ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Carolina Road Bridge in Suffolk opens to traffic

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Carolina Road Bridge, which spans the Cypress Swamp on Route 32, is now open for traffic. The initial opening was delayed due to the heavy rain caused by Hurricane Ian, which affected paving operations. Crews will continue to complete minor paving work while open to traffic in the upcoming days.   During […]
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

City of Portsmouth to host press conference ahead of Missy Elliott Blvd dedication ceremony

Details: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/portsmouth/city-of-portsmouth-to-host-press-conference-ahead-of-missy-elliott-blvd-dedication-ceremony/. City of Portsmouth to host press conference ahead …. Details: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/portsmouth/city-of-portsmouth-to-host-press-conference-ahead-of-missy-elliott-blvd-dedication-ceremony/. Historic Norfolk Church continues to offer peace …. WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Women’s March returns to DC before the midterm elections. DC Bureau Reporter Basil John reports. Local agencies participating in ‘Operation Crash …...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
City
Suffolk, VA
Suffolk, VA
Education
Suffolk, VA
Cars
Local
Virginia Cars
Suffolk, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
WAVY News 10

Driver charged after fatal crash on the James River Bridge

Details: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/newport-news/multi-vehicle-crash-at-james-river-bridge-results-in-fatality-closes-southbound-lanes/. Driver charged after fatal crash on the James River …. Details: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/newport-news/multi-vehicle-crash-at-james-river-bridge-results-in-fatality-closes-southbound-lanes/. VB woman travels to Fort Myers to help Floridians …. Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/virginia-beach-woman-visits-hometown-of-fort-myers-to-help-fellow-floridians/. WAVY Digital Desk: Week in Review. Here is WAVY Digital Desk a Week in Review. It's been a busy news week in Hampton...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hvac#Elephant#Fork#Linus Elementary#Linus K12#Virginia Natural Gas
WAVY News 10

Gloww Center lights up the Peninsula to help single mothers

There is a place shining bright in Yorktown for single mothers, the Gloww Center. Gloww Center lights up the Peninsula to help single …. There is a place shining bright in Yorktown for single mothers, the Gloww Center. Vehicles crash into Virginia Beach home; 2 hurt. WAVY News 10's Michelle...
YORKTOWN, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
WAVY News 10

Mom pulls son from Chesapeake school following June incident

Kai's story began on June 14 when his mom dropped him off at school. Galicia was at the school early that morning for a meeting to discuss Kai's individualized education program – known as an IEP. Galicia asked for the meeting because she was worried about how school staff interacted with her son, especially during moments when he becomes upset.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Second Location Of Operation Escape Now Open In Williamsburg

YORK-The owner of a popular escape room attraction in Greater Williamsburg recently opened a second location of the business. Operation Escape, which first opened on McLaw’s Circle in June 2019, expanded this past summer with the opening of a second location on Bulifants Boulevard in August. Want to read...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Crash involving waste management vehicle shuts down part of S Rosemont Rd. in VB

Police say the crash involved several vehicles, including a waste management vehicle. A home in the 600 block of South Rosemont Road was also struck. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/crash-shuts-down-part-of-rosemont-rd-in-vb/ Crash involving waste management vehicle shuts down …. Police say the crash involved several vehicles, including a waste management vehicle. A home in the...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Details emerge following plane crash at Newport News airport

WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Details emerge following plane crash at Newport News …. WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Friday Night Flights Week 5 Full Show Oct. 7, 2022. California man driving Uber through all 50 states, …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. City of Portsmouth hosts...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Small plane crashes at Newport News-Williamsburg International Airport

According to Virginia State Police, the call came in around 3:22 p.m. for a small Cessna airplane that had gone down with injuries. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/newport-news/small-plane-crashes-at-newport-news-international-airport/. Small plane crashes at Newport News-Williamsburg …. According to Virginia State Police, the call came in around 3:22 p.m. for a small Cessna airplane that had...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy