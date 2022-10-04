ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wmuk.org

The LodgeHouse opens in Kalamazoo

In Kalamazoo, dozens of people who were homeless will have permanent housing at the LodgeHouse. The apartment complex with 60 efficiency units opened this week. “The first time I saw this was Wednesday,” said resident Norwida Sweder. It was the day she moved into her new apartment. On Tuesday...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Portage to host annual Walk to Defeat ALS on Saturday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The annual Walk to Defeat ALS will raise funds for research and local care services in Portage Saturday. Homelessness: Kalamazoo non-profit completes new housing project with LodgeHouse. ALS Michigan Chapter, one of the largest of the ALS Association nationwide, is hosting the event with a goal...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMTCw

Fellow anglers help rescue a fisherman from the Grand River

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Anglers fishing off the Grand River Thursday rushed to rescue a fellow fisherman who appeared to be drowning near the 6th Street dam, according to local authorities. In Kalamazoo: Nonprofit completes new housing project with LodgeHouse. One of the assisting anglers, identified as Abe, recalled...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

Community Pantry Opens in Kalamazoo to Help with Food Insecurity

In an effort to help with food insecurities locally, a community cupboard has been opened in the Edison neighborhood. Standing in front of the Edison Neighborhood Association building at 816 Washington Ave in Kalamazoo, this cupboard will be open to anyone, housed or unhoused, who might be wondering where their next meal is coming from.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Pop-up bike lane in Kalamazoo to be dismantled this weekend

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A pop-up bike lane in Kalamazoo is expected to be taken apart this weekend, according to city officials. After the project was pushed back a week, the one-mile wave bike lane along Lovell Street is scheduled for take-down Sunday Oct. 9, city officials said. City bike...
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Have You Seen This Tiny House Stolen From Downtown Kalamazoo?

**UPDATE: The house has been found! You can now see it as part of the Skeletour display in Downtown Kalamazoo**. It's something that happens every year in October...skeletons invade downtown Kalamazoo. Skeletour, as it's called, brings themed skeletons to the downtown Kalamazoo area that are usually posed in front of...
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Is Sip N Shop Returning to Kalamazoo for A Third Time?

Kalamazoo has started a new trend and it doesn't seem to be leaving anytime soon. Earlier this year, during the summer months the first Sip N Shop occurred and the community came in support. Vendors lined the walls and sold plenty of merchandise as customers milled around, drank, and spent their hard-earned dollars.
mibiz.com

Q&A: West Michigan’s first Black-founded, Black-led community foundation takes root

Ciarra Adkins formed the first Black-founded and Black-led community foundation in West Michigan with a primary goal to shift the narrative about Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) communities and philanthropy. Specifically, she wants to advance the notion that these residents are not simply “receivers” of funds, but also serve as “distributors.” Adkins, a trained attorney who leads the AQUME Foundation and AQUME Law PLLC and serves as the city of Grand Rapids’ equity analyst, recently received the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce’s ATHENA Young Professional Award for her efforts. While she founded it in 2021, the Aqume Foundation has been years in the making for Adkins, who aims to use philanthropy to tackle systemic economic injustices in West Michigan. She recently spoke with MiBiz about the challenges and opportunities with taking on this work.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
therapidian.org

THE SALVATION ARMY ANGEL TREE APPLICATION PERIOD NOW OPEN

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (October 6, 2022) – Even though the Red Kettles aren’t out yet, it’s not too soon to get ready for the holiday season. This week, The Salvation Army started their annual Christmas giving Angel Tree program, providing gifts, toys, clothing, and food for families during the holiday season. The application registration period opened in Kent County Saturday October 1st and runs through December 3rd. To apply go to https://saangeltree.org.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

