Judge Bans Cameras From The Courtroom In Lori Vallow Case
The judge overseeing Lori Vallow's murder trial made the decision to ban cameras from all future court proceedings after determining that visual media coverage of the case could pose "a great risk to the fair administration of justice." No cameras will be allowed in Lori Vallow’s future court proceedings after...
KTUL
Attorney General responds to Broken Arrow lawmaker's call for Glossip evidentiary hearing
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor responded to a Broken Arrow lawmaker's call for a new hearing in the Richard Glossip death penalty case. O'Connor says not one, but two juries have found Glossip guilty and recommended he die for his crime. The AG says the...
‘RHOSLC’ star Jen Shah’s sentencing postponed in fraud case
What she wants, she gets. Jen Shah’s sentencing has been postponed in her federal fraud case, according to court documents obtained by Page Six. On Thursday, United States attorney Damian Williams filed a letter requesting that Shah’s sentencing be moved from Nov. 18, 2022, to Dec. 15, 2022, due to a “scheduling conflict on the part of several members of the Government team.” Judge Sidney H. Stein approved the request shortly after. Ironically, Dec. 15 is Shah’s close friend Meredith Marks’ birthday. Back in July, the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star pleaded guilty at a surprise hearing after originally denying claims...
Judge rules Osuna competent, criminal proceedings reinstated
HANFORD, Calif. (KGET) — A judge in Kings County on Wednesday ruled Jamie Osuna is competent to stand trial in the death of his cellmate and ordered criminal proceedings reinstated. The ruling comes more than a year after a psychiatrist found Osuna had been restored to competency after spending months in a state hospital. In […]
Feds Drain More Than $28,000 From R.Kelly’s Prison Commissary To Pay Victims Restitution
A Brooklyn judge has ordered for R.Kelly to drain more than $28,000 from his prison commissary to pay restitution to his victims.
tvinsider.com
Todd and Julie Chrisley Granted Sentencing Delay in Fraud Case
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have been granted a sentencing postponement in their tax fraud case after the couple claimed an IRS Revenue Officer lied in her testimony. In June, the Chrisley Knows Best stars were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the...
Complex
17-Year-Old Who Killed Her Alleged Rapist Ordered to Pay $150,000 to His Family
An Iowa teenager, who was a victim of human trafficking, has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $150,000 for killing her alleged rapist, NBC News via the Associated Press reports. Peiper Lewis was sentenced on Tuesday after she pleaded to involuntary manslaughter and willful...
BET
Teen Seeks To Overturn Court-Ordered $150K Payment To Family Of Her Rapist
Lawyers representing an Iowa teen asked a judge to reverse his order for her to pay $150,000 in restitution to the estate of her rapist. "The very notion that she is now required to pay $150,000.00 to the heirs of the man who raped her on the morning of June 1, 2020, is absurd," attorneys for Pieper Lewis, now 18, wrote in legal documents filed with the court on Monday (Sept. 26), according to USA Today.
Sherri Papini sentenced to 18 months in prison for faking her own kidnapping
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Sherri Papini, the California woman who pleaded guilty to faking her own kidnapping after she said she was abducted by two Hispanic women in 2016, was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison. Papini, 40, was ordered by U.S. District Court Judge William Shubb in Sacramento...
Tennessee High Court Reverses Naomi Judd’s Death Investigation Order
A Tennesee High Court annulled a previous ruling that would have required police to share their investigation into Naomi Judd’s death publicly. Per Billboard, The state Supreme Court did not rule on whether the records can be released but instead sent the case back to the lower court for an additional hearing. Judd’s family filed a petition earlier this year in a Williamson County Chancery Court claiming that the police records contain video and audio interviews with relatives in the immediate aftermath of Judd’s death.
Business Insider
Capitol rioter who testified at Jan. 6 hearing avoids jail time after judge praises displays of remorse
Stephen Ayres was sentenced to two years of probation, avoiding jail time.At least 919 people have been arrested in connection to the siege and nearly 400 have pleaded guilty. An Ohio man who testified before the January 6 committee earlier this year received two years of probation for his role in the Capitol attack avoiding any jail time.
Sheriff's investigator did not seek friendly judge to approve Supervisor Kuehl searches, court finds
A judge found Thursday that an L.A. County sheriff's investigator followed proper protocols when he obtained a warrant for last week's raids.
Judge dismisses lawsuit over death of female jail inmate
COLUMBUS — A federal judge ruled that a woman who sued the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail in Nelsonville over her mother’s death while incarcerated there has not met the “high legal thresholds” to prevail on her legal claims. In an opinion and order filed Sept. 22 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, Eastern Division, Judge Edmund A. Sargus Jr. says that while the death of Jennifer Ohlinger, of Gallipolis, was “undeniably tragic,” and jail staffers could have responded more quickly...
Killer is first inmate to face public Parole Board hearing
A man who murdered his wife 37 years ago will become the first prisoner to have a public Parole Board hearing, under rules designed to boost transparency and confidence in decision-making. Caroline Corby, the chair of the Parole Board of England and Wales, said on Tuesday the next hearing to...
DOJ Files Charges in $250M Pandemic Fraud That Stole Money from Hungry Children
Scams that target vulnerable people are deplorable. Even worse are those taking advantage of an unfortunate situation by posing as altruistic do-gooders helping others, like those charged this week for running a hunger program fraud scheme in Minnesota during the COVID-19 pandemic. Article continues below advertisement. The U.S. Department of...
‘Coward’ Drove into and Murdered Waukesha Paradegoers After Beating His Ex-Girlfriend, Jurors Hear
Darrell Brooks, the man who allegedly murdered six people by ramming his SUV through a Christmas parade, had been fleeing after punching his ex-girlfriend, a prosecutor said during opening statements. Assistant District Attorney Zachary Wittchow said Brooks “took the coward’s way out” when it became apparent that police were going to get involved.
DA: Death row inmate should get new trial over judge’s bias
A Jewish death row inmate who was part of a gang of prisoners that fatally shot a police officer is closer to getting a new trial after prosecutors agreed the previous judge held antisemitic views.
Willcox man threatens life of Social Security judge; sentenced to 25 months in prison
A Willcox man was sentenced to more than 25 months in prison for threatening the life of a Social Security judge, according to a press release from the Arizona District Attorney's Office. The press release stated that Jeffery Daniel Gladney, 55, left multiple messages on the voicemail of his attorney's office threatening to...
Convicted Fraudster Gets 20 Years For Plotting To Kill Federal Officials, Including Judge He Wanted Shoved In Wood Chipper
A convicted fraudster from California has been sentenced for trying to assemble a hit squad to murder federal officials involved in his case. John Arthur Walthall, 67, will spend the next 20 years in federal prison, plus three years of supervised release, according to a sentencing memorandum filed with the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of California. Monday’s memo, obtained by Law & Crime, comes five months after Walthall was found guilty of the murder-for-hire scheme against the authorities who helped put him away for 14 years for a fraudulent gold investment scheme.
coloradopolitics.com
Inmate's challenge to mail, privileges policies at 'supermax' prison rejected by federal court
The federal appeals court based in Denver has rejected an inmate's challenges to a pair of mail policies at the "supermax" prison in Colorado, noting the legitimate safety concerns underlying the restrictions. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit also appeared to suggest inmates at the United States...
