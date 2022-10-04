ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrity Tributes Pour in After Loretta Lynn's Death

By Lizzy Buczak
 3 days ago
Loretta Lynn, a country music legend, passed away at the age of 90.

Her family issued the following statement: "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills.”

Following the news of her death, the country music world grieved, as many celebrities and stars honored the “Fist City” and "Coal Miner's Daughter" singer on social media.

"So sad to hear of the passing of ⁦@LorettaLynn. She was always an inspiration to those of us grew up listening to and loving real country music. Her kindness, strength and devotion to country music and her fans will be deeply missed. They don't make 'em like her anymore,” Travis Tritt wrote alongside a throwback photo of the duo.

"She was an inspiration. R.I.P. Loretta Lynn,” singer/songwriter Carole King shared on Twitter.

“"RIP #LorettaLynn – the Queen of Country. Was a total honor having her on #WWHL years ago. What an icon and lovely person,” Andy Cohen shared on Twitter shortly after the news broke, with media personality Katie Couric taking to her own page to write, “so sad to hear this.”

John Wilkins
3d ago

Rest In Peace Loretta Lynn. Make room Heaven for the Coal Miners Daughter is coming home. Welcome this lovely First Lady of Country Music.

