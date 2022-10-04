Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Related
Reds make shocking decision on future of David Bell as manager
David Bell will stay on as manager of the Cincinnati Reds. But several other members of the team’s coaching staff in the 2022 MLB season will have to find jobs somewhere else. According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Reds will keep Bell for 2023 despite another atrocious season for Cincinnati.
Albert Pujols’ shocking Cardinals retirement admission ahead of MLB Playoffs
Albert Pujols announced before the start of the 2022 season that this year would be his last. When St. Louis Cardinals fans heard that, they assumed they would be getting Pujols for the entire campaign. But that almost wasn’t the case. Ahead of the Cardinals’ MLB Playoffs battle with the Philadelphia Phillies, Pujols revealed that […] The post Albert Pujols’ shocking Cardinals retirement admission ahead of MLB Playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Judge ties absurd Mickey Mantle record MLB hasn’t seen in 66 years
Aaron Judge barely missed out on taking home the American League Triple Crown, but he’s got plenty of insane numbers to show for his incredible work in the 2022 MLB regular season. Apart from setting a new single-season home-run record in the AL, Aaron Judge also reached an absurd statistical territory last attained by the legendary Mickey Mantle nearly seven decades ago (h/t ESPN Stats & Info).
MLB・
Jose Quintana drops Willson Contreras bombshell with Cubs star’s Chicago future in doubt
The St. Louis Cardinals are gearing up for their Wild Card series against the Philadelphia Phillies, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t already making plans for free agency, even though they would rather not have to deal with that for another few weeks. Despite that, it sounds like one of their new star pitchers, Jose Quintana, is already making pitches to potential free agents.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jose Ramirez’s hilarious $40 million plan to keep key Guardians teammate around
The Cleveland Guardians made an improbable run in 2022 to win the AL Central and make the postseason. While the team is focused on its upcoming matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays, Jose Ramirez is also lobbying for teammate Amed Rosario to get a big contract extension this offseason. In fact, Ramirez went as far as to say he’d be willing to give a shocking amount of his own contract money to Rosario in order to keep him in Cleveland, via Zack Meisel.
‘The league is really in trouble’: Kevin Durant vocal on Victor Wembanyama’s looming NBA arrival
Even unicorns evolve, too. If you are a unicorn evolution truther, then how do you explain Victor Wembanyama? Kevin Durant, arguably the original NBA unicorn, believes that Wembanyama is going to be massive headache for opponents of whichever lucky team who would land him in the 2023 NBA Draft. “The...
NBA・
Jose Abreu’s eye-opening decision for season finale sends White Sox fans into a tizzy
The Chicago White Sox wrap up what was a very disappointing season on Wednesday as they face the Minnesota Twins. Veteran Jose Abreu won’t play either and he was asked why, stating he wanted to see the game from a manager’s perspective, leaving many White Sox fans suspecting that the franchise icon might either move into coaching or leave the South Side.
Bobby Portis’ take on Draymond Green-Jordan Poole fight after his suspension for punching teammate
The Golden State Warriors have already announced that they are not planning to suspend Draymond Green for punching his teammate, Jordan Poole, at practice. Milwaukee Bucks power forward Bobby Portis apparently took exception to that. He posted to Twitter, pointing to the supposed hypocrisy of the situation. “I got 8...
RELATED PEOPLE
Mariners, Julio Rodriguez hit with harsh update ahead of historic return to MLB playoffs
The Seattle Mariners are marching to their first playoff appearance in over 20 years. It is definitely a reason to celebrate for Seattle sports fans. However, the Mariners will be without Jesse Winker for at least the first two rounds of the postseason, assuming of course that the team survive their initial assignments. The Mariners […] The post Mariners, Julio Rodriguez hit with harsh update ahead of historic return to MLB playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers coach emerging as candidate for Royals manager job after Mike Matheny firing
The Los Angeles Dodgers marched to 111 wins in 2022, the most in franchise history and the most in the National League since the 1906 Chicago Cubs. Now, it appears that a member of the Dodgers’ coaching staff is piquing the interest of a team with a managerial opening. The Kansas City Royals, who just fired manager Mike Matheny shortly after the conclusion of their season, are eyeing this Los Angeles coach, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network.
Clayton Kershaw passes Cy Young on all-time strikeouts list
Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw is ready for the 2022 MLB postseason. The veteran and future Hall of Famer pitcher closed out the Dodgers’ 2022 MLB regular season with a sterling performance on the mound Wednesday night at home again the visiting Colorado Rockies. It was also in that 6-1 victory that he managed to surpass the legendary Cy Young on the all-time strikeouts list in Major League Baseball history.
Mets star Francisco Lindor vows to make good on promise to Jeff McNeil following batting crown
The long and grueling baseball regular season has finally reached its conclusion. After 162 games, the New York Mets have cemented themselves as one of the best teams in baseball, posting an impressive 101-61 record. Buoyed by elite talent such as Francisco Lindor, Jacob deGrom, and Max Scherzer, the Mets appear geared to make a deep playoff run. But no one should forget the contributions of second baseman Jeff McNeil, who posted the best season of his career with the Mets in addition to winning the NL batting crown.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Blue Jays star Alek Manoah’s stunned reaction after brutal Game 1 loss vs. Mariners
Toronto Blue Jays star Alek Manoah was confident heading into his MLB postseason debut against the Seattle Mariners. Despite the confidence, Manoah and the Blue Jays came up short in Game 1. The Mariners knocked Manoah for four runs in 5.2 innings pitched as they won 4-0. Manoah struck out...
Pete Alonso gets brutally honest on Braves winning the NL East over Mets
The National League East turned out to be the lone must-watch division in the final weeks of the regular season. In the end, the Atlanta Braves had the last laugh over the New York Mets. The Braves clawed their way to first place in the NL East after they had trailed the Mets by 10.5 […] The post Pete Alonso gets brutally honest on Braves winning the NL East over Mets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘This is fun baseball’: Pete Alonso’s surprising take after Mets blow Game 1 vs. Padres
Playoff baseball can be so cruel at times. Despite winning 101 games during the regular season, the New York Mets already find themselves on the brink of elimination following a crushing 7-1 defeat at the hands of the San Diego Padres in the NL Wild Card round. But first baseman Pete Alonso is mustering the […] The post ‘This is fun baseball’: Pete Alonso’s surprising take after Mets blow Game 1 vs. Padres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals star Nolan Arenado speaks out on huge regret in ninth inning meltdown vs. Phillies
The St. Louis Cardinals entered the ninth inning of Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series with a 2-0 lead over the Philadelphia Phillies. Somehow, the team lost that game on Friday night 6-3. It’s hard to point to one specific reason for why the Cardinals imploded in the ninth. And it doesn’t seem […] The post Cardinals star Nolan Arenado speaks out on huge regret in ninth inning meltdown vs. Phillies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phillies snap insane Cardinals’ MLB Playoff streak with improbable comeback victory
The Philadelphia Phillies stunned the Cardinals in St. Louis in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series. After being kept off the scoreboard through the first 8 innings of play, the Phillies’ potent lineup found their rhythm in the 9th and scored 6 runs to take the lead. Philadelphia went on to win by […] The post Phillies snap insane Cardinals’ MLB Playoff streak with improbable comeback victory appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Terry Francona reveals Guardians’ hilarious advantage over Rays ahead of AL Wild Card series
The Cleveland Guardians won the AL Central and therefore clinched home field advantage in the AL Wild Card series. Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Rays earned a Wild Card spot and will be forced to travel to Cleveland following a 9-game road trip. Guardians manager Terry Francona was asked what kind of advantage that could provide […] The post Terry Francona reveals Guardians’ hilarious advantage over Rays ahead of AL Wild Card series appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jacob deGrom bares status of finger injury ahead of Mets’ do-or-die Game 2
The New York Mets dropped their Wild Card opener against the San Diego Padres in the MLB playoffs, so that means they are likely to activate Jacob deGrom earlier than planned. However, the question is whether the star pitcher is ready and healthy to play or not. For those not...
Rangers fan gives 7-word response on plans for Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s 62nd HR ball
The entire baseball world stopped in anticipation of New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s historic 62nd long ball. Judge finally achieved the unthinkable at Globe Life Field in Arlington, eliciting an eruption from the crowd of 38,832 in Texas. And perhaps no one, other than Judge’s family and friends, is celebrating the feat harder than […] The post Rangers fan gives 7-word response on plans for Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s 62nd HR ball appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
202K+
Followers
114K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0