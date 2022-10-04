SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded guilty of using an 11-year-old girl to help him sell marijuana and soliciting her to engage in sexual activity. Darrell Hall, 20, entered his plea Wednesday in Woodbury County District Court to single felony counts of utilizing a person under age 18 to traffic a controlled substance and lascivious acts with a child and misdemeanor charges of dissemination and exhibition of obscene materials to minors and sexual exploitation of a minor.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO