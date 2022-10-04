ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
Oxygen

Judge Bans Cameras From The Courtroom In Lori Vallow Case

The judge overseeing Lori Vallow's murder trial made the decision to ban cameras from all future court proceedings after determining that visual media coverage of the case could pose "a great risk to the fair administration of justice." No cameras will be allowed in Lori Vallow’s future court proceedings after...
IDAHO STATE
Page Six

‘RHOSLC’ star Jen Shah’s sentencing postponed in fraud case

What she wants, she gets. Jen Shah’s sentencing has been postponed in her federal fraud case, according to court documents obtained by Page Six. On Thursday, United States attorney Damian Williams filed a letter requesting that Shah’s sentencing be moved from Nov. 18, 2022, to Dec. 15, 2022, due to a “scheduling conflict on the part of several members of the Government team.” Judge Sidney H. Stein approved the request shortly after. Ironically, Dec. 15 is Shah’s close friend Meredith Marks’ birthday. Back in July, the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star pleaded guilty at a surprise hearing after originally denying claims...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
tvinsider.com

Todd and Julie Chrisley Granted Sentencing Delay in Fraud Case

Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have been granted a sentencing postponement in their tax fraud case after the couple claimed an IRS Revenue Officer lied in her testimony. In June, the Chrisley Knows Best stars were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the...
CELEBRITIES
BET

Teen Seeks To Overturn Court-Ordered $150K Payment To Family Of Her Rapist

Lawyers representing an Iowa teen asked a judge to reverse his order for her to pay $150,000 in restitution to the estate of her rapist. "The very notion that she is now required to pay $150,000.00 to the heirs of the man who raped her on the morning of June 1, 2020, is absurd," attorneys for Pieper Lewis, now 18, wrote in legal documents filed with the court on Monday (Sept. 26), according to USA Today.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Daybell
Person
Tylee Ryan
Person
Lori Vallow
Person
Tammy Daybell
Person
Jim Archibald
American Songwriter

Tennessee High Court Reverses Naomi Judd’s Death Investigation Order

A Tennesee High Court annulled a previous ruling that would have required police to share their investigation into Naomi Judd’s death publicly. Per Billboard, The state Supreme Court did not rule on whether the records can be released but instead sent the case back to the lower court for an additional hearing. Judd’s family filed a petition earlier this year in a Williamson County Chancery Court claiming that the police records contain video and audio interviews with relatives in the immediate aftermath of Judd’s death.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Attorneys#District#Idaho Code
Athens Messenger

Judge dismisses lawsuit over death of female jail inmate

COLUMBUS — A federal judge ruled that a woman who sued the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail in Nelsonville over her mother’s death while incarcerated there has not met the “high legal thresholds” to prevail on her legal claims. In an opinion and order filed Sept. 22 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, Eastern Division, Judge Edmund A. Sargus Jr. says that while the death of Jennifer Ohlinger, of Gallipolis, was “undeniably tragic,” and jail staffers could have responded more quickly...
NELSONVILLE, OH
Law & Crime

‘Coward’ Drove into and Murdered Waukesha Paradegoers After Beating His Ex-Girlfriend, Jurors Hear

Darrell Brooks, the man who allegedly murdered six people by ramming his SUV through a Christmas parade, had been fleeing after punching his ex-girlfriend, a prosecutor said during opening statements. Assistant District Attorney Zachary Wittchow said Brooks “took the coward’s way out” when it became apparent that police were going to get involved.
WAUKESHA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Oxygen

Convicted Fraudster Gets 20 Years For Plotting To Kill Federal Officials, Including Judge He Wanted Shoved In Wood Chipper

A convicted fraudster from California has been sentenced for trying to assemble a hit squad to murder federal officials involved in his case. John Arthur Walthall, 67, will spend the next 20 years in federal prison, plus three years of supervised release, according to a sentencing memorandum filed with the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of California. Monday’s memo, obtained by Law & Crime, comes five months after Walthall was found guilty of the murder-for-hire scheme against the authorities who helped put him away for 14 years for a fraudulent gold investment scheme.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy