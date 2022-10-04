ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cole County, MO

Cole County deputies investigating death in Audrain County Jail

By Matthew Sanders
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RN3OG_0iLcd8XI00

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Cole County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that it is investigating the death of an Audrain County Jail inmate that happened last month.

Audrain County Sheriff Matt Oller contacted Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler on Sept. 22 to ask Wheeler's office to investigate the death, Wheeler said in a news release. The initial investigation indicated foul play wasn't involved but the probe continues, Wheeler said.

Oller wanted an outside agency to investigate, Wheeler said.

Wheeler was not immediately available for comment Tuesday.

The jail also experienced an inmate death in 2019, when Ryan Blair, of Mexico, allegedly murdered Michael Eisenhauer of Centralia. Blair's first-degree murder case is ongoing.

Eisenhauer's family reached a $5 million settlement over his death in 2020.

The post Cole County deputies investigating death in Audrain County Jail appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
krcgtv.com

Callaway County Sheriff arrested on suspicion of DWI in Moberly

MOBERLY — The Randolph County Sheriff said Friday afternoon Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism was arrested in Moberly Thursday evening on suspicion of DWI. Randolph County Sheriff Aaron Wilson said Moberly police were called to an Arby's parking lot in town just before 8 p.m. regarding a report of property damage.
MOBERLY, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Two Palmyra residents facing multiple charges after search warrant executed Tuesday morning

PALMYRA, Mo. — Two Palmyra residents are facing multiple charges after their arrest on Tuesday. Officers with the Palmyra Police Department and East Central Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant at 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 625 W. Main Cross. Nikolas Bennett, 33, and Tanya Bueno, 33, occupants of the home, were taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail. They were placed on a 24-hour hold on multiple charges.
PALMYRA, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN PETTIS COUNTY

A homeless Sedalia man was charged with multiple felonies in Pettis County on Wednesday, October 5. According to a probable cause statement, Sedalia Police responded to 530 East 4th Street to a report of an alleged assault. A victim relayed to the officer that Cal Childers had come over to...
SEDALIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Audrain County, MO
City
Centralia, MO
City
Mexico, MO
County
Cole County, MO
Audrain County, MO
Crime & Safety
Cole County, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Jefferson City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
myozarksonline.com

Narcotics arrest in Laclede County

An investigation by the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group and the Missouri State Highway Patrol has led to the arrest of an Eldridge man. Officers went to a residence in the 34-thousand block of VV Highway to execute a search warrant on Monday. During the search, officers seized items related to the use of methamphetamine. 19-year-old Artimis Isquierdo was taken into custody and is charged with possession of a controlled substance. When checking his criminal history it was determined that Isquierdo had multiple prior warrants for failing to appear in court and failing to obey a judge’s order.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Chesterfield man convicted in Eldon funeral shooting case

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Chesterfield man was convicted by a Moniteau County jury on Wednesday for multiple felonies. Bradley Duncan, 57, was found guilty for first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful criminal action. The jury found Duncan for trying to shoot and kill his ex-wife at Millard Rekus Funeral Home in Eldon on The post Chesterfield man convicted in Eldon funeral shooting case appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ELDON, MO
FOX 2

Rolla man in jail after shooting leads to standoff

ROLLA, Mo. – A shooting injured a Rolla man Wednesday, and the suspect was placed under arrest after a standoff with police. Tanner Branson, 22, is charged with assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Police were called to the 1400 block of Hauck Drive at around 6:30 pm Wednesday to investigate […]
ROLLA, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Blair
KMOV

Police chase ends with 2 in custody after assault on law enforcement, say O’Fallon, Missouri police

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people are in custody after a law enforcement officer was assaulted, according to the O’Fallon, Missouri Police Department. Officers pursued a vehicle that was involved in an assault on a law enforcement officer in Warren County and left the scene of an accident. Officers used spike strips to disable the vehicle in the area of Mid Rivers Mall Drive and Interstate 70. Two suspects were then taken into custody, one male and one female.
O'FALLON, MO
KOLR10 News

3 arrested in Lake Ozark fentanyl, cocaine drug bust

LAKE OZARK, Mo. — The Camden County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people on drug-related charges after executing a search warrant in Lake Ozark. According to a CCSO press release, law enforcement searched an apartment on Casa Del Rio Drive in Lake Ozark on Oct. 5 and found marijuana, mushrooms, cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and paraphernalia used […]
LAKE OZARK, MO
kjluradio.com

Camden County drug bust turns up Fentanyl, cocaine, mushrooms, meth & more

Three people are arrested during a multi-agency drug bust in Lake Ozark. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group served a search warrant late Wednesday afternoon at an apartment on Casa del Rio Drive. During a search of the apartment, investigators found Fentanyl, cocaine, psychedelic mushrooms, methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Rolla man arrested for allegedly shooting another man, engaging in standoff with police

A Rolla man is behind bars for allegedly shooting another man several times, then engaging in a standoff with police. The Rolla Police Department says officers were called to the 1400 block of Hauck Drive just after 6:00 Wednesday night for a disturbance. When officers arrived, they learned that two men had been fighting, and one man pulled a gun and shot at the other man several times before fleeing on foot.
ROLLA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Audrain County Sheriff
kmmo.com

MULTIPLE VEHICLE CRASH IN SEDALIA

UPDATE: THE ROADWAY IS NOW CLEAR. According to a news release from the Pettis County Sheriff’s Department, there is currently a vehicle accident in the area of South Limit and 32nd Street in Sedalia, traffic is currently halted. Authorities are currently trying to re-route traffic to Elm Hills Road or Sacajawea Road.
SEDALIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Preliminary outside investigation finds no foul play in Audrain County inmate's death

An independent investigation finds no wrongdoing in the recent death of an inmate at the Audrain County Jail. The Cole County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement Tuesday saying it had been asked to conduct an investigation into the death, which was reported on the evening of September 22. Sheriff John Wheeler says two of his investigators found no foul play involved after reviewing video and speaking with witnesses.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Fulton Man Charged With Felony Pair in Livingston County

A Fulton man faces two felony charges in Livingston County Court. Court documents say Andrew John Orton faces felony charges of second-degree burglary and stealing a motor vehicle. Records list both charges from Monday. The court set Orton’s bond at 15-thousand dollars cash only. Orton will next appear in...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Versailles Woman Injured In Morgan County Crash

A 22 year old Versailles woman and her 15 year old passenger were taken to Lake Regional Health following a one-vehicle crash in Morgan County on Tuesday evening. The Highway Patrol says Kellie Wood’s SUV first started running off to the left side of Alum Springs Road in Moreau and when she overcorrected it then ran off the right side of the road and overturned.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
firesideguard.com

Centralia Police Department activity: 8/26 – 9/22

On 08/26/2022 Officer took a Report of Crash Investigation in the Intersection of Lockport Drive and East Gano Chance Road. On 08/27/2022 Officer Arrested Mcintire, Brant A on Charge of Ashland Warrant Arrest in the 500 Block of East Early Street. On 08/27/2022 Officer Issued Westhoff, Autumn N a Citation...
CENTRALIA, MO
kwos.com

Woman dies after being pushed off a Columbia bridge

Columbia Police are seeking FIRST DEGREE murder charges against a Columbia parolee accused of throwing a woman to her death from a bridge over Highway 63, near Clark lane. CPD spokesman Christian Tabak says the female victim was thrown from the 63 bridge at about 6:45 Tuesday evening, near the Steak ‘n Shake and Bob Evans. Tabak says the victim was found in a wooded area beneath Highway 63 and was immediately transported to University Hospital, where she received extensive trauma care. She died a few hours later and her name hasn’t been released, pending notification of relatives. Tabak identifies the suspect as 31-year-old Jessie Williams, who was paroled from prison in August after serving about four years of a seven year sentence for stabbing a homeless man. Columbia Police captured Williams after witnesses provided a detailed description. Tabak says Williams resisted police, when they arrived.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMZU

Bevier man seriously injured in Randolph County crash

RANDOLPH COUNTY – A Bevier man is receiving treatment after he was seriously injured in an accident one mile north of Darksville Wednesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle driven by Vincent Brummer traveled into the southbound lane of Route C and struck the towed unit of a tractor trailer driven by William Gully of Huntsville. Brummer's vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and came to an uncontrolled stop. He was transported to Moberly Regional Medical Center.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy