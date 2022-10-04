BATON ROUGE - LSU football will have its toughest test of the season thus far when No. 8. travels to Baton Rouge this Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN). The Tigers (4-1, 2-0 SEC) enter the matchup after winning at Auburn last Saturday, 21-17. LSU – No. 25 in the AP poll but unranked in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA coaches poll – came back from a 17-0 first-half deficit to pull away with the win, its first road victory under coach Brian Kelly.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO