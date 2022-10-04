Read full article on original website
MySanAntonio
First U.S. cobalt mining operation to begin after more than 30-year hiatus
Booming demand for batteries powering the world's shift into electric vehicles is rekindling U.S. cobalt production after at least a 30-year hiatus. Australia-based Jervois Global Ltd. is starting the first U.S. cobalt mine in Idaho on Friday, according to chief executive Bryce Crocker. The mineral sits "at the top of the table" in terms of national security, said Crocker.
MySanAntonio
Rep. Pfluger: OPEC cuts highlight need for US oil
Members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied nations announced Wednesday they will cut production 2 million barrels a day beginning in November. Rep. August Pfluger, the San Angelo Republican whose District 11 includes a chunk of the Permian Basin, said the move highlights the need to support domestic oil and natural gas producers.
MySanAntonio
MySanAntonio
ExxonMobil ordered to reinstate fired whistleblowers who alleged fraud
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When ExxonMobil announced unexpectedly bullish targets for pumping oil out of Texas and New Mexico in the spring of 2019, the news sparked confusion for two scientists at the company. That confusion grew into alarm as the scientists began...
MySanAntonio
Business Highlights: OPEC+ output cut, 'Best Before' labels
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries has decided to sharply cut production to support sagging oil prices. The move Wednesday could deal the struggling global economy another blow and raise politically sensitive pump prices for U.S. drivers just ahead of key national elections. Energy ministers meeting at the Vienna headquarters of the OPEC oil cartel cut production by 2 million barrels per day at their first face-to-face meeting since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Besides a token trim in oil production last month, the major cut is an abrupt turnaround from months of restoring deep cuts made during the depths of the pandemic and could help alliance member Russia weather a looming European ban on oil imports.
MySanAntonio
IMF warns of higher recession risk and darker global outlook
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two principal economists painted very different pictures Thursday of what the global economy will look like in the coming years. Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, told an audience at Georgetown University on Thursday that the IMF is once again lowering its projections for global economic growth in 2023, projecting world economic growth lower by $4 trillion through 2026.
MySanAntonio
Canada may forgive billions in pipeline debt, economist says
The Canadian government's purchase of the Trans Mountain Corp. pipeline will end up sticking the country's taxpayers with a large debt that won't be repaid, an environmental law group warned. A 70% rise in the cost to expand the sole oil pipeline running from Alberta to the Pacific Coast increased...
