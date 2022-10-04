Photo by Brian Vagie

By Mike Lynn

Fall is upon us. Ring in the new season by joining Calvary Chapel Stroudsburg for a night of fun, games, rides, music, family, and fellowship.

SCIOTA, PA | On Friday, October 7, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM, Calvary Chapel Stroudsburg will hold its annual Harvest Festival, inviting church members and the community alike for a night they will not forget.

This free event is open to all who wish to attend. Starting in 2018, the Harvest Festival has quickly become a tradition that community members can look forward to when ringing in the fall season. After a 2 year hiatus, Calvary Chapel’s Harvest Festival is back and better than ever. Friends, neighbors, and family are invited to the church grounds for a night of fun, games, rides, music, family, and fellowship.

This year's Harvest Festival will feature hay rides, bumper cars, a double slide, a five-in-one bouncer, a football toss, a basketball shoot, a sack race, tug of war, many carnival games, pumpkin painting, face painting, tons of free candy, and more. Food will also be provided, this includes hotdogs, soft pretzels, nachos, cookies, hot cider, colder cider, and hot chocolate. Access to all food, drinks, and games is free. Offering something for everybody, Calvary Chapel’s Harvest Festival is a good way for the community to get familiar with the church, learn about God, and have fun doing so.

For a sneak peek at some of the games, rides, and fellowship to be had, take a look at Calvary Chapel’s 2018 Harvest Festival HERE.

Calvary Chapel Phone Number: (570) 424-8097

Calvary Chapel Address: 146 Bossardsville Rd, Sciota, PA 18354

Calvary Chapel Website: https://calvarychapelstroudsburg.org/