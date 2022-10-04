ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

Whitmer signs election law changes including ballot preprocessing

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law Friday legislation that would allow Michigan's election officials to carry out the initial steps of processing absentee ballots before Election Day without counting any votes. But some clerks say that the proposal that emerged from negotiations between Whitmer and GOP state lawmakers won't help them handle the large volume of absentee ballots on Election Day and expedite election night returns.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal

The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
SAGINAW, MI
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: Activists want Michigan AG Nessel’s input on reimbursement for overtaxed Detroit homeowners

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has been asked to weigh in on whether Detroit homeowners who were overtaxed by the city should be eligible for partial refunds. The Detroit News reports The Coalition for Property Tax Justice was joined on Zoom by U.S. Representative Rashida Tlaib and Detroit City Council president Mary Sheffield, requesting Nessel’s office offer an opinion about what state law says about reimbursing the city’s property tax payers.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Dog torture videos, international manhunt leads feds to Michigan trucker

A truck driver from Grand Rapids sexually abused and tortured dogs in videos distributed around the world, according to federal court records that describe the rare use of a federal law targeting dark web wrongdoing. The case charges Lucas Russell VanWoert, 25, with creating and distributing so-called "animal crush" videos,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Jackson, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Jackson, MI
Government
michiganradio.org

Michigan's Proposal 3 would protect abortion rights but leave details unsettled

The future of abortion rights in Michigan is on the November ballot. But if the proposal passes, it would not settle every question regarding abortion rights in Michigan. Abortion remains legal in Michigan under two court orders that bar enforcement of the 1931 law. That dormant law would ban abortions except to save the life of a pregnant woman.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

‘Back to basics:’ Tudor Dixon’s strategy for Michigan’s schools, police and government

May 23, 2022 was a pivotal day for Tudor Dixon. In the middle of a crowded, 10-person Republican gubernatorial primary, some of Michigan’s most influential conservatives, Grand Rapids’ billionaire DeVos family, publicly endorsed her. Less than 12 hours later, the Michigan Bureau of Elections released a bombshell report finding five of her opponents didn’t collect enough legitimate signatures to appear on the ballot, including the two of the then-frontrunners.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
WLNS

Survey: Republicans trailing big in Michigan elections

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — According to the latest polling data, Democrats have a big lead in the midterm elections. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a 17-point edge over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. In addition to Whitmer’s lead, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has a 17-point lead and Attorney General Dana Nessel is ahead by 12-points. Nessel’s […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Gov. Whitmer announces major development projects around the state

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a proclamation Wednesday, announcing $4.1 billion in investments around the state. The money, which is being granted by the Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve (SOAR) Fund, is going to three different transformational projects and will generate 4,600 jobs across Big Rapids, Van Buren Township, and Ottawa and Muskegon counties, according to Whitmer.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Attorney General#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Fbi#Governor Of Michigan#Jury Selection#Politics State
fox2detroit.com

Michigan wins bids to build two battery manufacturing plants, beating out other states

(FOX 2) - Two new electric battery manufacturing plants are coming to Michigan, including one in Wayne County, the state announced this week. A total of 4,462 jobs and nearly $4 billion in economic investment will pour into the state as part of plans to construct a battery component manufacturing facility in Big Rapids and another battery manufacturing campus in Van Buren Township.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan's Proposal 1 would change term limits, require financial disclosure for lawmakers

Michigan voters will have a chance to decide this fall whether they want to ditch the current term limits for state lawmakers in favor of reducing the total number of years lawmakers can serve in Lansing while increasing the number of times they can seek reelection in either chamber. The proposal would also establish new financial disclosure requirements for some elected officeholders. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Halloween ‘Karen’ Shuts Down Popular Michigan Holiday Display Claiming Blight

The Grinch is already wreaking havoc in Michigan and it isn't even Christmas yet. A popular private holiday display in Haslett, Michigan will sit idle this year due to complaints by a woman claiming the decorations are a blight. The mastermind behind the display on Damon Street in Williamstown Township, Cheryl Underwood, took to social media to let the public know her property will be dark this Halloween season due to a Cease & Desist order.
HASLETT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
1470 WFNT

‘Not So Pure Michigan’ Spots Make Fun Of MI Cities

Most Michiganders are familiar with the Pure Michigan advertising campaign voiced by actor and Michigan native Tim Allen. The commercials would feature all of the great and beautiful things about the Great Lakes State. If imitation is indeed the greatest form of flattery, then the creators of that very popular...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy