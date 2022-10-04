ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Josh Klinghoffer Talks Pluralone, Pearl Jam, Reuniting With Chad Smith

By Andrew Magnotta @AndrewMagnotta
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34JeQg_0iLccxv700

Josh Klinghoffer has been more than a little busy since leaving the Red Hot Chili Peppers in late-2019.

In short order, the guitarist began working with Pearl Jam , Eddie Vedder , Morrissey , Iggy Pop and on the latest effort from his own project, Pluralone . Looking back in a new conversation with Q104.3 New York's Out of the Box with Jonathan Clarke , Josh described the tumult of recent years as an ultimate reset, and an opportunity he thankfully seized.

"For me, 2020 was very productive, just in terms of having space finally, not being on the road, getting a lot of time and getting a lot of writing done, doing the kind of growth as a writer; it was nothing but focus for me," he said.

Much of Pluralone's forthcoming album, This Is The Show , is a result of that period of focus. Watch Josh perform "Offend" live in studio via the player below!

"It was all a quick burst of inspiration, born of the possibility of doing a collaboration again with the band Dot Hacker ..." he says of the Pluralone album. "All those songs were written in a couple weeks. When the idea of doing it as a four-piece collaborative project kind of dissolved and it became just Clint [ Walsh ] and myself, I came to New York actually for a couple months and finished off the writing. It was recorded throughout 2021."

Barely a year since he departed RHCP, Klinghoffer found himself sitting across from Chad Smith again, this time during sessions for a forthcoming Morrissey album with producer Andrew Watt .

"It was such a blessing for me to be able to play with Chad again, and the way we record over at Andrew's, we're as close as we are now [in this room]," Josh explained. "That's just kind of a rarity these days in itself, live recording that close."

Watch the full interview via the player above!

Go here for more information on Pluralone .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eyOTZ_0iLccxv700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IgQ6F_0iLccxv700

Here's the official music video for "The Fight For The Soul":

Comments / 0

Related
iHeartRadio

Demi Lovato Forced To Postpone 'HOLY FVCK' Show: 'It Breaks My Heart'

Demi Lovato was forced to postpone at least one tour date after she woke up without a voice. The "29" singer made the announcement on the HOLY FVCK tour official Instagram on Wednesday (October 5), letting fans know that the decision to postpone a stop in Chicago was made after Lovato "woke up and had absolutely no voice," per Entertainment Tonight.
CHICAGO, IL
iHeartRadio

Jody Miller, Grammy-Winning Country Artist, Dies At 80

Grammy Award-winning country artist Jody Miller, known for “Queen. Of the House” and other hit songs, has died. She was 80. Middle-Sister, a singer-songwriter duo made up of Susan Pierce and Robin Brooks, Miller’s daughter, announced on their Facebook page on Thursday (October 6): “Middle Sister is sorry to announce the passing of Jody Miller this morning, music icon and mother of Robin Brooks. …Please remember the family as they deal with this great loss. ”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Smith
Person
Morrissey
Person
Eddie Vedder
Person
Iggy Pop
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Music Video
iHeartRadio

Post Malone Inks Massive New Tattoo On His Face

Post Malone got another massive new tattoo inked directly on his forehead, and it is has a surprisingly sweet connection to his daughter. The Twelve Carat Toothache musician, real name Austin Post, got the letters "DDP" styled in a gothic font inked onto his forehead by tattoo artist Chad Rowe backstage after his show in Indianapolis on Sunday (October 2), per TMZ. Rowe, who also inked Post's "Always Tired" tattoos in 2018, shared the new ink in a post on his Instagram.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

179K+
Followers
21K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy