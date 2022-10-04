Read full article on original website
The LodgeHouse opens in Kalamazoo
In Kalamazoo, dozens of people who were homeless will have permanent housing at the LodgeHouse. The apartment complex with 60 efficiency units opened this week. “The first time I saw this was Wednesday,” said resident Norwida Sweder. It was the day she moved into her new apartment. On Tuesday...
Kalamazoo County Walk to End Alzheimer's to take place at Bronson Park
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The fight against Alzheimer's continues this weekend in Kalamazoo. News Channel 3's Kirk Mason is expected to emcee the event at the Kalamazoo County Walk to End Alzheimer's Saturday at Bronson Park scheduled for 10 a.m. Shoes made for walkin': Portage to host annual Walk to...
Kalamazoo Community Healing Centers hope to raise $120,000 with annual fundraiser
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo non-profit is expected to host a fundraiser to benefit children in the community. Community Healing Centers is scheduled to have their 8th annual Serve for Kids fundraiser Oct. 15 in hopes to raise its goal of $120,000. The Community Healing Centers provides specialized counseling...
LodgeHouse offers new permanent housing solution for Kalamazoo’s unhoused
KALAMAZOO, MI — “My outlook is bright now,” said Norwida Sweder, while standing in front of her new fully furnished apartment at Kalamazoo’s latest affordable housing development Friday. “I have a place for my belongings,” she said. “I know I’m not going to have to deal...
Portage to host annual Walk to Defeat ALS on Saturday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The annual Walk to Defeat ALS will raise funds for research and local care services in Portage Saturday. Homelessness: Kalamazoo non-profit completes new housing project with LodgeHouse. ALS Michigan Chapter, one of the largest of the ALS Association nationwide, is hosting the event with a goal...
Fellow anglers help rescue a fisherman from the Grand River
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Anglers fishing off the Grand River Thursday rushed to rescue a fellow fisherman who appeared to be drowning near the 6th Street dam, according to local authorities. In Kalamazoo: Nonprofit completes new housing project with LodgeHouse. One of the assisting anglers, identified as Abe, recalled...
Community Pantry Opens in Kalamazoo to Help with Food Insecurity
In an effort to help with food insecurities locally, a community cupboard has been opened in the Edison neighborhood. Standing in front of the Edison Neighborhood Association building at 816 Washington Ave in Kalamazoo, this cupboard will be open to anyone, housed or unhoused, who might be wondering where their next meal is coming from.
Three siblings in double murder case, mobile nuisance parties & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. McDonalds to start selling Happy Meals to adults, but with a twist. McDonald’s is collaborating with a popular streetwear brand to sell happy meals to adults!. Monday, customers were able to order the new...
'He was purple': Good Samaritans in West Michigan rush to save unconscious fisherman found floating in Grand River
Officials in West Michigan said the quick actions of a group of anglers saved the life of a drowning man in Grand River on Thursday. The Grand Rapids Fire Department said their Water Rescue Team was called out to a section of the Grand River
Pop-up bike lane in Kalamazoo to be dismantled this weekend
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A pop-up bike lane in Kalamazoo is expected to be taken apart this weekend, according to city officials. After the project was pushed back a week, the one-mile wave bike lane along Lovell Street is scheduled for take-down Sunday Oct. 9, city officials said. City bike...
'I wish they would reconsider': Casino shuttle service ending in November
WAYLAND, Mich. — A shuttle service that offers West Michigan seniors rides to Gun Lake Casino in Wayland is coming to an end in about a month. One couple tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE this will mean losing out on a weekly trip they always look forward to. Donna...
Sound the Alarm – Check Out This Refurbished Grand Rapids Firehouse Up For Sale
This has to be one of the more unique residences for sale in Grand Rapids!. Near downtown GR, an authentic, historic firehouse at 40 Lexington Ave. NW has hit the market. According to the listing, the building once housed the Grand Rapids Fire Department Engine No. 8 in the early 1900s.
Have You Noticed That Smell Along W. Main in Kalamazoo? You’re Not Alone!
When Kalamazoo locals find themselves asking, "What's that smell?" it's never usually a good thing. The Northside neighborhood has long been known to be plagued with putrid smells thanks to commercial global packaging company, Graphic Packaging. However, when Kzoo resident Meredith Donmyer noticed a unique smell as she was driving...
Have You Seen This Tiny House Stolen From Downtown Kalamazoo?
**UPDATE: The house has been found! You can now see it as part of the Skeletour display in Downtown Kalamazoo**. It's something that happens every year in October...skeletons invade downtown Kalamazoo. Skeletour, as it's called, brings themed skeletons to the downtown Kalamazoo area that are usually posed in front of...
Is Sip N Shop Returning to Kalamazoo for A Third Time?
Kalamazoo has started a new trend and it doesn't seem to be leaving anytime soon. Earlier this year, during the summer months the first Sip N Shop occurred and the community came in support. Vendors lined the walls and sold plenty of merchandise as customers milled around, drank, and spent their hard-earned dollars.
Where Three Ghost Towns Can Be Found in Southwest Michigan
Back in the day, these three Michigan towns were full of people and buildings. Now, they're gone and buried. It's amazing to me how a town can thrive one minute only to be buried under sand dunes the next. The storied history of these three Southwest Michigan ghost towns is surprising.
$100 million apartment project proposed for downtown Kalamazoo along Arcadia Creek
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A prominent Kalamazoo commercial real estate developer has plans to build 400 apartment units in downtown Kalamazoo, in a long-vacant plot of land adjacent to the proposed location of an event center. PlazaCorp LLC. said it's proposing to build a $100 million apartment complex on four...
Q&A: West Michigan’s first Black-founded, Black-led community foundation takes root
Ciarra Adkins formed the first Black-founded and Black-led community foundation in West Michigan with a primary goal to shift the narrative about Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) communities and philanthropy. Specifically, she wants to advance the notion that these residents are not simply “receivers” of funds, but also serve as “distributors.” Adkins, a trained attorney who leads the AQUME Foundation and AQUME Law PLLC and serves as the city of Grand Rapids’ equity analyst, recently received the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce’s ATHENA Young Professional Award for her efforts. While she founded it in 2021, the Aqume Foundation has been years in the making for Adkins, who aims to use philanthropy to tackle systemic economic injustices in West Michigan. She recently spoke with MiBiz about the challenges and opportunities with taking on this work.
Kalamazoo factory will have to pay fine to resolve repeated air quality violations
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Graphic Packaging International factory in Kalamazoo is facing escalated enforcement from the state of Michigan that will include a monetary penalty to resolve, a spokesperson from Michigan’s department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the Michigan Department of...
THE SALVATION ARMY ANGEL TREE APPLICATION PERIOD NOW OPEN
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (October 6, 2022) – Even though the Red Kettles aren’t out yet, it’s not too soon to get ready for the holiday season. This week, The Salvation Army started their annual Christmas giving Angel Tree program, providing gifts, toys, clothing, and food for families during the holiday season. The application registration period opened in Kent County Saturday October 1st and runs through December 3rd. To apply go to https://saangeltree.org.
