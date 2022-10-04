ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, GA

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Mother marks grim anniversary with other 'Missing or Murdered Moms'

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Thursday marked two years since the body of a missing 27-year-old Georgia mom was found inside a car. Heard County deputies found the body of Natalie Jones inside her bright pink 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier near Roosterville and Welcome roads in Roopville. The discovery came after an extensive three-month search.
HEARD COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Wawa, the popular gas station and store, is coming to south Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A popular gas station in the northeast named Wawa is planning to bring its stores to Georgia. Unfortunately for those who live in North Georgia, the new stores will be located in southern and coastal Georgia, according to the New Jersey-based company. There are...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

More than apples at Georgia Apple Festival

Saturday kicks off the two-weekend Georgia Apple Festival. Colonel Roberts' Homemade Root Beer is a fan favorite at the festival. It's the 32nd year of the family business' participation in the festival.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Society
City
Mount Vernon, GA
townandtourist.com

Does It Snow in Georgia? (Average Snowfall & Temperature)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Don’t head to Georgia expecting to find a whiteout blizzard. The southern latitude of this US state makes that highly unlikely. However, if you time your visit right, you might find yourself treated to a winter wonderland. The chances of encountering enough snow to do more than lightly dust the ground are best in the northern mountainous regions of the state.
GEORGIA STATE
Essence

Georgia On The Line: Inside Stacey Abrams' Race To Make History

Stacey Abrams is campaigning to become the first Black, woman governor of Georgia. With the help of her community, it can be done. Stacey Abrams walks into the small office we’re meeting in dressed in a red blazer, an undershirt, and dark gray slacks. I can tell she is ready for the end of this 12-hour-long press day. Regardless of her tiredness, there’s no slouch in her walk. She moves through the world as someone who has known her purpose since before she took her first steps. Her winning smile greets me.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
fox5atlanta.com

Ga. foster care agency says recruits desperately needed

Ga. - Wellroot Family Services said there has been a drastic decrease in licensed foster care homes and overall interest in becoming a foster parent since the pandemic hit. In 2019, Wellroot had 140 licensed foster families and as of Oct. 1, that number is drastically lower at 76 homes. Christina Lennon, the Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer at Wellroot Family Services, said those numbers started dropping when the pandemic hit and have yet to rebound.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

South Georgia counties under increased fire danger

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The U.S. National Weather Service is warning residents of increased fire danger in some parts of south Georgia. A combination of warmer temperatures, dry air and dry soils has led to a greater risk for wildfires, according to the weather service. Officials said to avoid burning...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Verify: Two claims made by Gov. Brian Kemp during Town Hall

ATLANTA — Last night, political candidates gathered for a Town Hall meeting at Clark Atlanta University and responded to questions from constituents. But how accurate are their claims?. In this story, we break down two claims by Governor Brian Kemp, which focus on gun ownership and unemployment. THE QUESTION.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

I-Team: Ga. Agriculture Commissioner says he can't stop controversial farming method

By Randy Travis Published October 4, 2022 ATLANTA - Georgia’s Agriculture Commissioner said his hands are tied if critics expect his help to end a controversial method of farming. It’s called soil amendment spraying, a practice the FOX 5 I-Team has been looking into for months now. "A lot of the public wants us to do away with it," said Gary Black. "That’s what the comments say. I can’t do that." But it’s easy to see why the public wants soil amendments to disappear. FULL STORY: https://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/ag-commissioner-i-cant-ban-controversial-farming-practice.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Ag Commissioner: I can't ban controversial farming practice

ATLANTA - Georgia’s Agriculture Commissioner said his hands are tied if critics expect his help to end a controversial method of farming. It’s called soil amendment spraying, a practice the FOX 5 I-Team has been looking into for months now. "A lot of the public wants us to...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy