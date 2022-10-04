ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Journal Inquirer

Biden to mark IBM investment with Democrats in tough races

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is ready to celebrate a new $20 billion investment by IBM in New York's Hudson River Valley with two House Democrats running in competitive races in next month's critical midterm elections. Biden is taking part in a Thursday afternoon announcement at the IBM...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Biden order promises EU citizens better data privacy

President Joe Biden signed an executive order Friday designed to allay European concerns that U.S. intelligence agencies are illegally spying on them. It promises strengthened safeguards against data collection abuses and creates a forum for legal challenges. The order builds on a preliminary agreement Biden announced in March with European...
U.S. POLITICS

