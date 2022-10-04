Read full article on original website
Related
How’s The View Up There? Cody Man Peaks 35 Wyoming Mountains
How many truly big mountain peaks does Wyoming have over 2000 above the surrounding terrain? At least 35 is the answer. Josh Super has ascended all 35 of Wyoming’s most prominent peaks. It took him two years to find the time to get to and climb them all. According...
Spirits & Poltergeists Linger In Wyoming’s 10 Most Haunted Places
If you are looking for real spooky places this October, Wyoming has plenty of them. Here is a top ten list of haunted Wyoming places. One of them is probably near where you are if you are already in Wyoming. 1. Occidental Hotel, Buffalo. This hotel is one of my...
Activists Want To ban Wyoming’s High Capacity Assault Cow
Some big city blue state tourists wanted to come to Wyoming to give nature a hug. In Wyoming, they have high-capacity assault cows. Yeah, those things will wreck your view of the natural world really fast. Nature, these city folk were told, was supposed to be peaceful and balanced. Perfect...
This Wyoming Monument Just Celebrated Its 140th Birthday
Yesterday marked a special day for a Wyoming monument that is now a national historic landmark. Happy 140th Birthday to Wyoming's Ames Monument. Construction finished on this Southeast Wyoming landmark October 3rd, 1882. Yes, this landmark has been around longer than Wyoming has been a state. I love the shade...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gov. Gordon Proclaims September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
It may have been a few days late, but the signing of the September Childhood Cancer Awareness Month proclamation yesterday by Governor Gordon was welcomed by representatives of Jason's Friends - a Casper-based support network for Wyoming families impacted by childhood cancer. A representative from Jason's Friends took a moment...
What In The Wide World Of Desserts Is Wyoming Pudding?
If you go to Google and ask what Wyoming's State Bird is, the Western Meadowlark pops right up. What's the Wyoming State flower? Answer: Indian Paintbrush. What's Wyoming's favorite dessert? Answer: German Chocolate Cake, Huckleberry ice cream, Cowboy Cookies and Truffles were a few of the desserts that were mentioned.
Gov. Gordon Declares October Dyslexia Awareness Month in Wyoming
Yesterday, October 5, Governor Mark Gordon signed a proclamation declaring October 2022 Dyslexia Awareness Month. The signing was attended by a small group of Wyoming students and community members, representatives from the WyoLit organization, and WY State Representative Landon Brown. Governor Gordon recognized the proclamation as critical to improving the...
Giant Elk Looks On In Amazement As Two Wyoming Moose Spar
Well, this is interesting. It's like being at a party or a bar when a couple of bros start pushing each other then one gets the bright idea to throw a punch, hoping that they'd be broken up, but no one wants to break it up, now they have to actually throw down. All you can think as you watch on is, I hope they don't fight their way over here. I'm not about to have my drink spilled.
RELATED PEOPLE
Cheyenne NWS: SE Wyoming Could See Snow Next Week
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says some areas of southeast Wyoming could see snow by Tuesday of next week. Here's a look at the weather forecast for southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle for the weekend into next week. Dry for most locations, except for the western mountains, where we could see afternoon chances for rain showers. Overall, pretty nice weather. Need to be watching Tuesday and Wednesday next week. A strong cold front moves into the area, that could bring us daytime rain showers and snow at night. Still a ways out, so the forecast could change. Mountains could definitely see significant snow accumulations though. Stay tuned!
BREAKING: Cheyenne Teen Gets 20-22 Years for Killing 14-Year-Old
A Cheyenne teenager who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a rival gang member in 2021 was sentenced Thursday in Laramie County District Court to 20 to 22 years in prison. The fatal shooting happened in the early morning hours of July 5 at the Cheyenne Station Apartments in the 1600 block of Taft Avenue.
CyberWyoming Expands Program to Local Agencies
Four different economic development agencies will be selected to expand their client services to include cybersecurity business counseling and the 5-year proven Made Safe in Wyoming program, according to a press release. Thanks to a Gula Tech Foundation grant, the first year’s license and training fees will be waived and...
Wyoming Game & Fish Release Their Favorite Photos
It's no secret that Wyoming is home to pretty cool animals. The Wyoming Game and Fish have collected their favorite photos from traveling across the state. The photos were taken by Patrick Owen, Grant Frost, Mark Nelson, Stan Harter and Justin Binfet. CHECK THEM OUT HERE. A Stunning Look At...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A New Pre-Historic Reptile Has Been Found In Wyoming
It's hard to believe that Wyoming was once underwater, a hot spot for dinosaur and home to some of the creepiest creatures. The history in Wyoming is quite incredible and every day there are more discoveries that add to the lure of this state. If you were to take a trip to Thermopolis today, you could dig for dinosaur bones, you could visit the Tate Geological Museum, check out the Glenrock Paleontological Museum or you could even stumble on a new discovery that would cement the wild history of the state.
Frost Advisory Issued For Southeast Wyoming For Early Saturday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for much of southeast Wyoming between 12 a.m. and 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 8. The National Weather Service defines a Frost Advisory as follows:. A Frost Advisory is issued when the minimum temperature is forecast to be...
Wyoming Mountains Could See Snow This Weekend
Some mountain areas of Wyoming could see snow this weekend. That's according to the Riverton Office of the National Weather Service. A pattern change begins today with showers spreading across the area. Isolated t-storms are possible with locally heavy rain possible. It will be much cooler Friday into the weekend with showers and some high elevation snow.
Forbes Magazine Names Laramie Credit Union “Best-in-State”
Each year, Forbes Magazine dives deep into banking data to discover which credit union is the best in every state. According to a recent press release, for the fourth year in a row, Laramie's own UniWyo Credit Union has won that honor. The announcement comes on the heels of UniWyo announcing a merger with Reliant Credit Union back in July of 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What? Coors Isn’t The Most Popular Beer In Wyoming
When I think about domestic beers and beers that are the most popular when I'm out enjoying an adult beverage, I would think Wyoming would be on the Coors train. I mean, they're close. Sure, Budweiser has that plant in Fort Collins, but Coors has been within a drive of Wyomingites since it first hit the market. I mean, they even made a movie about how people out east really wanted it(Smokey And The Bandit).
Storms, Rain Expected In SE Wyoming, Snow Possible In Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is predicting a weekend ahead for southeast Wyoming, with some snow possible above 10,000 feet. Showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. Strong outflow winds will be possible with storms in the afternoon. Saturday will be cooler with showers and storms continuing through the day across the region. Afternoon highs east of the Laramie Range will be mostly in the 60s, while points farther west will only reach the 50s. With these showers, portions of the Snowy Range above 10,000 feet elevation could even see snow mix in with rain. Looking ahead to the rest of the weekend will be much of the same. Near normal temperatures for early October continue into early next week with chances for precipitation. For the latest local forecast, be sure to check weather.gov/cys.
Daniels Fund is Accepting Applications for 2023 Intake
Wyoming high school seniors can now apply to become a 2023 Daniels Scholar and receive up to $100,000 for their college degree. Interested students must apply at DanielsFund.org/Scholarships by 4 p.m. MST on Oct. 15 to be considered for the scholarship. The Daniels Scholarship Program provides the opportunity for motivated...
Do You Remember How To Do The Wyoming Line Dance?
Line dancing is a dancing style that's been around since the 1800's and has been a staple of the American dance scene ever since. In the 1980's thanks to movies like 'Urban Cowboy' & in the 1990's thanks to Billy Ray Cyrus 'Achy Breaky Heart', there was a surge of line dancing and you could go to any country dance club and see dancers lined up kickin' up sawdust to all the top country songs.
KOWB AM 1290
Laramie, WY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT
KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0