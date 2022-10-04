Read full article on original website
Related
UpNorthLive.com
Fellow anglers help rescue a fisherman from the Grand River
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Anglers fishing off the Grand River Thursday rushed to rescue a fellow fisherman who appeared to be drowning near the 6th Street dam, according to local authorities. In Kalamazoo: Nonprofit completes new housing project with LodgeHouse. One of the assisting anglers, identified as Abe, recalled...
UpNorthLive.com
MDARD: Human waste found at mid-Mich. farm that distributes across state
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has announced that products and produce from Kuntry Gardens in Homer, Michigan, have been contaminated. During an inspection of the farm MDARD found raw, untreated human waste on the fields where produce was grown. Some of that produce was...
UpNorthLive.com
Murder suspect in 1995 cold case brought back from Mexico to face charges
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Van Buren County authorities teamed up with the FBI to locate the suspect of a 1995 cold case, according to Sheriff Dan Abbott. Authorities arrested Juan Luis Solis-Reyna, 52, in May for the alleged murder of Jose Cruz Armijo-Arreguin, Abbott said. He was extradited back to Michigan Tuesday night.
Comments / 0