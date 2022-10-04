Read full article on original website
Related
A top Hispanic CEO whose parents made minimum wage says a fairer US economy is still possible despite growing backlash to 'woke capitalism'
Hispanic households earn on average about half as much as white households and have only about 15 to 20% as much wealth, the Federal Reserve found.
Meet President Baugh — the self-proclaimed 'dictator' of a micronation in Nevada you've probably never heard of
Molossia is a one-acre micronation, which has a population of 35 in the Nevada desert. 'President' Kevin Baugh founded it as a teenager in 1977.
Journal Inquirer
Biden to mark IBM investment with Democrats in tough races
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is ready to celebrate a new $20 billion investment by IBM in New York's Hudson River Valley with two House Democrats running in competitive races in next month's critical midterm elections. Biden is taking part in a Thursday afternoon announcement at the IBM...
Journal Inquirer
Biden order promises EU citizens better data privacy
President Joe Biden signed an executive order Friday designed to allay European concerns that U.S. intelligence agencies are illegally spying on them. It promises strengthened safeguards against data collection abuses and creates a forum for legal challenges. The order builds on a preliminary agreement Biden announced in March with European...
Comments / 0