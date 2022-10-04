ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Is COVID Over? Chicago's Top Doctor Says She's Watching for One Thing This Winter

With the COVID-19 pandemic heading into its third winter and many mitigation measures no longer in place, it may start to feel like the pandemic is over. While health experts believe COVID-19 isn't nearly the threat it was at the start of the pandemic, vaccinations for both COVID and the flu are being encouraged as an uptick in both viruses is expected due to more activities moving indoors and the overall lack of mitigation measures.
CHICAGO, IL
Georgia 2020 Election Probe Seeks Testimony From Flynn, Gingrich

The Georgia prosecutor investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election filed paperwork Friday seeking to compel testimony from a new batch of Trump allies, including former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich and former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Fulton County District Attorney...
GEORGIA STATE
US Changing Name of Fort Hood to Honor Hispanic General

U.S. Army base Fort Hood, named for a Confederate major general who led troops into battle against the United States during the Civil War, will be renamed for a Latino postwar four-star Army general. The new name will honor Gen. Richard Cavazos, who is noted for his leadership during the...
FORT HOOD, TX
Temperatures to Drop Below Freezing as Widespread Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory Issued

Chicagoans will get a taste of winter-like weather much earlier than many anticipated, with widespread frost and temperatures below freezing possible to kick off the weekend. With sub-freezing temperatures expected in several communities, a freeze warning has been issued from 1 to 7 a.m. Saturday in DeKalb, Kane Lake, LaSalle and McHenry counties. Separately, a frost advisory is in effect from 1 to 7 a.m. in southern and Cook counties, as well as DuPage County, according to the National Weather Service.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
