Josh Klinghoffer Talks Pluralone, Pearl Jam, Reuniting With Chad Smith

Josh Klinghoffer has been more than a little busy since leaving the Red Hot Chili Peppers in late-2019.

In short order, the guitarist began working with Pearl Jam , Eddie Vedder , Morrissey , Iggy Pop and on the latest effort from his own project, Pluralone . Looking back in a new conversation with Q104.3 New York's Out of the Box with Jonathan Clarke , Josh described the tumult of recent years as an ultimate reset, and an opportunity he thankfully seized.

"For me, 2020 was very productive, just in terms of having space finally, not being on the road, getting a lot of time and getting a lot of writing done, doing the kind of growth as a writer; it was nothing but focus for me," he said.

Much of Pluralone's forthcoming album, This Is The Show , is a result of that period of focus. Watch Josh perform "Offend" live in studio via the player below!

"It was all a quick burst of inspiration, born of the possibility of doing a collaboration again with the band Dot Hacker ..." he says of the Pluralone album. "All those songs were written in a couple weeks. When the idea of doing it as a four-piece collaborative project kind of dissolved and it became just Clint [ Walsh ] and myself, I came to New York actually for a couple months and finished off the writing. It was recorded throughout 2021."

Barely a year since he departed RHCP, Klinghoffer found himself sitting across from Chad Smith again, this time during sessions for a forthcoming Morrissey album with producer Andrew Watt .

"It was such a blessing for me to be able to play with Chad again, and the way we record over at Andrew's, we're as close as we are now [in this room]," Josh explained. "That's just kind of a rarity these days in itself, live recording that close."

