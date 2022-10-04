RECEIVED: 10/3/22 at 1:44 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Anser: Agenda and Timeline Overview with Target Dates for MSBA and School; DiNisco: Continued discussion and presentation of building massing and window designs, evolving design subcommittee discussion; Thornton Tomasetti Team: Daylighting Presentation and Recommendation; Community engagement idea from design subcommittee: Name of School; Future meeting times and agenda topics (dates and topics will be sent in advance); Next Committee Mtg. : Friday October 21 will start 1:30PM. The bi-monthly schedule will have alternate start times. Nov. 4th will be 8:30AM. Likely focus on out-door areas: on-site traffic, playgrounds and school outdoor learning, and fields (See schedule); Appoint interim ESBC Chair for October 21 mtg.- Schoen will be absent; Matters not Anticipated by the Chair 47 hours in advance of the meeting; Public Comments.

AMHERST, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO