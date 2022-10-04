Read full article on original website
wktn.com
Deadline to Apply for Free or Reduced School Lunch Status Approaching
The National School Lunch Program allows schools to continue the free or reduced status of students from the prior school year for the first 30 days of school. This gives families time to complete a new application. If the school does not have a new meal application from the family,...
wktn.com
KCS Seeking Person to Serve on Hi-Point Board of Education
Kenton City Schools is seeking an individual to serve on the Ohio Hi-Point Career Center Board of Education for a 3 year term of office beginning January 1, 2023. You must have experience as a CFO, CEO, HR manager or as another business, industry or career counseling professional and be qualified to discuss the labor needs of the region with respect to the regional economy.
Ada Herald
Ada in a Pickle
As there could be more street lightening, wider sidewalks, more downtown parking, “…and all kinds of other possibilities,” said an enthusiastic Village Administrator Jamie Hall during Tuesday night’s Ada Village Council Meeting. Mr. Hall said the village is in the initial brainstorming phase in regard to,...
peakofohio.com
Judge Braig graduates two from Adult Recovery Court
Judge Kevin P. Braig and the Logan County Court of Common Pleas Adult Recovery Court (ARC) Team joined in celebrating the graduation of Jessica Shoffner and the re-graduation of Jacqueline Loy from the ARC. Friends and family of Shoffner and Loy were present to celebrate their accomplishments. “Jessica Shoffner is...
Grove City middle school students receive threat on phones
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A middle school in Grove City was under a “Stay Put” order Friday morning after multiple students were “AirDropped” a threat on their phones. A statement from the South-Western School District states that at 9 a.m., Beulah Park Middle School administrators were told by students they received a threat on […]
wktn.com
Ohio First Lady Reads to Kids at Mary Lou Johnson Library
Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine held a book reading in Kenton this afternoon to promote enrollment in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio. Statewide, the Imagination Library has enrolled over 355,000 kids, totaling 49% of eligible kids within Ohio. The Imagination Library mails kids one high-quality, age-appropriate book each...
wktn.com
Ohio Hi-Point Prepares to Host Fall Craft Show
BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio – Ohio Hi-Point Career Center is hosting the career center’s first Fall Craft Show on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The event features over 50 vendors plus custom hand-crafted items created by OHP students. In addition to vendor shopping, the public can stop in...
wktn.com
Alliance Spotlights Ohio Historical Marker Program
The Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance featured the Ohio Historical Marker program in the Tourism Spotlight. You’re encouraged to tour the historical sites of Hardin County by taking a leisurely car ride visiting all 16 markers and learning about the county’s history. Some of the markers are...
wktn.com
Forest Looking to Fill Two Positions
The Village of Forest is accepting applications for the position of full-time fiscal officer and full time village administrator. Job descriptions and applications can be found on the village’s website: villageofforest.com. Applications and resumes can be submitted to:. Mayor Dean Hankins, 211 West Lima Street in Forest, 45843. The...
wktn.com
Minutes from Kenton Lions Club Meeting Released
The Kenton Lions club held a regular meeting and hosted a Zone meeting on Wednesday October 5, 2022, at the Kenton Elks. The meeting was called to order at 6:30 pm by Lion President Bill Keller with 19 members. 9 visiting Zone Lions and 1 guest present. President Lion Bill...
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy homecoming royalty crowned
TROY — Troy High School, along with three other Miami County high schools, crowned its 2022 homecoming king and queen during the past weekend. Troy’s royalty, crowned Friday, Sept. 30, had unique stories for both King Carter Evans and Queen Ally Wolfe. Wolfe comes from a family with...
ocj.com
More farmland preserved in Ohio
More Ohio farmland will remain Ohio farmland. The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) is proud to announce 110 acres have been added to the Farmland Preservation Program. Brother and sister owners David Saunders and Mary Schlemmer in Clark County become the 25th Ohio farm to join the program this year.
hometownstations.com
ODOT to hold public meetings for U.S. 30 feasibility study
Press Release from ODOT District 1: Lima, Ohio (October 6, 2022) – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will hold a public meeting to further develop feasible alternatives for potential safety improvements along the U.S. 30 corridor. The meeting is part of an ongoing study of the U.S. 30...
New business eyes ‘community pharmacy’ concept
LIMA — A new pharmacy opened its doors in Lima on Wednesday with the goal of returning to the days of a more personal relationship between health care providers and the patients they serve. As national chain stores have come to dominate the way medications and services are dispensed,...
wktn.com
Wyandot County Ag Society Offer Tree Sponsorship Opportunity
The Wyandot County Ag Society is offering the opportunity to purchase a tree for the Wyandot County fairgrounds. Several old trees have been removed and cleaned up around the fairgrounds in the last few years and the tree sale is an effort to replace them. The tree donation is $200.
hometownstations.com
Corner of Wayne and Union being looked at for possible garage site for Allen Co. Veterans Commission
Plans are in the works for a garage to house veterans' vehicles. The Allen County Land Bank has ownership of the property at the corner of Wayne and Union, where they were able to demolish an old building leaving a usable lot. Allen County commissioners are looking to build a new structure that will accommodate the Allen County Veterans Commission's vehicles and are interested in the site.
Tinora Rams head coach resigns, investigation into football program concludes
DEFIANCE, Ohio — Tinora High School head football coach Kenneth Krouse's resignation is immediate Wednesday night and a "school-based investigation" into concerns of possible hazing within the football program has concluded. "Appropriate athletic discipline has been imposed by the Board of Education," the Northeastern Local School Board of Education...
Police: 2 shot on I-71 in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were shot on Interstate 71 in north Columbus Friday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police received calls about a shooting on the highway near Schrock Road at 6:22 p.m. Police said one person was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in...
Semi-Truck Smashes Into Ohio School Bus
Seven children were inside at the time of the accident.
wosu.org
Federal class action suit filed against Nationwide Children's Hospital
A phlebotomist is accusing Nationwide Children’s Hospital of violating state and federal labor laws in a class action lawsuit filed last week in U.S. District Court. Bri’Ana Williams, who has worked there since January, filed the suit on behalf of herself and other employees demanding unpaid wages. The lawsuit claims employees were not paid during scheduled meal breaks but often had to work during them.
