Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Chicago
Is COVID Over? Chicago's Top Doctor Says She's Watching for One Thing This Winter
With the COVID-19 pandemic heading into its third winter and many mitigation measures no longer in place, it may start to feel like the pandemic is over. While health experts believe COVID-19 isn't nearly the threat it was at the start of the pandemic, vaccinations for both COVID and the flu are being encouraged as an uptick in both viruses is expected due to more activities moving indoors and the overall lack of mitigation measures.
COVID Cases Climb Slightly From Last Week, Remain Near Lowest Levels of Year
Illinois health officials reported 11,447 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 62 additional deaths over the past seven days. Cases climbed slightly from last week, when just 10,945 new cases were reported, which marked the lowest number of weekly cases since April 8. Once again, no counties...
Deadline Nears to Fill Out Form for Illinois Income and Property Tax Rebates
Income and property tax rebate checks that are part of the Illinois Family Relief Plan began rolling out last month after receiving initial approval in April. While distribution of the rebates continues, there is still some time left for residents to fill out a form to find out if they're eligible.
As California Stimulus Checks of Up to $1,050 Start to Go Out, Here's What You Need to Know
California on Friday began deploying one-time payments that will benefit up to 23 million California residents in the largest program of its kind in the state's history. The highest amount, $1,050, will go to married couples with a dependent and $150,000 or less in income. Here's what we know about...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Chicago
These Are the 10 States Where Renters Are Most Behind on Payments — and High-Cost California Didn't Make the List
Renters across the U.S. are feeling the sting of soaring inflation, rising housing costs and the end of the national eviction ban. Some 15% of American households, around 6 million, are behind on rent this fall, according to a recent report. South Dakota, Alabama and New Jersey renters are struggling...
The Food Guy: Spotlight on Southwest Michigan's Harbor Country
Michigan’s Harbor Country offers a chance to see the colors change, maybe visit a winery or pick apples. NBC 5 Food Guy Steve Dolinsky's priority, of course, is finding the best places to eat. Antiquing along Red Arrow Highway, and hiking through the woods works up an appetite. Good...
Georgia 2020 Election Probe Seeks Testimony From Flynn, Gingrich
The Georgia prosecutor investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election filed paperwork Friday seeking to compel testimony from a new batch of Trump allies, including former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich and former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Fulton County District Attorney...
US Changing Name of Fort Hood to Honor Hispanic General
U.S. Army base Fort Hood, named for a Confederate major general who led troops into battle against the United States during the Civil War, will be renamed for a Latino postwar four-star Army general. The new name will honor Gen. Richard Cavazos, who is noted for his leadership during the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Viral ‘Stranger Things' Halloween House in Suburban Chicago Nearly Got Shut Down. Here's How to See it
It all started with a TikTok video. Homeowners Dave and Aubrey Appel in suburban Plainfield have been putting together this year's décor for months, but it wasn't until their TikTok showing a floating Max Mayfield from the hit Netflix series 'Stranger Things' in the middle of their driveway that things really started to take off.
It's Fat Bear Week 2022. See All the Contenders and Cast Your Vote for the Next Chonk Champion
It's March Madness for fans of the lumbering brown bears in Alaska's Katmai National Park and Preserve. Already, tens of thousands of votes were cast for Fat Bear Week to find this year's biggest heavyweight from what the park calls "some of the largest brown bears on Earth." The competition...
Temperatures to Drop Below Freezing as Widespread Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory Issued
Chicagoans will get a taste of winter-like weather much earlier than many anticipated, with widespread frost and temperatures below freezing possible to kick off the weekend. With sub-freezing temperatures expected in several communities, a freeze warning has been issued from 1 to 7 a.m. Saturday in DeKalb, Kane Lake, LaSalle and McHenry counties. Separately, a frost advisory is in effect from 1 to 7 a.m. in southern and Cook counties, as well as DuPage County, according to the National Weather Service.
Giants' Daniel Jones Without Game Status, Will Start Vs. Packers in London
Giants’ Daniel Jones will start vs. Packers in London originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The New York Giants will have their starting quarterback for their international game in Week 5. Daniel Jones does not have a game status for Sunday’s matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Tottenham...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
75K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0