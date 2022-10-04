Read full article on original website
Related
wvik.org
Illinois State Museum hires first director of tribal relations to ‘address past harms’
In a first-of-its-kind hire last month, the Illinois State Museum added a director of tribal relations – a pioneering role in the institution’s 145-year-history. Heather Miller will be responsible for building and repairing relationships between the Springfield-based museum and Native American tribes with historical ties to the state, specifically when it comes to how the state has handled native artifacts and remains.
wvik.org
Dinkins May Be Tried Soon
Herb Trix's guest is Tom Loewy, reporter for the Quad City Times and Dispatch-Argus. You can also hear Midwest Week Fridays on WVIK at 6:20 pm during All Things Considered.
wvik.org
Busy Illinois QC Traffic Corridor to be Studied
The Bi-State Regional Commission has received a grant for a consultant to look at the Andalusia Road - Indian Bluff Road Corridor. Planning Director Gena McCullough says says the eight mile corridor runs through Rock Island, Rock Island County, Milan, and Moline, and carries up to 10,000 vehicles per day.
wvik.org
RI Mayor Running for State Senate
He decided to run because he disagrees with several new laws such as the SAFE-T law, which eliminates cash bail except in cases where the defendent is a danger to someone. He also wants to lower taxes. "A lot of the politicians were not listening to their constituents on what...
Comments / 0