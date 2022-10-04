Read full article on original website
Related
Oklahoma District Court Rules Osage Nation Reservation No Longer Exists Disestablished By Congress
Osage Nation Roadside Sign You Are Entering The Osage Nation ReservationJimmy Emerson. On August 29, 2022 Oklahoma Osage County District Judge Stuart Tate ruled that “the court finds that the Osage Indian Reservation has been disestablished ” by the United States Congress outlined in the Osage Allotment Act of June 28, 1906 and the Oklahoma Enabling Act of June 16, 1906. Therefore, the Osage County Court retains jurisdiction over the case State of Oklahoma vs. Phillips, Dustin Colby. This ruling was prompted by the defendant, Dustin Phillips, a Cherokee Nation citizen, filing a motion for his case to be dismissed by Judge Stuart Tate. Phillips conveyed that the U.S. district court in Osage County had no jurisdiction to prosecute him citing the 2020 Supreme Court of the United States’ decision for the case McGirt vs. Oklahoma. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the conviction of Jimcy McGirt, asserting that Muscogee Creek Nation’s reservation was not disestablished, and state courts had no authority to prosecute crimes committed by or against Oklahoman Indigenous Native American tribal members. Phillips is being prosecuted for domestic assault and battery by strangulation, kidnapping, threatening to perform an act of violence, and two counts of protective order violations.
Tribal courts now have more power over non-Native defendants. Here's what to know
Tribal courts can file more charges against non-Native defendants under a new law that took effect Saturday. The change is meant to help tribal nations address violence against women and children in their communities. Studies have shown four in five Native women will experience violence at some point during their lifetimes.
Oklahoma governor urges action on anti-transgender medicine
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill Tuesday targeting medical treatments for transgender youth and called on the GOP-controlled Legislature to impose a statewide ban when it returns in February. The bill signed by the first-term Republican, who is up for reelection next month, authorizes more than $108 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act for health services at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center. It prohibits any of the money from being used for gender reassignment medical treatment on children under 18 years old. Oklahoma Children’s Hospital at OU Health currently offers medical services related to gender identity for those up to age 24, including puberty blockers, gender-affirming hormone therapy, and help finding surgeons who perform gender-affirming surgeries, according to its website. Stitt also called for the Legislature to ban some of those gender reassignment treatments statewide when it returns in February, saying in a statement that he wanted a prohibition on “all irreversible gender transition surgeries and hormone therapies” on minors.
A look at the four Oklahoma Supreme Court justices on the retention ballot in November
The Oklahoma Supreme Court has ruled in recent years on major questions of state policy, including Medicaid, pandemic measures, a statewide vote on recreational marijuana and opioid litigation. In coming months, the court could rule on whether abortion is protected by the Oklahoma Constitution. Oklahoma voters will be asked on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOCO
Oklahoma advocates hope to see pardons for simple marijuana offenses at state level
OKLAHOMA CITY — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced that he's pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of "simple possession" of marijuana under federal law. But the president didn't stop there. Biden also challenged governors to follow his lead and issue pardons for those convicted of simple marijuana crimes at the state level.
Courts could throw state marijuana markets into disarray
And only Congress has the power to stop it.
Oklahoma judge rules man competent to be executed this month
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma judge ruled Tuesday that a man on death row for killing his 9-month-old daughter is competent to be executed, paving the way for his lethal injection next month. Judge Mike Hogan in Pittsburg County, where the Oklahoma State Penitentiary is located, issued his decision in the case of Benjamin Cole, 57, who is scheduled to die on Oct. 20. Cole’s attorneys said they plan to appeal. His attorneys have argued that Cole suffers from paranoid schizophrenia and that a lesion on his brain has worsened in recent years, affecting the part of his brain that deals with problem solving and movement. They told the state’s Pardon and Parole Board last month that Cole has refused medical attention and ignored his personal hygiene, hoarding food and living in a darkened cell with little to no communication with staff or fellow prisoners. Cole’s execution would be the sixth since Oklahoma resumed carrying them out in October 2021.
Montana judge rules transgender sports rule unconstitutional
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana state judge has determined three laws passed by Montana’s Republican-controlled legislature to regulate activities on university campuses are unconstitutional, including one that sought to ban transgender women from participating on female collegiate sports teams. Montana’s Constitution gives the state board of regents full authority to govern public college campuses and precludes state lawmakers from imposing their own rules, District Court Judge Rienne McElyea said in a ruling issued Wednesday that was emailed to attorneys in the case on Friday. Her ruling noted that the Montana Supreme Court recently affirmed the same conclusion in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lindsey Graham's Proposed Federal Abortion Ban is an Unconstitutional Assault on Federalism—But it Might Fly Under Current Supreme Court Precedent
GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham recently proposed a federal law banning most abortions more than 15 weeks into a pregnancy. The idea flies in the face of many years of Republican rhetoric to the effect that overruling Roe v. Wade (as the Court recently did in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization) would return the issue of abortion to the states. If enacted, it would also be an unconstitutional extension of federal power. But it might nonetheless be upheld under the Supreme Court's overbroad interpretation of Congress' power to regulate interstate commerce.
DOJ, White House silent on status of lawsuit against Georgia's 'Jim Crow' voting law as midterms loom
Roughly 15 months after the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against the state of Georgia over an election integrity law it deemed to be "racially discriminatory" and would suppress votes, the Biden administration has little to say about the status of that lawsuit and whether Georgia’s upcoming midterm election results will be tainted by the "Jim Crow" legislation.
KTLO
U.S. District Judge grants Mott use of firearms for hunting
A U.S. District Judge ruled Friday Jon Mott of Yellville, one of four Arkansas’ Jan. 6 defendants, to have his bond conditions modified so he could use guns for “subsistence hunting.” One condition of his release pending trial, was that he was not to possess any firearms or dangerous weapons.
Cannabis Reg. Update: Marijuana Legalization In Oklahoma & News From Arkansas, Wisconsin And Oregon
Arkansas Poll Shows Growing Majority Support For Marijuana Legalization Ballot Initiative As Top Republicans Urge ‘No’ Vote. Despite Arkansas’s governor and conservative officials' attempt to convince voters to say 'NO' to the cannabis legalization initiative that will appear on the November ballot, a new survey found that "59 percent of likely voters in Arkansas are in favor of the ballot measure, with just 29 percent opposed and 13 percent undecided."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New California transgender law endangers parental rights worldwide, legal group warns: 'Drastic overreach'
California's newly enacted SB 107 could empower "bad actors" to undermine the custodial rights of parents worldwide, an attorney for Alliance Defending Freedom says.
Arkansas senator suspended over filing frivolous complaint
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas state senator won’t have access to Senate offices and can’t participate in legislative meetings after the Senate on Tuesday ruled he made a frivolous ethics complaint against a fellow lawmaker in retaliation for sanctions he received earlier this year. By...
Federal judge halts key parts of New York's new gun law, says state turned a constitutional right into a "mere request"
A federal judge halted key provisions Thursday of New York's latest attempt to restrict who can carry a handgun in public and where firearms can be brought, saying multiple parts of a law the state passed this year are unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby focused on multiple parts of...
Pennsylvania Supreme Court won’t fast-track governor’s lawsuit against constitutional amendment
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has denied Governor Tom Wolf’s request to fast-track his lawsuit against legislation seeking to amend the state’s constitution to say that there is no “right to abortion” in Pennsylvania.
Arkansans To Vote On Legalizing Cannabis This Fall As Supreme Court Clears Final Legal Hurdle
The Arkansas Supreme Court ruled Thursday that voters can decide whether to legalize recreational cannabis after all, overturning a decision by the Board of Election Commissioners that had banned a proposed amendment from reaching the November ballot, reported the Associated Press. "We give the ballot title a liberal construction and...
Advocates react to federal pardons for simple marijuana possession convictions
President Biden announced his intentions to pardon thousands of Americans with federal convictions for simple marijuana possession.
KTLO
Federal judge declares 6 sections of Arkansas election law unconstitutional
U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker (left) and Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston (Photos courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) A federal judge in Little Rock has declared as unconstitutional six sections of Arkansas election law pertaining to “new political parties.”. In an opinion and order filed Friday, U.S. District...
California’s Rap Lyrics Bill Becomes State Law
California governor Gavin Newsom signed the state legislature’s Assembly Bill 2799—also known as the Decriminalizing Artistic Expression Act—into law today, preventing the use of rap lyrics in prosecutions. Killer Mike, Meek Mill, E-40, Ty Dolla $ign, and Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason, Jr. were among those present for the virtual signing ceremony. Representatives for Songwriters of North America and the Black Music Action Coalition also joined the proceedings. The bill is aimed at reducing racial biases in the criminal justice system.
Comments / 7