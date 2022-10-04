ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estes Park, CO

Estes Park Trail Gazette

“Kahuna Klicks” photo exhibition opens

To kick off Elktober, the Kahuna Memorial Steering Committee held their opening night reception of the “Kahuna Klicks” photo exhibition and silent auction at the Art Center of Estes Park, raising $2,500 towards creating a memorial to honor the well-loved, impressive bull elk of Rocky Mountain National Park.
ESTES PARK, CO
CBS Denver

Greeley purchased land to keep as open space for public use

As more people move to Northern Colorado, there's a plot of land that's remained untouched by developers. Now, because of a land acquisition by a nearby city, it'll stay that way for much longer.  The 1,000-acre Shurview Property is located near Highway 34 business and County Road 257 in Weld County. It's also home to Missile Site Park, a Cold War Era Minuteman missile silo, which will remain under Weld County's Control.  In conjunction with the Trust for Public Land (TPL) and with the endorsement of Windsor and Weld County, the City of Greeley purchased the property from the previous...
GREELEY, CO
skyhinews.com

Avian Flu declared disaster emergency in Colorado

Gov. Jared Polis has issued an Executive Order declaring a state of disaster emergency due to the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza rising among birds in Colorado. The emergency declaration will allow state agencies to coordinate together to mitigate the spread of the disease. Also known as H5N1 or the avian...
COLORADO STATE
ngazette.com

The Best Slopper’s Here, Not In Pueblo

The best Slopper in Colorado can be found in Wheat Ridge, not Pueblo. I may have just started a feud with the people of Pueblo with the title of this article, but I can say with certainty that the best Slopper in Colorado can be found at El Aguascalientes Mexican Restaurant in Wheat Ridge.
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
CBS Denver

Tranquilized bear falls on bouncy house, thanks to CPW and WMFR

It's a race to eat for Colorado bears as the temperatures begin to drop, and a few are finding their calories in neighborhoods along the front range, rather than the wilderness. On Tuesday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife called on West Metro Fire to help rescue a 6-year-old black bear from a tree in a busy Littleton neighborhood. "The whole neighborhood knew he was there, there were kids out there while we were trying to get him out of the tree so potentially danger to humans if he had remained in the neighborhood any while longer," said Ronda Scholting, public information...
LITTLETON, CO
The Denver Gazette

Ganahl to skip 9News debate with Polis in Fort Collins, calls TV station's coverage 'biased'

Claiming she's standing up to intimidation from a Denver TV station, Colorado gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl's campaign on Friday said the Republican won't participate in a statewide televised debate with Democratic Gov. Jared Polis later this month. Sponsored by 9News, Colorado Politics, the Denver Gazette and three local TV stations from around the state, the debate was scheduled for Oct. 27 on the Colorado State University campus in Fort Collins. Polis, who is seeking a second term, agreed in July to show up for the...
COLORADO STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Colorado

What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a tasty burger then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Sand Creek Massacre site in southeast Colorado expanding

EADS, Colo. — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced an expansion Wednesday of a National Park Service historical site dedicated to the massacre by U.S. troops of more than 200 Native Americans in what is now southeastern Colorado. Haaland, the first Native American to lead a U.S. Cabinet agency, made...
COLORADO STATE
Estes Park Trail Gazette

ECO-SENSE: Where does that go? – Plastic

Plastic is the most limited and the most complex of the recyclable materials. The raw material, usually petroleum, is finite, and will not last forever if we consume it too quickly. Not all plastic is recyclable and not all recyclable plastic can be placed in single-stream. There are multiple plastic resins, identified by the numeral (#1 — #7) surrounded by the recycling triangle of chasing arrows. These arrows represent the cycle of the circular economy: from manufacture – to use – to recycle – back into manufacture – to use – to recycle – manufacture – use – recycle, ad infinitum, minimizing the consumption of raw material.
ESTES PARK, CO
Chamberlain-Oacoma Sun

Who Is James Holmes? Where Is James Holmes Now?

James Eagan Holmes, who was born on December 13, 1987, is an American mass murderer. On July 20, 2012, he killed 12 people and injured 70 others (62 directly and 8 indirectly) in a Century 16 movie theater in Aurora, Colorado. Who Is James Holmes?. James Holmes was born in...
AURORA, CO
OutThere Colorado

Two Lamborghinis destroyed in fiery Colorado crash

Two luxury sports cars were destroyed on Thursday night in an accident that occurred near the Denver intersection of Colfax Avenue and Speer Boulevard, right in front of the Denver Fire Department's Station 1. According to officials from the fire department, one of the vehicles caught fire following the crash. No information regarding the cause of the crash has been made available, and no injuries were reported. Lamborghinis are expensive Italian sports cars, typically costing around $200,000 and up. STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
DENVER, CO

