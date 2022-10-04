In the weeks that followed the death of Mahsa Amini at the hands of police in Iran, the country has abounded with protests against the government and the nation’s Guidance Patrol — better known as morality police. Events in support of the protestors have become widespread all over the globe. One recent New York Times article included mention of multiple events that had recently occurred in New York, including a candlelight vigil in Brooklyn and a march in Manhattan that took place in tandem with a number of similar international events.

