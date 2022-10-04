ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Zelensky signs law that rules out Ukraine peace talks with Putin as ‘impossible’

By Snejana Farberov
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky seemingly shut the door on the prospect of having any peace talks with Vladimir Putin — but not with Russia under a different leadership.

Zelensky signed a decree on Tuesday formally declaring negotiations with the Kremlin autocrat to be “impossible.”

The decree formalized comments made by Zelensky on Friday after Putin proclaimed four partially occupied regions of Ukraine to be a part of Russia “forever,” in what Kyiv and the West dismissed as an illegitimate farce.

“He does not know what dignity and honesty are. Therefore, we are ready for a dialog with Russia, but with another president of Russia,” Zelensky said on Friday.

The Kremlin responded to Zelensky’s move by saying that Russia will not end its “special military operation” if Kyiv rules out talks, adding that it “takes two sides to negotiate”.

“We will either wait for the current president to change his position or wait for the next president to change his position in the interests of the Ukrainian people,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Ukrainian forces have broken through Russian defense in the south of the country and expanded a rapid offensive in the east, seizing back territory in areas annexed by Russia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z2qJm_0iLcdCyx00
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday signed a decree ruling out peace talks with Vladimir Putin.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VSd2X_0iLcdCyx00
Zelensky’s decree declares that any negotiations with Putin are “impossible.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D78Ix_0iLcdCyx00
The move comes after the Russian president, center, annexed four partially occupied regions of Ukraine on Friday.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tput3_0iLcdCyx00
Firefighters put out a fire on the ruins of a destroyed electrical products plant following missile strikes in Kharkiv on Tuesday.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qd9R4_0iLcdCyx00
A person walks past a mural by street artist Loretto depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, in London.

Russia’s upper house of parliament ratified the annexation of Donetsk, Luhanks, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia on Tuesday, and Putin was expected to sign it into law later today.

Putin, who turns 70 this week, has been in power in various capacities in Russia for 22 years and could run for office two more times under constitutional reforms he presided over, potentially remaining in office until 2036.

With Post Wires

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

'Putin is cornered': Ex-CIA officer predicts Putin's next move

Russian President Vladimir Putin is under pressure as many Russians are defying his call for partial mobilization for the war in Ukraine. CNN’s Intelligence and Security Analyst Robert Baer says Putin will not de-escalate his war against Ukraine despite facing setbacks.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Putin's Top Ally 'Highly Unlikely' to Send Troops to Ukraine: U.K.

It is "highly unlikely" that routine training exercises launched this week by Belarus, a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime, mean that the Eastern European country will send troops into Ukraine, according to the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence on Friday. On Thursday, a Telegram post from Belarus'...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dmitry Peskov
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Newsweek

Putin Ally Dies 'of Stroke' in Russia's Far East

Vladimir Sungorkin, editor-in-chief of pro-Kremlin tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda, has died at the age of 68. Sungorkin, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, had a stroke while on a business trip to the Khabarovsk territory in Russia's far east, a columnist for the newspaper told the state-run Interfax news agency. "Vladimir...
EUROPE
Daily Beast

Surrender Fever Sweeps Through Putin’s Troops After Russian Collapse in North

Picture this: You’re a Russian soldier, stuck in Kherson, waiting for a Ukrainian assault. Your supply route across the Dnipro River has been cut off by rocket attacks. Your ammunition dumps keep getting blown up. And you’ve watched thousands of your colleagues flee the battleground after a stunning Ukrainian offensive in the northeast of the country.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — KYIV, Ukraine — The governor of Ukraine’s Luhansk region says the number of local voters cited by pro-Russia officials as having participated in a “referendum” on living under Russian rule is inconsistent with the number of people residing in the area after seven months of war.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War Politics#Peace Talks#Ukrainian#Kremlin#Russian
UPI News

Ukraine annexation could be beginning of the end for Vladimir Putin

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- President Vladimir Putin's bizarre ceremonies formalizing Russia's annexation of some 15% of Ukraine once again revealed the yawning chasm between Kremlin triumphalism and reality. Never mind Russian forces didn't even fully control the territories Putin brought under the Russian flag. Never mind Russia's "referendums" were a...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Russia to annex more of Ukraine on Friday at the Kremlin

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia planned to annex more of Ukraine on Friday in an escalation of the seven-month war that was expected to isolate the Kremlin further, draw more international punishment and bring Ukraine extra military, political and economic support. The annexation — and planned celebratory concerts and...
POLITICS
The Independent

Putin says Russia will win back territory lost in Ukraine as Kyiv captures ‘dozens’ of towns

Vladimir Putin has defiantly claimed that Russia will stabilise the situation in four Ukrainian regions it has claimed as its own territory, despite recent military losses. Russian forces have suffered significant losses in two of the four regions since Friday, when Putin signed treaties to incorporate them into Russia after what it called referendums - exercises that Ukraine and the West denounced as illegal.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
AFP

Russia says truck blast behind Crimea bridge damage

Moscow announced Saturday that a truck exploded igniting a huge fire and damaging the key Kerch bridge -- built as Russia's sole land link with annexed Crimea -- and vowed to find the perpetrators, without immediately blaming Ukraine.  It said a truck exploded "on the automobile part of the Crimean bridge from the side of the Taman Peninsula". 
EUROPE
The Guardian

Russia’s allies China and India call for negotiations to end Ukraine war

China and India have called for a negotiated end to the Ukraine war, stopping short of robust support for traditional ally Russia. After a week of pressure at the United Nations general assembly, Russia’s foreign minister took the general assembly rostrum to deliver a fiery rebuke to western nations for what he termed a “grotesque” campaign against Russians.
WORLD
Post Register

‘Putin has lost this war’: Jim Risch on Russia’s escalation in Ukraine

WASHINGTON, D.C. — More than seven months after Russia invaded Ukraine, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said the Kremlin’s move to annex four provinces in eastern Ukraine on Friday doesn’t change the fact that Russian President Vladimir Putin has failed to meet his main objective of toppling the government in Kyiv.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Fire erupts on crucial bridge linking Russia to Crimea as blasts rock Kharkiv

A devastating explosion on a bridge linking Russia-annexed Crimea with Russia was caused by a truck bomb, Russian officials have said, engulfing the roads with towering plumes of smoke and flames. Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee said that the truck bomb caused seven railway cars carrying fuel to catch fire, resulting in a “partial collapse of two sections of the bridge.”The blast has damaged a key supply artery for Moscow’s weakening offensive in southern Ukraine. The speaker of Crimea’s Kremlin-backed regional parliament immediately accused Ukraine, though the Kremlin didn’t apportion blame. Ukrainian officials have repeatedly threatened to strike the...
EUROPE
The Independent

Russians being prepared for nuclear war, Zelensky warns

Officials in Moscow have started to prepare citizens for the possible use of nuclear weapons in seized areas of Ukraine, according to president Volodymyr Zelensky.“They begin to prepare their society. That’s very dangerous,” he said.Russian president Vladimir Putin has threatened to use “all the means at our disposal” to defend what he sees as his country’s territory, including the four areas of Ukraine annexed last week.The Ukrainian leader said: “They are not ready to do it, to use it. But they begin to communicate. They don’t know whether they’ll use or not use it. I think it’s dangerous to even...
POLITICS
BBC

Russia to formally annex four more areas of Ukraine

Russia's Vladimir Putin will hold a signing ceremony on Friday to annex four more areas of Ukraine after self-styled referendums condemned by Ukraine and the West as a sham. Russian-backed officials had earlier claimed the five-day exercise secured almost total popular support. So-called votes were held in Luhansk and Donetsk...
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
68K+
Followers
54K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy