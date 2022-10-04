ZANA, New Restaurant Concept from The Tallulah Group, Opens Oct. 25 in Birmingham

The Tallulah Group, a Michigan-based restaurant group comprised of Tallulah Wine Bar and Bistro in Birmingham and BESA in downtown Detroit, will open ZANA, a new modern American restaurant with European flair located at 210 S Old Woodward Ave. in downtown Birmingham.

The space has undergone a complete renovation to include an open patio, banquet and event space, as well as a 170-seat bar and restaurant. An invitation-only grand opening will take place Oct. 6. The public grand opening will take place Oct. 25.

“I am so excited to bring ZANA to the Birmingham dining scene. Our mission is always the same, our guests before ourselves, exceptional service, and a menu with the best locally sourced produce,” says Mario Camaj, owner of ZANA. “ZANA features ambiance, flavors, and service like no other. Our trendy bar and restaurant is going to be the new neighborhood gathering spot. We look forward to seeing everyone.”

The space, formerly known as The Bird & The Bread, has been transformed by interior designer Sabrina Buchanan of BASE Designs, Ian Hartwell of Oliver Max Inc., and architect John Gardner of Gardner and Associates.

Buchanan collaborated with her team to redesign the 10,000-square-foot space to include barreled-vaulted ceilings, a private dining room, and the relocation of the bar and several dining sections.

The refurbished bar is gold trimmed and lit from top to bottom, while mosaic tile and custom glass work accents an open floor plan. The restaurant also features hand-blown glass lighting from the Czech Republic and commissioned artwork.

ZANA’s modern American menu will focus on fresh products and ingredients, and will be overseen by Chef Jason Bamford.

The cocktail program, led by mixologist Anthony Escalante, will feature an array of flavors and libations, including Escalante, a recent recipient of the Best Cocktail in the Country by Restaurant Hospitality Magazine.

For more information, visit zanabham.com .

The post ZANA, New Restaurant Concept from The Tallulah Group, Opens Oct. 25 in Birmingham appeared first on DBusiness Magazine .