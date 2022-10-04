MARTA wants to turn Midtown Arts Center station in live-work-play hub The transit authority issued a request for proposals to find a developer to transform the train and bus terminal into a dense, mixed-use community.

ATLANTA — MARTA is looking for a developer to turn the Midtown Arts Center station into a live-work-play hub.

The transit authority issued a request for proposals to find a developer to transform the train and bus terminal into a dense, mixed-use community.

“It could make that part of Midtown into a really special place if it’s designed well,” Ryan Gravel told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Gravel is the visionary behind the Atlanta Beltline and co-founder of developer Elevator City Partners.

MARTA’s plan includes bringing affordable housing to the 6-acre property on West Peachtree Street near 15th and 16th streets across from the Woodruff Arts Center.

There’s active construction taking place at the King Memorial station, and MARTA’s central Five Points station is also set to undergo a major renovation that will include rehabilitating its train platforms, improving bus bays and removing the concrete canopy that covers the outdoor plaza.

Developments at numerous other stations are in various stages of planning.

For the Arts Center station, MARTA will hold a pre-proposal conference Oct. 11, and all proposals must be submitted by Dec. 15.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this article.

©2022 Cox Media Group