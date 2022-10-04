ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sciota, PA

Calvary Chapel’s Harvest Festival Is Back

Pocono Update
Pocono Update
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Id7My_0iLchLUy00
Photo by Brian Vagie

By Mike Lynn

Fall is upon us. Ring in the new season by joining Calvary Chapel Stroudsburg for a night of fun, games, rides, music, family, and fellowship.

SCIOTA, PA | On Friday, October 7, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM, Calvary Chapel Stroudsburg will hold its annual Harvest Festival, inviting church members and the community alike for a night they will not forget.

This free event is open to all who wish to attend. Starting in 2018, the Harvest Festival has quickly become a tradition that community members can look forward to when ringing in the fall season. After a 2 year hiatus, Calvary Chapel’s Harvest Festival is back and better than ever. Friends, neighbors, and family are invited to the church grounds for a night of fun, games, rides, music, family, and fellowship.

This year's Harvest Festival will feature hay rides, bumper cars, a double slide, a five-in-one bouncer, a football toss, a basketball shoot, a sack race, tug of war, many carnival games, pumpkin painting, face painting, tons of free candy, and more. Food will also be provided, this includes hotdogs, soft pretzels, nachos, cookies, hot cider, colder cider, and hot chocolate. Access to all food, drinks, and games is free. Offering something for everybody, Calvary Chapel’s Harvest Festival is a good way for the community to get familiar with the church, learn about God, and have fun doing so.

For a sneak peek at some of the games, rides, and fellowship to be had, take a look at Calvary Chapel’s 2018 Harvest Festival HERE.

Calvary Chapel Phone Number: (570) 424-8097

Calvary Chapel Address: 146 Bossardsville Rd, Sciota, PA 18354

Calvary Chapel Website: https://calvarychapelstroudsburg.org/

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Covered Bridge & Arts Festival comes to fairgrounds

Bloomsburg, Pa. — One of the largest craft festivals on the East Coast is headed to the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds this week. The 40th annual Covered Bridge & Arts Festival will be held Oct. 6-9 and will feature nearly 40 food stands and more than 300 craft vendors, including handmade crafts, pottery, paintings, and decor. Wine tastings will be offered in the former Farm Museum building and Hazard Distillery (located on...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
thevalleyledger.com

GOT QUESTIONS – THE LEHIGH VALLEY MEDIUM HAS ANSWERS

BETHLEHEM, Pa.— As the veil between the natural world and spirit world thins The Lehigh Valley Medium will bring answers from beyond to the SteelStacks campus on Halloween Eve. On Sunday, Oct. 30, the Lehigh Valley Medium experience will be hosted in the Visitor Center presented by St.Luke’s University Health Network. Space for this one-of-a-kind event is limited. Tickets are available at steelstacks.org.
BETHLEHEM, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stroudsburg, PA
Society
City
Sciota, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Stroudsburg, PA
WBRE

High profile volunteer lends a hand in a local food kitchen

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A high profile volunteer helped serve hotmeals to those who need it. Bishop Joseph bambera helped serve those who stopped by the Saint Francis of Assisi Kitchen on Tuesday. The kitchen has been open and serving those in need in the community for over 40 years, and the kitchen provides […]
SCRANTON, PA
Pocono Update

7th Street Coffee | Stroudsburg's Newest Coffee Shop

Located on 7th Street, in Stroudsburg's Courthouse Square, 7th Street Coffee is Stroudsburgs newest location where customers are invited to grab a drink and hang out. STROUDSBURG, PA | 7th Street Coffee is the newest cafe in the town of Stroudsburg. After completing heavy renovations. Pocono Updated was invited to sit with Elena Munro, who co-owns 7th Street Coffee with Krystine Ciracello, and talk about the new shop. WATCH VIDEO.
STROUDSBURG, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Lynn
PhillyBite

The Best Live Music Venues in Pennsylvania

- In Pennsylvania, there are a variety of Live Music Venues that host concerts, comedy shows, and other live performances. Many venues are independent, which helps to support local businesses. The National Independent Venue Association, which represents many of these venues, has introduced legislation to help these places stay open. Below are a few of our staff-pick for "The Best Live Music Venuses in PA."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Farewell to a hero — On The Pennsylvania Road

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Funeral services are set for Thursday morning in Lehighton for World War II veteran Clarence Smoyer. Smoyer's story was told in a bestselling book released a few years ago, and he has been the focus of several On The Pennsylvania Road segments since then. Jon Meyer...
LEHIGHTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnival Games#Local Life#Localevent#Soft Pretzels
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback Feedback: Sock it to Scott

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Newswatch 16 had extensive coverage of the Bloomsburg Fair. However, many callers to Talkback 16 were not happy. Want to see more Talkback Feedback? Check it out on YouTube.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Pocono Update

Largest Open Carry Event in America is Taking Place in Pennsylvania

Nowadays, there is a festival for everything, but one festival that may be particularly eye-catching to some is the Rod of Iron Freedom Festival. GREELEY, PA | On Oct. 8-9, “the largest open carry event in America” will visit the Poconos. Rod of Iron is a free admission festival where you are encouraged to have your firearm at your side. Those who attend the festival can enjoy music performances, fireworks, cornhole tournaments, 2nd Amendment speakers, food, an open gun range to try different firearms, gun auctions, and much more. Additionally, there will also be seminars led by various instructors ranging from personal firearm safety to the Second Amendment as a whole.
GREELEY, PA
Pocono Update

2022 Walk For Life This Saturday In Stroudsburg

The Pregnancy Resource Center of the Poconos is preparing for their 2022 Walk for life, this year’s theme being Luke 4:18, “Proclaiming Liberty to the Captives.”. STROUDSBURG, PA | On Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Pregnancy Resource Center (PRC) of the Poconos will hold its annual Walk For Life. WATCH VIDEO.
STROUDSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
pa.gov

Revitalizing Schuylkill County One House at a Time

Schuylkill Community Action (SCA) coordinates and focuses state, federal, and local resources on low-income residents’ needs, enabling them to obtain adequate, affordable housing and achieve self-sufficiency. We spoke with SCA Executive Director Ted Dreisbach and SCA Director of Planning David Young, as well as SCA community partner Cindy Daley, Director of Community Redevelopment Initiatives at Regional Housing Legal Services (RHLS), to learn about their partnership and how they deploy programs in Schuylkill County.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Pocono Update

Pocono Update

Stroudsburg, PA
17K+
Followers
788
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Pocono Update is a community news outlet that highlights current and upcoming news, events, and artists in Monroe County and beyond. Pocono Update brings you the stories that matter most. Representing the entire community, Pocono Update has established itself as the voice of the people and a beacon of hope in an industry that has largely lost the public's trust. Breaking the mold, Pocono Update takes a fresh approach to traditional reporting by presenting unbiased and unmanipulated facts through various mediums, bringing attention to happenings that shape life in the Poconos. Pocono Update is a division of American Media Partnership.

 https://www.poconoupdate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy