Cole County deputies investigating death in Audrain County Jail

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Cole County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that it is investigating the death of an Audrain County Jail inmate that happened last month.

Audrain County Sheriff Matt Oller contacted Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler on Sept. 22 to ask Wheeler's office to investigate the death, Wheeler said in a news release. The initial investigation indicated foul play wasn't involved but the probe continues, Wheeler said.

Oller wanted an outside agency to investigate, Wheeler said.

Wheeler was not immediately available for comment Tuesday.

The jail also experienced an inmate death in 2019, when Ryan Blair, of Mexico, allegedly murdered Michael Eisenhauer of Centralia. Blair's first-degree murder case is ongoing.

Eisenhauer's family reached a $5 million settlement over his death in 2020.

