Elon Musk Spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin

Elon Musk is trying to weather the storm. The CEO of Tesla (TSLA) has gone from hero to pariah in the war between Russia and Ukraine in a few days. When Moscow invaded Kyiv on February 24, the billionaire provided Starlink, the satellite internet access service offered by his aerospace company SpaceX. This gesture allowed Ukrainians to stay connected to the world and to tell their version of this conflict, thus avoiding Russian propaganda dominating the narrative.
Elon Musk
Markets Insider

The banks that lined up $12.5 billion in financing for Elon Musk's Twitter deal reportedly facing steep losses as appetite for riskier debt sours

Elon Musk's revival of the $44 billion buyout of Twitter comes as demand for risky debt is sinking. That means major banks financing the deal could face big losses, Reuters reported. Rising interest rates and recession fears are making investors worried about taking on debt loads. Elon Musk's turnaround on...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Elon Musk gets his way and will avoid a trial with Twitter, as long as they agree to a deal by October 28

Elon Musk won his push to pause Twitter's lawsuit against him. For now. The judge overseeing the case in Delaware Chancery Court on Thursday agreed to halt proceedings in the case until October 28, to give Musk and Twitter time to settle their ongoing differences and "permit the parties to close on the transaction." Should they not be able to come to a settlement, the judge said a trial will take place sometime in November.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Zelenskyy hits back at Elon Musk's controversial Twitter poll about the war with a poll of his own, asking people if they prefer a Musk who supports Russia or Ukraine

On Monday, Zelenskyy hit back at Elon Musk's controversial Twitter poll with a poll of his own. The Ukrainian president asked people which Musk they like better: one who supports Russia, or Ukraine. Musk drew ire from Ukrainian diplomats after posting a peace plan for the Ukraine war on Twitter.
BUSINESS
Engadget

Meta warns 1 million Facebook users who installed password-stealing apps

Meta is warning 1 million Facebook users that their account information may have been compromised by third-party apps from Apple or Google’s stores. In a new report, the company’s security researchers say that in the last year they’ve identified more than 400 scammy apps designed to hijack users’ Facebook account credentials.
INTERNET
US News and World Report

Factbox-Who Is Financing Elon Musk's $44 Billion Deal to Buy Twitter?

(Reuters) - Elon Musk has pledged to provide $46.5 billion in equity and debt financing for his acquisition of Twitter, which covers the $44 billion price tag and closing costs. While Musk will provide much of the funding after selling down his stake in electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc and...
BUSINESS
Engadget

The Morning After: Twitter says it will close deal with Elon Musk, again

Twitter has agreed – once again – to Elon Musk’s proposal to buy the company for $54.20 a share. In a statement, Twitter confirmed it had received Musk’s letter that “the intention of the Company is to close the transaction at $54.20 per share.” The agreement follows months of legal drama after Musk tried to back out of his original agreement this spring to buy the company for $44 billion.
BUSINESS
Engadget

Judge in Twitter v. Elon Musk postpones trial to October 28th

A new trial could be scheduled in November if the two sides are unable to close by the end of the month. Universal Projector Ceiling Mount Multiple Adjustm. The Twitter v. Elon Musk trial is now on hold as the two sides work to hammer out a deal for Musk to complete his buyout of the social media company. On Thursday, Judge Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick, Chancellor of Delaware’s Chancery Court, stayed the trial until October 28th, following a motion from Musk's lawyers to call off the trial.
CONGRESS & COURTS

