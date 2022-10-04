Read full article on original website
Related
peakofohio.com
Judge Braig graduates two from Adult Recovery Court
Judge Kevin P. Braig and the Logan County Court of Common Pleas Adult Recovery Court (ARC) Team joined in celebrating the graduation of Jessica Shoffner and the re-graduation of Jacqueline Loy from the ARC. Friends and family of Shoffner and Loy were present to celebrate their accomplishments. “Jessica Shoffner is...
wktn.com
Forest Looking to Fill Two Positions
The Village of Forest is accepting applications for the position of full-time fiscal officer and full time village administrator. Job descriptions and applications can be found on the village’s website: villageofforest.com. Applications and resumes can be submitted to:. Mayor Dean Hankins, 211 West Lima Street in Forest, 45843. The...
wktn.com
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Held for Wings Support and Recovery
A ribbon cutting for Wings – Support and Recovery was held Tuesday morning. They are located at 111 East Columbus Street, Second Floor in Kenton. Wings Support and Recovery is a non-profit peer support center. The focus is to assist people who are dealing with mental health and/or addiction...
Ada Herald
Ada in a Pickle
As there could be more street lightening, wider sidewalks, more downtown parking, “…and all kinds of other possibilities,” said an enthusiastic Village Administrator Jamie Hall during Tuesday night’s Ada Village Council Meeting. Mr. Hall said the village is in the initial brainstorming phase in regard to,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
School board issues formal objection to Ohio’s gender identity resolution
“It’s about our students and really protecting who they are and letting our community know we support every student who is part of us,” said Columbus City School Board President Jennifer Adair.
crawfordcountynow.com
Lights Out…Over 150 jobs gone as GE closes
BUCYRUS—The closing of the Bucyrus General Electric Plant became official when they dimmed their lights permanently on September 30th. The plant, which has been in operation for more than 80 years, leaves a glaring hole in the lives of its employees and the city of Bucyrus. In August, Mayor...
Delaware Gazette
Big Walnut official: Thoughts, prayers with injured student
SUNBURY — The Big Walnut Board of Education expressed sympathy for a student who was seriously injured in an accident during the homecoming parade last week. According to reports, a Big Walnut student identified only as Kenny, 11, fell to the ground and was run over by a float. He was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries. It was said he suffered facial bone fractures, a pelvis fracture, broken ribs, and a laceration to his liver.
wktn.com
Wyandot County Ag Society Offer Tree Sponsorship Opportunity
The Wyandot County Ag Society is offering the opportunity to purchase a tree for the Wyandot County fairgrounds. Several old trees have been removed and cleaned up around the fairgrounds in the last few years and the tree sale is an effort to replace them. The tree donation is $200.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wktn.com
Alliance Spotlights Ohio Historical Marker Program
The Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance featured the Ohio Historical Marker program in the Tourism Spotlight. You’re encouraged to tour the historical sites of Hardin County by taking a leisurely car ride visiting all 16 markers and learning about the county’s history. Some of the markers are...
WSYX ABC6
I-270 reopened after emergency utility repairs
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — UPDATE: All lanes of I-270 have reopened after emergency utility repairs were made. The Ohio Department of Transportation said I-270 will close in both directions at 8 p.m. Thursday between I-670 and I-70 for emergency utility repairs. The closure will include all ramps between both...
wktn.com
Nominations Still Being Accepted for 2022 Agriculture Hall of Fame
Applications are being accepted for the 2022 Hardin County Agriculture Hall of Fame through the end of business on Friday October 14. Nominees must have made their major contribution to agriculture primarily as a result of being born, growing up, living in, or working in Hardin County. Outstanding agriculturalists may...
wktn.com
Ohio Hi-Point Prepares to Host Fall Craft Show
BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio – Ohio Hi-Point Career Center is hosting the career center’s first Fall Craft Show on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The event features over 50 vendors plus custom hand-crafted items created by OHP students. In addition to vendor shopping, the public can stop in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wosu.org
Federal class action suit filed against Nationwide Children's Hospital
A phlebotomist is accusing Nationwide Children’s Hospital of violating state and federal labor laws in a class action lawsuit filed last week in U.S. District Court. Bri’Ana Williams, who has worked there since January, filed the suit on behalf of herself and other employees demanding unpaid wages. The lawsuit claims employees were not paid during scheduled meal breaks but often had to work during them.
Freeze Warning & Frost Advisory issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties
The National Weather Service issued a Freeze Warning & a Frost Advisory for multiple Northeast Ohio counties overnight on Saturday.
wktn.com
Crash Injures One Person in Ada
One person was injured in a crash that occurred Wednesday morning in Ada. According to the report from the Ada Police Department, 21 year old Madeline Markwood, of Chesterfield, Michigan, drove onto Gilbert Street from a stop sign on College Avenue, and her car struck a northbound vehicle being operated by 22 year old Alexandra Rogalski, of Batavia, Illinois.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Endangered Missing Adult Alert for John Vesper
UPDATE: Mr. Vesper was safely found. Description: Last Seen Wearing an OSU jacket, green/navy plaid long-sleeve shirt, and blue jeans. On October 6, 2022 at 12:05 PM, Mr. Vesper drove away from his home and has not returned. He suffers from Alzheimer’s and law enforcement is concerned for his safety. The incident took place in Franklin County, OH on Rothwell Street in the city of New Albany 43054.
13abc.com
Wood County Sheriff warns drivers of vehicle and deer collisions
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers that we are in the season where vehicle and deer crashes are more common. Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn said November is the month with the highest number of these crashes, October and December are the second highest. 2021...
Police: 2 shot on I-71 in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were shot on Interstate 71 in north Columbus Friday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police received calls about a shooting on the highway near Schrock Road at 6:22 p.m. Police said one person was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in...
Semi-Truck Smashes Into Ohio School Bus
Seven children were inside at the time of the accident.
Truck full of cardboard boxes crashes on I-71 in Morrow County, causing delays
MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (WCMH) — No one was injured in a Morrow County crash that has caused long lines of traffic on Interstate 71, according to the county’s Ohio State Highway Patrol. The Ohio Department of Transportation announced the Friday that a truck crash caused delays going in both directions on I-71. A photo from […]
Comments / 0