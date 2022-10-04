Seth Rollins talks about his wacky, eccentric suits. Over the course of the last three years, Seth Rollins has gone from a wrestler's wrestler to a maniacal messiah, to an unhinged snazzy dresser that is also very good in the wrestling ring. Part of the appeal of his character currently is in seeing what he will wear when he comes to the ring. Speaking with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, Seth Rollins spoke about his initial hesitation when it came to wearing the unique outfits and how he slowly came to embrace it all.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO