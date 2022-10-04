ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

Related
UpNorthLive.com

Fellow anglers help rescue a fisherman from the Grand River

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Anglers fishing off the Grand River Thursday rushed to rescue a fellow fisherman who appeared to be drowning near the 6th Street dam, according to local authorities. In Kalamazoo: Nonprofit completes new housing project with LodgeHouse. One of the assisting anglers, identified as Abe, recalled...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
UpNorthLive.com

MDARD: Human waste found at mid-Mich. farm that distributes across state

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has announced that products and produce from Kuntry Gardens in Homer, Michigan, have been contaminated. During an inspection of the farm MDARD found raw, untreated human waste on the fields where produce was grown. Some of that produce was...
HOMER, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy