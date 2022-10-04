Read full article on original website
Gov. Edwards announces $270 million in bridge projects funded through infrastructure law
In touring a locally owned bridge in East Baton Rouge Parish with inspectors from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development., Gov. John Bel Edwards announced about $270 million in funding has been allocated for off-system bridge repair and replacement projects. According to a news release, the bridge the governor...
Schedule set for 54th annual International Acadian Festival
5 p.m. – The opening evening festivities will kick off with the blessing of the grounds. 6 p.m. – Rides /crafts/food booths will open immediately after the blessing. For information on crafts booth, contact Jimmy Hebert at (225) 776-2895. 5-6 p.m. – A Texas Hold ‘Em Tournament will...
Brian Kelly sets donation record for sitting LSU coach with $1 million grant
BATON ROUGE - LSU football coach Brian Kelly has set the record for the largest donation made by a sitting coach in school history, the Tiger Athletic Foundation announced Friday. Kelly and his family are granting $1 million to TAF to help with the construction of an improved athletic training...
LSU football vs. Tennessee: Score prediction, scouting report for underdog Tigers
BATON ROUGE - LSU football will have its toughest test of the season thus far when No. 8. travels to Baton Rouge this Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN). The Tigers (4-1, 2-0 SEC) enter the matchup after winning at Auburn last Saturday, 21-17. LSU – No. 25 in the AP poll but unranked in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA coaches poll – came back from a 17-0 first-half deficit to pull away with the win, its first road victory under coach Brian Kelly.
Why four-star offensive tackle Zalance Heard committed to LSU football over Florida, FSU
The night before Zalance Heard was scheduled to announce his football commitment, the Neville tackle said he was still undecided. He knew he needed to rest since the Tigers were set to open the season less than 48 hours later. Heard said he was up tossing and turning until at...
Tennessee football's first game at LSU 96 years ago launched Neyland legend, killed a governor
It was perhaps a bad omen for LSU football when the governor’s seat was empty at kickoff against. , especially since he lay on his death bed three miles away. In 1926, there was no bigger Tigers fan in Louisiana than Gov. Henry Fuqua. And there’s no way he...
Why prized LSU baseball transfer Paul Skenes said he left the Air Force Academy
BATON ROUGE - New LSU baseball pitcher and designated hitter Paul Skenes explained Thursday his reasoning why he entered the transfer portal this offseason. Skenes, a star pitcher and hitter at Air Force, realized last year that he wanted to pursue professional baseball. But in order to do that without potentially getting enlisted to serve, he had to transfer before his junior year.
