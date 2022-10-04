Kenton girls lose on PK with 26 seconds left on the clock after playing a great game for 79 minutes. The score was knotted at 0 for 40 minutes and Shawnee scored their first goal in the first minute of the second half. Kenton tied it up on a goal from Avery Smith off an assist from Abi Temple. The game went back and forth until 26 seconds remained and a PK was called on Kenton. Shawnee was able to convert and win the game.

