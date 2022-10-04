Read full article on original website
Former WWE Tough Enough Winner Sara Lee Passes Away At Age 30, Memorial Fund Set Up In Her Honor
Former WWE Tough Enough winner Sara Lee passed away at the age of 30. The tragic news was shared on Facebook by a family member on October 6, 2022. Lee was one of the winners of the 2015 season of Tough Enough alongside Josh Bredel. Following the show's conclusion, Lee made her in-ring debut for the company at an NXT live event on January 30, 2016. Later that year, Lee was released from the company.
Jade Cargill: It'd Be A Total Disrespect To Go After The World Title, I'm Making My Title Mean More
Jade Cargill is biding her time before she decides to become the AEW Women's World Champion and in the meantime, she is making her championship belt mean more. Jade Cargill is 38-0 in AEW. She is also the first and only AEW TBS Champion as her legacy continues to build, a match for the World Championship seems inevitable. For now, she is happy biding her time and building her legacy but when the time comes, Jade plans on owning the division and shutting it down.
Sam Adonis Signs With MLW, Will Debut At Fightland 2022
The world of MLW never stops. As Major League wrestling continues to gear up for its next season, more talent signings have been made. Major League Wrestling has already begun using Willie Mack this season and now, Fightful has learned that Sam Adonis, the younger brother of Corey Graves, has also agreed to terms with the promotion.
Sammy/Andrade Update, Dynamite Anniversary Notes, Saraya Brawls! | Day After Dynamite #30
Will Washington (@WilliamRBR) is with his After the Week co-host and Fightful's own Denise Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) today to talk about the anniversary edition of Dynamite and all of the backstage drama surrounding it.
KUSHIDA Not Cleared For NJPW Declaration Of Power
KUSHIDA will continue to miss time. New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that KUSHIDA has not been cleared for NJPW Declaration of Power on October 10 due to hand foot and mouth disease. KUSHIDA was originally scheduled to face Taiji Ishimori at the event. Changes to the card will be announced at a later date.
Sean Oliver Recalls Dixie Carter's YouShoot Interview, Says He Only Cut One Question
Sean Oliver remembers back on Dixie Carter's YouShoot interview. Shoot interviews have always been popular in the online wrestling community, but there have been few that have made quite the impact that Dixie Carter's 2010 interview did. During that interview, fans fired in plenty of rapid questions, many that included criticisms of the product that TNA Wrestling was putting out at the time.
Bound For Glory Go-Home | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 10/6/22 | IMPACT Post-Show
Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Ness (@Skinny__Kravitz) review IMPACT Wrestling for October 6, 2022. - Moose vs. Steve Maclin with Sami Callihan as special referee. - Jordynne Grace and Masha Slamovich Contract Signing for Bound For Glory. - Alex Zayne vs. Juice Robinson on BTI. - BFG Predictions. - Your Questions!
Seth Rollins Says 70% Of His Eccentric Suits Are In The WWE Archives, Will Send More Over Time
Seth Rollins talks about his wacky, eccentric suits. Over the course of the last three years, Seth Rollins has gone from a wrestler's wrestler to a maniacal messiah, to an unhinged snazzy dresser that is also very good in the wrestling ring. Part of the appeal of his character currently is in seeing what he will wear when he comes to the ring. Speaking with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, Seth Rollins spoke about his initial hesitation when it came to wearing the unique outfits and how he slowly came to embrace it all.
WWE Files To Trademark B-Fab And The In-Ring Names Of 4 NXT Stars
WWE has filed for more in-ring name trademarks. On October 4, WWE filed to trademark "B-Fab," "Meiko Satomura," "Nathan Frazer," "Blair Davenport" and "Bailey Matthews." B-Fab is on SmackDown with Hit Row and the others are NXT UK Superstars that have moved to NXT following the closure of NXT UK.
Seth Rollins: Working With Cody Rhodes In Hell In A Cell Repaired My Reputation As A Safe Worker
Seth Rollins says working with an injured Cody Rhodes inside Hell in a Cell repaired his reputation. Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes feuded for the majority of the spring. Cody Rhodes made his return to WWE as Seth Rollins' surprise opponent at WrestleMania 38. The feud continued into Backlash and was slated to conclude inside Hell in a Cell. However, by the time Cody Rhodes got to Hell in a Cell, he had torn his pectoral muscle. Whereas most people would not wrestle with such an injury, Cody Rhodes competed inside the dangerous structure with the injury and managed to pull out the victory against "The Visionary."
'Speedball' Mike Bailey Thinks Naomi Is One Of The Greatest Wrestlers On Earth
'Speedball' Mike Bailey says his scissor-kick flurry is now 'the Naomi kicks.'. The IMPACT Wrestling star recently sat down with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (full interview above), during which he discusses a number of topics including a signature move he shares with WWE Superstar Naomi. The reigning X-Division Champion insists that his scissor kicks have been taken over by Naomi and that if anything, she has inspired him.
Finn Balor Details The Biggest Change He's Noticed Since Triple H Took Over WWE Creative
Finn Balor is enjoying having Triple H at the helm of WWE creative. On July 25, Paul Levesque, also known as Triple H, took over as the head of WWE creative in the aftermath of Vince McMahon's retirement. Since then, fans have seen plenty of change to the product, both in the way it has been presented and with the returns of once-released stars.
Nigel McGuinness Released By WWE
Nigel McGuinness is gone from WWE. As first reported by PW Insider, Nigel McGuinness was released from WWE earlier this week. McGuinness, 46, had most recently worked for the NXT brand where he was a part of the Level Up commentary team. Before that, McGuinness had primarily worked in NXT UK alongside Andy Shepherd.
Tony Khan: I Will For Sure Address Saraya's In-Ring Status At Some Point
If you want to know what Saraya will be doing in AEW, Tony Khan suggests you continue watching the product. Saraya, formerly known as Paige, made her AEW debut on the "Grand Slam" episode of AEW Dynamite. The following week, she cut her first promo on AEW TV, though didn't clarify if she had been medically cleared to compete.
MJF Returns To The Ring, Wardlow Retains | AEW Fight Size
Here is your post-AEW Dynamite fight size update for Wednesday, October 5, 2022. - MJF returned to the ring and faced Wheeler Yuta in his first singles match since AEW Double or Nothing. The two rivals delivered a hard-fought match, and MJF clinched the victory with the Salt of the Earth armbar.
Tony Khan Confirms AEW Will Continue Holding Media Scrums Despite The Fallout Of All Out 2022
AEW will continue to hold media scrums. AEW post-show media scrums have become a staple of their pay-per-view evenings. following their most recent pay-per-view, All Out, the media scrum was a major focal point as CM Punk, who had just won the world title, aired his grievances with The Elite's Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson while discussing his issues with Colt Cabana. Following his comments at the scrum, there was a backstage altercation between all parties, and multiple suspensions were handed out when all was said and done.
Jon Moxley Signs Five-Year Extension With AEW
Jon Moxley remains All Elite. All Elite Wrestling announced that AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has signed a new five-year deal with the promotion. Moxley's new deal includes expanding his role in mentoring and coaching talent. Moxley initially signed with AEW in May 2019 when he made his debut for the promotion at AEW Double or Nothing.
Freddie Prinze Jr. Confirms That He Made An Offer To Bray Wyatt To Join His Wrestling Company
Freddie Prinze Jr. is hoping that Bray Wyatt will be the leading man in his upcoming wrestling promotion. Last month, Fightful Select reported that there was a standing offer from a "startup wrestling company" for Bray Wyatt to join. Though Wyatt's interest level was unknown, it was said to be a "serious" offer.
NJPW Night Before Rumble On 44th Street To Be Mystery Event
A mystery is coming to New York City. New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that NJPW The Night Before Rumble on 44th Street on October 27 will be a mystery event. NJPW is also encouraging fans to dress up in costume for the event. The event will emenate from Palladium in Times...
Molly Belle's Something to Smile About: Ethan the Toy Hunter
It’s often so easy to become lost in the 24/7 nature of the professional wrestling news cycle and the corresponding storm of crazy that inevitably encompasses it on social media. I think it’s important to remember the reason we all started watching this wild and wonderful thing of ours in the first place as well. Because whether in large ways or small, it simply makes us happy. With each column, I’ll shine a light on something or someone in the wide world of professional wrestling that is creating smiles out of thin air. Care to join me?
