clovisroundup.com
Clovis Happenings: October 7-13
Clovis Police Department – M-F 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 6:30 p.m. Every Saturday, 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. Sunday Market, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Location: Pollasky between 3rd St. & 7th St. Clovis, CA. Fridays thru Oct. 28. 5:30 p.m. – 8...
Amazon is hiring in these Central Valley cities
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Amazon has announced plans to hire 20,000 people across California. The company is aiming to fill seasonal, full-time, and part-time customer fulfillment and transportation positions. Cities in the Central Valley with open job positions include Fresno, Visalia, and Bakersfield. Starting pay varies by city, but the company said it offers […]
thesungazette.com
The Source expects to knock Pride Visalia out of the park
VISALIA – The Source is getting ready to host their biggest Pride event yet at the Valley Strong Ballpark Stadium. Pride Visalia 2022 will be held on Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is The Source’s 6th annual event in Visalia and the second year it will be held at the ballpark. Participants can celebrate with entertainment, food, drinks, vendors and celebrations. As the main entertainment, there will be drag shows throughout featuring the Queens of the South Valley.
Porterville Recorder
The Lisa Project begins Monday at Granite Hills
The Zonta Club of Porterville, the Granite Hills High School Z Club and the Tulare County Child Abuse Prevention Council again are providing the community an emotional experience of what child abuse is like. The Lisa Project will be presented at Granite Hills High beginning on Monday. On Monday, October...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
GV Wire
Clovis Alum’s Estate Gives Largest Ever Gift to District’s Foundation
A day after Fresno Unified announced a $20 million donation to its new foundation, Clovis Unified officials said they received a sizable gift as well. The estate of Franklin Antonio, the late co-founder of tech giant Qualcomm and a 1970 graduate of Clovis High School, donated $4.9 million to the Foundation for Clovis Schools.
sjvsun.com
In two day span, pair of Valley school districts haul multi-million-dollar donations
Fresno County’s two largest school districts were surprised with millions of dollars in donations this week to their charitable foundations. Fresno Unified School District Superintendent Bob Nelson shared the news this week that MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon owner Jeff Bezos, donated $20 million to the district. “I’m...
Porterville Recorder
CLovis families find solutions to bullying from surprising source
Joe and Kortnie’s 7-year-old son headed to his Clovis elementary school one morning sporting brand-new shoes in his favorite color, red. But when Kortnie picked him up that afternoon, their middle child was visibly upset, and his shoes were covered in dirt. He had been bullied by a classmate.
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in Fresno
I've been to a few grand openings for restaurants when I lived back east. I also hosted a few for our family when we opened a new place, but Wednesday, October 5th's grand opening of the new Ramen Hayashi Restaurant in Fresno blew us away.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hanford Sentinel
Kings Gospel Mission developing affordable housing in southeast Hanford
The Kings Gospel Mission is building affordable housing to help make a positive impact on Kings County's homeless community. The development is called the South Hanford Courtyard Community and is being built on a large plot of land on 10th Avenue, south of the Kings Fairgrounds. It sits adjacent to another Mission-owned property used as a recycling center.
thesungazette.com
Dennis Smith retires, closes door on National Builders Supply
FARMERSVILLE – After over 40 years of providing homeowners and builders with doors, locksets and other types of hardware, Farmerville’s local door supplier is shutting their own doors for good. The business, National Builders Supply, first opened 43 years ago in August of 1978 and will officially close...
Porterville Recorder
Council deals with issue of wholly-locally owned cannabis dispensary
The Porterville City Council again dealt with the issue of what exactly defines wholly-locally owned as far as awarding the third cannabis dispensary in the city is concerned. The issue came up during the council's meeting on Tuesday. It was reported at Tuesday's meeting all three candidates being considered for the city's third cannabis dispensary meet the criteria of wholly-locally owned as established by the council.
Hanford Sentinel
PRIDE comes to Visalia this weekend for celebration, entertainment
PRIDE Visalia returns for the 6th annual event to Valley Strong Ballpark on Saturday for a day full of LGBTQ+ celebration, pride, and entertainment. PRIDE Visalia 2022 will start at 11 a.m. at the park, which is located at 300 N. Giddings St. in Visalia. The event will be the...
Aviation job fair taking off at Fresno Yosemite International Airport
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Buckle up! The Fresno Yosemite International Airport is having a free job fair to hire people for full and part-time positions. The event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 20 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on the fourth floor of the new parking garage located at 5175 E Clinton Way […]
2 months later: Search for Jolissa Fuentes continues
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It has now been two months since 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen leaving a convenience store in Selma. In the two months since Fuentes’ disappearance, her family has continuously been searching for her. The family has held multiple fundraisers in order to get the word out about Fuentes’ disappearance […]
andnowuknow.com
Touchstone Pistachio Company's Charlotte Avila Discusses Recent Expansions and Growth
FRESNO, CA - Pistachios are one thing you will always find in this writer’s pantry. Ideal for any snacking occasion and a wide variety of creative recipes, this is one nut variety that holds a special place in the heart of consumers. Touchstone Pistachio Company is among those bringing this delightful offering to retail shelves. Now in its fourth year of harvest, the provider is pursuing tactical expansions while wielding the expertise and experience of its leadership to fortify its standing in the pistachio farming industry.
One of the valley’s most terrifying haunts returns
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Raisin Hell Ranch say they are set to return, this week, on October 7th with gates opening at 7 p.m. They are offering expanded attractions and shorter lines. The Ranch says residents from the Central Valley will be presented with two haunted attractions to walk through… if you dare! These attractions […]
theregistrysocal.com
JL Management to Sell Fresno Retail Property with $17MM Asking Price
The retail real estate market has rebounded strongly since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some owners are looking to test investor interest in their properties. San Clemente, Calif.-based JL Management Company is one of these owners, and the company is planning to dispose of one of its shopping centers in the Central Valley of California. JL Management has put up for sale its 80,877 square foot Ash Tree Square property located in Fresno at 1089 East Shaw Avenue. The asking price for the property is $17.2 million, or roughly $212 per square foot, according to the property’s offering document.
GV Wire
Some on Fresno Council Question New Finance Chief’s Malibu Gig
With her appointment as interim city controller in Fresno, Ruthie Quinto now holds similar jobs in two different cities. Mayor Jerry Dyer’s administration says there is nothing wrong with that. “Regarding Ruthie Quinto’s work for (the city of) Malibu, when she came on board as Assistant City Manager, we...
Helicopter Crashes Into California Neighborhood in Heart-Stopping Video
Heart-stopping footage from a Ring camera captured the moment an out-of-control helicopter crashed into a California neighborhood. Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 2 hospitalized after helicopter goes down in Fresno neighborhood (https://youtu.be/fMDkTqOxbzM) As we can see in the shocking clip, the helicopter seemingly just dropped out...
GV Wire
Fresno Police Chief Decries California’s ‘Weak Laws’ After Merced Kidnapping Murders
Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said “there’s a special place in hell” for the suspected killer of four kidnapped Merced family members after their bodies were found Wednesday night. Warnke isn’t alone in expressing those feelings. The horrific murders of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri; her mother Jasleen...
