Lil Nas X Says Performing In A Skirt 'Set My Younger Self Free'

Photo: Getty Images

Lil Nas X is opening up about performing in front of his family. The "Star Walkin" rapper is currently on his Long Live Montero Tour in support of his debut studio album Montero . Late last month, the tour made a stop in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia.

"I was really nervous about going out on stage in front of my family and everybody in my cute, little Coach skirt," he told People . "But as soon as I walked out, I felt like I was setting my younger self free."

He continued, "Afterwards, my family — a lot of whom used to believe in everything opposite to what was up on that stage — told me they were really proud. I feel like I'm changing some minds."

At a previous tour stop, Lil Nas X encountered some religious protesters outside of the venue. After offering them free pizza , the rapper turned a potentially tense situation into a funny meme, saying he fell in love with one of the protesters. "I sent them pizza!" he explained. "One of the protestors was actually really cute, and I called him out on Twitter, but I haven't heard from him. He's either laughing or having a really hard time in the group chat right now!"

While Lil Nas X says he's always been "the goofy class clown," he told People he feels "a lot more ambitious and unafraid to go after my dreams " since reaching mainstream success with his music. "I'm less afraid to step out of my comfort zone," he said. "Lil Nas X is helping Montero become more himself. Music has made me much more confident."