PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa — A Plymouth County judge has sentenced a Merrill, Iowa man to life in prison Friday morning. Back in September, a jury found 84-year-old Thomas Knapp guilty of 1st-degree murder. Knapp was found guilty of shooting and killing his 51-year-old stepson, Kevin Juzek, in May 2020.
Merrill man sentenced to life without parole for murder of stepson
A Plymouth County man found guilty for the murder of his stepson has been sentenced to prison.
