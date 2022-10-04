ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Sioux City, NE

siouxlandnews.com

Plymouth County man sentenced to prison for 1st-degree murder

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa — A Plymouth County judge has sentenced a Merrill, Iowa man to life in prison Friday morning. Back in September, a jury found 84-year-old Thomas Knapp guilty of 1st-degree murder. Knapp was found guilty of shooting and killing his 51-year-old stepson, Kevin Juzek, in May 2020.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Man charged with enticing Sioux City boy faces federal charge

SIOUX CITY -- A Texas man accused of traveling to Sioux City to entice a 13-year-old Sioux City boy to have sexual contact with him now faces federal prosecution. Isaac Herrera, 21, of Brownsville, Texas, has pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of sexual exploitation of a child.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City man pleads guilty of using teen to deliver marijuana

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded guilty of using an 11-year-old girl to help him sell marijuana and soliciting her to engage in sexual activity. Darrell Hall, 20, entered his plea Wednesday in Woodbury County District Court to single felony counts of utilizing a person under age 18 to traffic a controlled substance and lascivious acts with a child and misdemeanor charges of dissemination and exhibition of obscene materials to minors and sexual exploitation of a minor.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Family, friends gather to search for missing Sioux City woman, Brenda Payer

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Call to Action Search meeting was held earlier Friday at the Urban Native Community Center to find a missing Sioux City woman. Family, friends, and the community surrounding Brenda Jean Payer were all in attendance to plea for her return and create a plan to group in the community and pass out missing poster signs around the city.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

North Sioux City man pleads guilty to tax evasion

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — A North Sioux City man has taken a plea deal on federal tax evasion charges. James Winckler, 59, was indicted last spring on five charges. Filing false tax returns and tax evasion. He entered a guilty plea Monday, Oct. 3rd. Prosecutors accuse him of...
NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD
Sioux City Journal

North Sioux City businessman pleads guilty to federal income tax crimes, could face multiple years in prison

SIOUX FALLS -- A North Sioux City businessman has pleaded guilty in federal court to filing a false income tax return and not filing other tax returns. James Winckler, 59, entered his pleas Monday in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls to one count of filing a false income tax return and three counts of willful failure to file returns.
NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD
siouxlandnews.com

Gov. Reynolds appoints Jessica Noll as District Associate Judge

DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Reynolds has appointed Jessica Noll as a district associate judge in Judicial Election District 3B. Noll, of Akron, Iowa, currently serves as a magistrate in Woodbury County and practices law with Deck Law, P.L.C. in Sioux City. Noll received her undergraduate and law degrees from the University of South Dakota.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center man jailed for hitting wife

SIOUX CENTER—A 24-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested Sunday, Oct. 2, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Walter Leonardo Martin Chilel stemmed from a report from his wife to the Sioux Center Police Department. She said she had...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
kscj.com

FAMILY & POLICE SEEK MISSING SIOUX CITY WOMAN

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE ASKING FOR THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A MISSING WOMAN. 36-YEAR-OLD BRENDA PAYER’S FAMILY SAY THEY LAST HAD CONTACT WITH HER ON THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 29TH WHEN SHE PARKED HER VAN IN THE MCDONALD’S PARKING LOT IN THE 700 BLOCK OF HAMILTON BLVD ON THE WEST SIDE OF SIOUX CITY.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Woman in chase pleads guilty to marijuana

LE MARS—One of two Las Vegas residents arrested following a high-speed chase that ended near Sheldon on Sept. 19 has pleaded guilty. Thirty-three-year-old Cynthia Estrada pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana on Thursday, Sept. 29, in Plymouth County District Court in Le Mars. A charge of possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
LE MARS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon woman arrested for store theft

SHELDON—A 52-year-old Sheldon woman was arrested Thursday, Oct. 6, on a charge of third-degree theft. The arrest of Suyeko Nakamura stemmed from her taking money from the cash register and merchandise from the Dollar General in Sheldon on numerous occasions since January, according to the Sheldon Police Department. Nakamura...
SHELDON, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Two people hospitalized in Thursday Wayne County crash

WAYNE COUNTY, Neb. -- Emergency units are on scene following a crash in Wayne County Thursday afternoon. Several fire and rescue units responded to the accident, including a helicopter from Mercy One. Wayne County Sheriff Jason Dwinell said it was a two-vehicle accident that left two injured. Dwinell said the...
WAYNE COUNTY, NE
siouxlandnews.com

South Dakota small business owner seeks House District 17 seat

JEFFERSON, S.D. — Election day is just over a month away and Siouxland News is bringing you conversations with several local candidates in the run-up to the polls. Bekki Engquist-Schroeder is a Democrat running for South Dakota House District 17 and she spoke at an event in Jefferson, South Dakota.
JEFFERSON, SD
News Channel Nebraska

Highway 81 traffic diverted for emergency scene in Pierce County

PIERCE, Neb. -- Multiple fire and rescue units were responding to a scene near Highway 81 Friday evening, diverting traffic toward county roads. No details were immediately available regarding the cause of the call or the severity of any potential injuries, but witnesses on scene reported that LifeNet was called.
PIERCE COUNTY, NE

