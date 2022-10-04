Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best Restaurants in Hampton, VA (Opinion)Terry MansfieldHampton, VA
This Epic Mac and Cheese Festival in Virginia is a Must VisitTravel MavenNorfolk, VA
Best Restaurants in Suffolk, VA (Opinion)Terry MansfieldSuffolk, VA
Best Restaurants in Newport News, VA (Opinion)Terry MansfieldNewport News, VA
MacArthur Memorial: Must-See Free Attraction in Norfolk, VATerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Related
Carolina Road Bridge in Suffolk opens to traffic
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Carolina Road Bridge, which spans the Cypress Swamp on Route 32, is now open for traffic. The initial opening was delayed due to the heavy rain caused by Hurricane Ian, which affected paving operations. Crews will continue to complete minor paving work while open to traffic in the upcoming days. During […]
13newsnow.com
New Virginia Beach traffic lanes finished near Witchduck exit of I-264 East
The new pattern will take time to get used to. But VDOT spokeswoman Shelby Dell said drivers exiting on Witchduck should simply stick to the two right lanes.
Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples’ Day City Closings in Hampton Roads | 2022
Below is a look at how our local cities are impacted.
WAVY News 10
City of Portsmouth to host press conference ahead of Missy Elliott Blvd dedication ceremony
Details: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/portsmouth/city-of-portsmouth-to-host-press-conference-ahead-of-missy-elliott-blvd-dedication-ceremony/. City of Portsmouth to host press conference ahead …. Details: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/portsmouth/city-of-portsmouth-to-host-press-conference-ahead-of-missy-elliott-blvd-dedication-ceremony/. Historic Norfolk Church continues to offer peace …. WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Women’s March returns to DC before the midterm elections. DC Bureau Reporter Basil John reports. Local agencies participating in ‘Operation Crash …...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAVY News 10
Driver charged after fatal crash on the James River Bridge
Details: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/newport-news/multi-vehicle-crash-at-james-river-bridge-results-in-fatality-closes-southbound-lanes/. Driver charged after fatal crash on the James River …. Details: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/newport-news/multi-vehicle-crash-at-james-river-bridge-results-in-fatality-closes-southbound-lanes/. VB woman travels to Fort Myers to help Floridians …. Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/virginia-beach-woman-visits-hometown-of-fort-myers-to-help-fellow-floridians/. WAVY Digital Desk: Week in Review. Here is WAVY Digital Desk a Week in Review. It's been a busy news week in Hampton...
Explosion at old Norfolk Ford Plant sends one person to hospital
According to the Norfolk Fire Chief, one person was taken to the hospital after some kind of explosion. Officials did not reveal the type of explosion at this time.
Free drive-in movie showing at Bennett’s Creek Park in Suffolk
On Saturday, Oct. 15, Bennett’s Creek Park will be hosting a drive-in movie showing. They will be playing the 2019 version of The Addams Family, which is PG. The event is family friendly, free, and open to the public.
Friday Night Flights Week 5 Full Show
Friday Night Flights continues on our fifth week of the season. Deep Creek vs. Kings Fork, Nansemond River vs. Lakeland and more continue in our show, which you can watch in the viewer above.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crews remove steeple which fell from a Virginia Beach church
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A steeple ripped off of the Galilee Church in Virginia Beach is sitting in a new spot Thursday morning. Remnants of Hurricane Ian knocked it off the roof and wedged it between the church and Holly Hill Apartments. Reverend Andrew Buchanan with Galilee Church couldn’t...
Hampton University cancels classes Friday amid unfortunate incidents
Hampton University will also be holding a prayer service at Ogden Hall at 11 a.m. The service is open to all member of the university faculty, staff and student body.
Multi-vehicle crash at James River Bridge results in fatality, 15-month-old child among hospitalized
Virginia State Police are currently on the scene of a fatal crash at the James River Bridge.
WAVY News 10
Gloww Center lights up the Peninsula to help single mothers
There is a place shining bright in Yorktown for single mothers, the Gloww Center. Gloww Center lights up the Peninsula to help single …. There is a place shining bright in Yorktown for single mothers, the Gloww Center. Vehicles crash into Virginia Beach home; 2 hurt. WAVY News 10's Michelle...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mom pulls son from Chesapeake school following June incident
Kai's story began on June 14 when his mom dropped him off at school. Galicia was at the school early that morning for a meeting to discuss Kai's individualized education program – known as an IEP. Galicia asked for the meeting because she was worried about how school staff interacted with her son, especially during moments when he becomes upset.
peninsulachronicle.com
Second Location Of Operation Escape Now Open In Williamsburg
YORK-The owner of a popular escape room attraction in Greater Williamsburg recently opened a second location of the business. Operation Escape, which first opened on McLaw’s Circle in June 2019, expanded this past summer with the opening of a second location on Bulifants Boulevard in August. Want to read...
WAVY News 10
Crash involving waste management vehicle shuts down part of S Rosemont Rd. in VB
Police say the crash involved several vehicles, including a waste management vehicle. A home in the 600 block of South Rosemont Road was also struck. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/crash-shuts-down-part-of-rosemont-rd-in-vb/ Crash involving waste management vehicle shuts down …. Police say the crash involved several vehicles, including a waste management vehicle. A home in the...
WAVY News 10
Details emerge following plane crash at Newport News airport
WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Details emerge following plane crash at Newport News …. WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Friday Night Flights Week 5 Full Show Oct. 7, 2022. California man driving Uber through all 50 states, …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. City of Portsmouth hosts...
Man critically injured following assault at Wawa on E Little Creek Rd in Norfolk
Police say a man was sent to a local hospital following an assault in Norfolk evening.
WAVY News 10
Small plane crashes at Newport News-Williamsburg International Airport
According to Virginia State Police, the call came in around 3:22 p.m. for a small Cessna airplane that had gone down with injuries. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/newport-news/small-plane-crashes-at-newport-news-international-airport/. Small plane crashes at Newport News-Williamsburg …. According to Virginia State Police, the call came in around 3:22 p.m. for a small Cessna airplane that had...
WAVY News 10
Man dies after crash on Richmond Road in James City County
JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 69-year-old man died after a crash Thursday morning on Richmond Road in James City County. Police say they responded to the scene of the two-vehicle crash at Bush Springs Road around 6:48 a.m. The man who died, Gerry Lewis of James City...
Person shot near Tidewater Community College in Virginia Beach, police say
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A person was hurt in a shooting near Tidewater Community College in Virginia Beach Friday afternoon, according to police. The Virginia Beach Police Department said it happened in the 3800 block of Lasalle Drive. One person is in custody and investigators are working to identify others involved.
Comments / 0