Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
valleynewslive.com
Justice for Taz: Students push to keep dog at Liberty Middle School
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Students and teachers say Taz the Dog at Liberty Middle School in West Fargo has been removed from the campus. They say they were told by the superintendent Friday that Taz cannot be at the school-- but they say a reason wasn’t given as to why.
gowatertown.net
Fargo museum that honors native son Maris deciding how to honor new home run king Judge
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fresh after history was made Tuesday night in Texas, executives at West Acres Mall are deciding how to honor Aaron Judge after he broke Roger Maris’ single season home run record in the American League. “We actually just discussed today acknowledging and congratulating Aaron...
The Smelliest City In North Dakota Is A Stinker For Sure
Have you been to the smelliest town in North Dakota before?. I have, I grew up in it, and let me tell you it can be a "stinker" for many months each year, and there are multiple reasons why. More on that in just a moment. I know where I...
valleynewslive.com
Retirement home for Detroit Lakes couple destroyed by Hurricane Ian
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Detroit Lakes couple made the trip down to Ft. Myers, FL, to survey the damage to their retirement home. Terry Schmidt said it was destroyed due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. “We couldn’t even talk, we just drove through the park and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
valleynewslive.com
Cooperstown man missing in Colorado
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man from Cooperstown, who recently moved to Colorado, is missing after going into the mountain range in La Plata County. David Lunde went to run a part of the La Plata Enchilada on Saturday, and hasn’t been seen since. Six days later,...
valleynewslive.com
District 24 Democratic candidate arrested for assault
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota District 24 Democratic candidate is facing criminal charges, according to Valley City Police. The Barnes County States Attorney’s Office charged 33-year-old Kaitlyn Marie Huss with Simple Assault, which is a Class B Misdemeanor, on Friday, Oct. 7. Police Chief...
kfgo.com
Man rescued from Devils Lake Thursday afternoon
DEVILS LAKE, N.D. – A man was rescued after fleeing from authorities Thursday afternoon and jumping into Devils Lake near the Ramsey-Benson County line. Ramsey County Sheriff Steve Nelson said the suspect made it a short distance from the shore before he began to have difficulty. The man was...
fargoinc.com
Men’s Hair: Brittany Cantleberry, Kaitlin Thompson, Kortney Roscoe, Macy Larson, Katie Schank & Darriel Kulla – The Leadership Team, Men’s Hair Co.
With 7 locations and 75 team members, Men’s Hair Co. is North Dakota’s largest salon/barbershop. They have the expertise to make everyone-no matter their age or grooming needs—look good. In addition to offering full-service haircuts that come with a shampoo, scalp massage, hot towel treatment, style and shoulder massage, Men’s Hair Co. offers pedicures, straight shaves, waxing, colors and beard trims.
IN THIS ARTICLE
valleynewslive.com
Veterans return home
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Veterans from the Red River Valley were given a heroes welcome at Hector International Airport Tuesday night. They returned just before 9 p.m. from a busy three-day trip to the nation’s capital. The flight was nearly three hours long, and the veterans had...
kfgo.com
Devils Lake girl suffers non-life threatening gunshot wound
DEVILS LAKE, N.D. – Devils Lake Police are investigating after a 16-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound to the hand at a motel there Wednesday night. Police were dispatched to the Super 8 Motel shortly after 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting involving a handgun. “The subject...
newsdakota.com
Fire Destroys Home In Rural Barnes County
ECKELSON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A family is without a home after a fire destroyed the structure Thursday afternoon in rural Barnes County. Rural Fire Chief Tim Lyter said the structure was fully engulfed in flames once crews arrived on the scene. Firefighters from the Valley City Rural Fire District...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Park District Finance Director Mark Lentz: Fargo Sports Complex expected to increase property taxes by 4.55 mills
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Park District is moving forward with new plans to continue construction of the Fargo Sports Complex. Fargo Park District Finance Director Broc Lentz joined WDAY's The Coffee Club to speak on the upcoming "Phase Two" of the Fargo Sports Complex, following the approval of the district's 2023 budget. The new plans would add two new ice sheets, four basketball hard courts, two community rooms, an indoor play area with birthday rooms, and six indoor pickleball courts, in addition to their previous plans.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal crash near Rugby
RUGBY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead and two people are hurt following a rollover crash near Rugby. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened along U.S. Hwy. 2 on Thursday, Oct. 6 around 6:45 p.m. The report says a 15-year-old boy from Rugby was crossing...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Dillworth Fire Chief steps down, citing recent events
(Dilworth, MN) -- A 10-year veteran of Dilworth's Fire Department is backing away from his leadership position. Dilworth Fire Chief Mark Empting is stepping down from the position, citing the need to take more personal time. Empting says he will assume the role of a firefighter, and is excited for "new blood" to lead the department in the future. He says the decision will free up more time, which he says has become more important to him due to events that have happened in the last three or four months.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Harwood fire determined to not be an accident
HARWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says based off the investigation, authorities are confident the fire was not an accident. North Dakota BCI brought in a K-9 trained to detect accelerants. No one was inside at the time of the fire. The case...
kvrr.com
Motorcycle Driver Has Serious Injuries After Crash With Dump Truck on 52nd Ave. South in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The driver of a motorcycle is in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash with a dump truck on 52nd Avenue South in Fargo. Police say the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. when the dump truck pulled out in front of the motorcycle. The...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo motorcyclist undergoing second surgery after crash with dump truck, friends say
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man remains in serious condition Thursday after colliding with a dump truck Wednesday evening. Friends of the motorcyclist say this is his second crash he’s been in in less than three months. They say in August, the motorcyclist was hit from behind on 13th Ave. They say the rider has only had the bike he was on in Wednesday’s crash for less than two weeks.
valleynewslive.com
Report of shots fired leads to arrest in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest following a report of shots fired in downtown Fargo. Police say on Saturday, Oct. 1 around 1:40 a.m. they were called to the 400 block of University Dr. N. for a report of shots fired. Authorities say two people...
How Come This Minnesota House Is For Sale For Only $14,900?
In this day and age, how could you possibly find a home for sale for under $15K? Why do you suppose this 2 bedroom Minnesota house is on the block for $14,900?. If you are looking to buy a very inexpensive house and experience some small-town Minnesota living this might be a house you may want to take a peek at. But why so cheap?
valleynewslive.com
Fargo woman facing charges after threatening police with sharp object, police say
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman is facing several charges after police say she threatened them and someone in an apartment with a sharp object. It happened Tuesday evening in the 900 blk. of 42nd St. S. Officers say it took nearly an hour to get Andrea Respectsnothing to come out of the apartment.
Comments / 0