'Like lightning striking': Judge Crytzer honored at Knoxville investiture ceremony
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In her wildest dreams, Katherine A. "Katie" Crytzer never thought she'd get the chance to take the bench at the federal courthouse in Knoxville, administering justice for the people of East Tennessee. "It is an honor," the Farragut High School graduate observed Friday. "It's like lightning...
East Tennessee veteran Matthew Heath released after being imprisoned in Venezuela since 2020
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Matthew Heath, a Marine veteran from East Tennessee, is returning home after being imprisoned in Venezuela for over two years. Heath was among the six other Americans now freed in exchange for the U.S. release of two Venezuelan prisoners. Heath was detained in September 2020 after...
