Journal Inquirer
Jury resumes deliberations in Alex Jones' Sandy Hook trial
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Jurors resumed deliberating Friday on how much conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay for spreading the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook School shooting was a hoax. Deliberations in the civil trial began late Thursday afternoon but soon broke up for the day. The panel...
Journal Inquirer
Alex Jones declines to put on a defense in defamation trial
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones declined to put on a defense Wednesday at his defamation trial in Connecticut and was back in Texas in advance of closing arguments over how much he should pay for promoting the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax.
Journal Inquirer
Biden focusing on hurricane victims in Florida, not politics
FORT MYERS, Florida (AP) — President Joe Biden landed in hurricane-ravaged Florida on Wednesday with a pledge that federal, state and local governments will work together to help rebuild homes, businesses and lives — putting politics on mute for now to focus on those in need. Hurricane Ian...
Journal Inquirer
CT employee unions to seek arbitration over pandemic pay
Fifteen unions representing more than 40,000 state employees announced Wednesday that they plan to seek arbitration to secure special pay for workers who faced considerable health risk during the worst of the pandemic. The State Employees Bargaining Agent Coalition’s decision comes after periodic discussions spread over 10 months with Gov....
Journal Inquirer
CT homeless population rises for first time in years
The number of people experiencing homelessness in Connecticut rose for the first time in nearly a decade, by about 13% from 2021 to 2022, according to a report released this week. Over the past eight years, the total number of people experiencing homelessness in Connecticut had dropped, according to the...
Journal Inquirer
Rockville, Ellington earn victories
ROCKVILLE 3, WETHERSFIELD 1. Anaya Tolton paced the Rams with eight kills and three blocks in their non-conference win in Vernon. Game scores were unavailable. It was the fourth straight win for Rockville (7-6). Olivia Reguin added a kill, 15 digs and 15 service points in the win. Julia Laabs...
Journal Inquirer
New England winter 2022-23 expected to be snowier than usual, AccuWeather predicts
Connecticut residents are experiencing chilly temperatures following the arrival of autumn, and according to a new report, they should anticipate heavy snowfall in the coming winter. AccuWeather released its 2022-23 early winter weather forecast to predict the snowfall, temperature and ski conditions across the country. The report outlines the results...
