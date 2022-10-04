ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

West St Pedestrian Bridge Installation October 12th, 2022

Public Works crews and Harold’s Crane Service will be installing a new pre-cast concrete pedestrian bridge on West St over the Plum Brook, between Pomeroy Ln and Mt Holyoke Dr, on Wednesday, October 12, between 8 am and 12 pm. West St will be reduced to one lane starting at 9 am until the bridge has been placed.
Solar Bylaw Working Group

RECEIVED: 10/3/22 at 10:22 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Review/Vote Minutes from 8/31/22 and 9/23/22; Staff Updates; Finalize Questions for WSPC on Solar & Water White Paper; Solar Assessment Update; Workplan and Engagement with Planning Department; Developing Bylaw Outline; Process of SBWG Deliberation; Future Topics for Expert Presentations; Next Meeting – Schedule and Agenda Items; Public Comment; Adjourn.
FIRE DEPARTMENT OPEN HOUSE

In conjunction with National Fire Prevention Week, the Amherst Fire Department will again host an Open House at our Central (downtown) fire station at 68 North Pleasant Street, on SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15th, from 10am to 3pm. This event will feature something for all ages, and will include Fire and EMS...
Elementary School Building Committee

RECEIVED: 10/3/22 at 1:44 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Anser: Agenda and Timeline Overview with Target Dates for MSBA and School; DiNisco: Continued discussion and presentation of building massing and window designs, evolving design subcommittee discussion; Thornton Tomasetti Team: Daylighting Presentation and Recommendation; Community engagement idea from design subcommittee: Name of School; Future meeting times and agenda topics (dates and topics will be sent in advance); Next Committee Mtg. : Friday October 21 will start 1:30PM. The bi-monthly schedule will have alternate start times. Nov. 4th will be 8:30AM. Likely focus on out-door areas: on-site traffic, playgrounds and school outdoor learning, and fields (See schedule); Appoint interim ESBC Chair for October 21 mtg.- Schoen will be absent; Matters not Anticipated by the Chair 47 hours in advance of the meeting; Public Comments.
