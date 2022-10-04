ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Poll: Michigan Voters Say Improving Schools and Infrastructure Are Top Issues

By Tim Keenan
DBusiness Magazine
DBusiness Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lAU3l_0iLceuLM00
Michigan voters say improving K-12 public schools is the most important issue facing the state, according to the results of a poll commissioned by Business Leaders for Michigan. // Stock Photo

Michigan voters say improving K-12 public schools, investing in the state’s roads and bridges, closing the skills gap, and making sure Michigan has the right tools to lure businesses and jobs are their top priorities for state leaders to focus on to make Michigan more competitive, according to a new poll commissioned by Business Leaders for Michigan.

On a scale of 1-10, poll respondents rated improving K-12 schools an 8.63; fixing roads and bridges were rated 8.33; election security rated 8.26; and ensuring workers have the proper education and skills rated 8.2.

“Michigan voters agree that investments in education, infrastructure, people, and job growth are key to a competitive economy,” says Jeff Donofrio, president and CEO of Business Leaders for Michigan. “With an election around the corner, now is the time to focus on what’s important to make this state better tomorrow than it is today.”

Other issues that garnered high ratings with participating voters included offering favorable incentive packages to workers (7.93) and attracting more people to Michigan (7.26).

More than 39 percent of the respondents say the governor and Legislature are most important to fixing Michigan’s challenges.

The voter poll of 600 likely voters also shows Michiganders are optimistic about the state’s economy and even more bullish about their own personal economic situation, even in the face of national economic uncertainty.

About 41 percent of those polled feel optimistic about Michigan’s economic direction, 32 percent are pessimistic, and 23 percent are indifferent. That optimism grows when voters are asked about their own financial situation, with more than 62 percent saying they feel optimistic about their own economic situation, as opposed to nearly 20 percent saying they feel pessimistic and 15 percent indifferent.

Voters also say they have the same or better job opportunities compared to their parents, with nearly 44 percent saying they’re better, about 29 percent saying they’re about the same, and 22 percent saying the opportunities are worse. Nearly 58 percent of Black voters say their opportunities to find a good-paying job today versus their parents are better, compared to 41 percent of white voters.

Voters across the spectrum also expressed the importance of having the ability to have their voices heard in well-run elections, ranking that among their top priorities to improve the state’s competitiveness. Reflecting that sentiment, while Democrats and Republicans have shared different ideas on what they mean by election security, the state Legislature also has come together to pass a series of bipartisan election bills including preprocessing absentee ballots and new requirements for ballot drop boxes.

The Glengariff Group Inc. conducted the survey of likely 2022 General Election voters. The 600 sample, live operator telephone survey was conducted Sept. 6-11, and has a margin of error of +/-4.0% with a 95 percent level of confidence. Twenty-six percent of respondents were contacted via landline telephone. Seventy-four percent of were contacted via cell phone.

The post Poll: Michigan Voters Say Improving Schools and Infrastructure Are Top Issues appeared first on DBusiness Magazine .

Comments / 6

Jerry Smith
3d ago

My first question would be what happened to all that money the schools already got, all I ever hear is they need investment then the money disappears into the unions pockets.

Reply
6
Brian Spencer
3d ago

Done giving more money for poorer outcomes at public k-12 Schools..Done with the Woke policies they advocate..Reforming k-12 through school vouchers/ choice are essential. I'd not send any kids of mind to such in the modern era where leftist theology indoctrination is the primary goal..

Reply
4
Related
wdet.org

Exploring the pros and cons of Michigan’s November ballot proposals

On election day, voters will consider three ballot measures affecting term limits, voter access and abortion in Michigan. Michigan Proposal 1 would allow state lawmakers to stay in office for up to 12 years, regardless of the chamber they serve in. It would also require lawmakers and statewide elected officials to provide financial disclosures. Currently, lawmakers can serve up to eight years in the Senate and six years in the House.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan's Proposal 1 would change term limits, require financial disclosure for lawmakers

Michigan voters will have a chance to decide this fall whether they want to ditch the current term limits for state lawmakers in favor of reducing the total number of years lawmakers can serve in Lansing while increasing the number of times they can seek reelection in either chamber. The proposal would also establish new financial disclosure requirements for some elected officeholders. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
Local
Michigan Government
WLNS

Survey: Republicans trailing big in Michigan elections

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — According to the latest polling data, Democrats have a big lead in the midterm elections. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a 17-point edge over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. In addition to Whitmer’s lead, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has a 17-point lead and Attorney General Dana Nessel is ahead by 12-points. Nessel’s […]
MICHIGAN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Michigan taxpayers to foot $951M for EV battery plants

(The Center Square) – Michigan taxpayers are giving $951 million to two companies – Our Next Energy and Gotion, Inc. – to build electric vehicle batteries. ONE claims it will create up to 2,112 jobs, and Gotion says it will create up to 2,350. ONE is a...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Infrastructure#Legislature#Economy#Job Opportunities#Republicans#Business Leaders
The Detroit Free Press

2 electric vehicle battery plants to be built in Michigan, promising nearly 4,500 jobs

Two companies promise to create nearly 4,500 jobs and invest almost $4 billion to produce electric vehicle batteries as part of economic development projects slated to receive a combined $1 billion in incentives, tax breaks and other state assistance. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and economic development officials announced the projects and corresponding incentives Wednesday. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

$4.1 billion in investments, over 4K jobs coming to Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Around $4.1 billion in investments will go towards creating 4,600 jobs in Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday. The new funding will go towards projects that will increase demand for electric vehicle batteries and restore a vital infrastructure project in West Michigan. The new jobs will be centered in Big Rapids, […]
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

Think COVID-19 is Not a Thing Anymore in Michigan? Think Again

If you think COVID-19 is gone in Michigan and things are back to normal, think again because last week alone nearly 13,000 new cases were reported. Is the pandemic over? That was the question my son asked me recently me. At first, I wanted to say yes, but I had to think about that answer plus do a little research before giving him one.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
ClickOnDetroit.com

Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on term limits, abortion rights, voting rights ballot proposals

DETROIT – The three ballot proposals appearing before Michigan voters in November are widely supported across party lines, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. Results from a survey of Michigan voters conducted between Sept. 26-29 found that a majority of voters support the three ballot proposals on legislature term limits, voting rights and abortion rights, regardless of party affiliation.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Whitmer signs $873 million economic development spending package

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan has another $873 million available to attract jobs and economic development projects. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill Tuesday committing part of Michigan's $7 billion budget surplus toward attracting new business, preparing sites for future development and an expansion at Hemlock Semiconductor in Saginaw County.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan

When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
MICHIGAN STATE
DBusiness Magazine

DBusiness Magazine

Troy, MI
33
Followers
52
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Business, Economy, Executives, Lawyers, Lifestyles, News, Press Releases

 https://www.dbusiness.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy