, records with the Bexar County Jail show. He was also booked on two previous, unrelated marijuana charges.
Teens who mistakenly targeted house on Far Westside charged with murder
The woman who died was 25 years old.
news4sanantonio.com
Woman arrested after brutally attacking her ex-boyfriend and his wife
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is behind bars, accused of carrying out a vicious attack on her ex-boyfriend and his wife in the parking lot of an East Side HEB. Police say 34-year-old Amanda Diann Cristan walked up to a woman who'd just finished shopping at the HEB on North New Braunfels Street and struck her across the face with a metal bar.
Comments / 0