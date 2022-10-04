ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iberville Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
postsouth.com

Schedule set for 54th annual International Acadian Festival

5 p.m. – The opening evening festivities will kick off with the blessing of the grounds. 6 p.m. – Rides /crafts/food booths will open immediately after the blessing. For information on crafts booth, contact Jimmy Hebert at (225) 776-2895. 5-6 p.m. – A Texas Hold ‘Em Tournament will...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
postsouth.com

LSU football vs. Tennessee: Score prediction, scouting report for underdog Tigers

BATON ROUGE - LSU football will have its toughest test of the season thus far when No. 8. travels to Baton Rouge this Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN). The Tigers (4-1, 2-0 SEC) enter the matchup after winning at Auburn last Saturday, 21-17. LSU – No. 25 in the AP poll but unranked in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA coaches poll – came back from a 17-0 first-half deficit to pull away with the win, its first road victory under coach Brian Kelly.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
County
Iberville Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Real Estate
City
Baton Rouge, LA
postsouth.com

Why prized LSU baseball transfer Paul Skenes said he left the Air Force Academy

BATON ROUGE - New LSU baseball pitcher and designated hitter Paul Skenes explained Thursday his reasoning why he entered the transfer portal this offseason. Skenes, a star pitcher and hitter at Air Force, realized last year that he wanted to pursue professional baseball. But in order to do that without potentially getting enlisted to serve, he had to transfer before his junior year.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy