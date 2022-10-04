ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Lil Nas X Says Performing In A Skirt 'Set My Younger Self Free'

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Lil Nas X is opening up about performing in front of his family. The "Star Walkin" rapper is currently on his Long Live Montero Tour in support of his debut studio album Montero . Late last month, the tour made a stop in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia.

"I was really nervous about going out on stage in front of my family and everybody in my cute, little Coach skirt," he told People . "But as soon as I walked out, I felt like I was setting my younger self free."

He continued, "Afterwards, my family — a lot of whom used to believe in everything opposite to what was up on that stage — told me they were really proud. I feel like I'm changing some minds."

At a previous tour stop, Lil Nas X encountered some religious protesters outside of the venue. After offering them free pizza , the rapper turned a potentially tense situation into a funny meme, saying he fell in love with one of the protesters. "I sent them pizza!" he explained. "One of the protestors was actually really cute, and I called him out on Twitter, but I haven't heard from him. He's either laughing or having a really hard time in the group chat right now!"

While Lil Nas X says he's always been "the goofy class clown," he told People he feels "a lot more ambitious and unafraid to go after my dreams " since reaching mainstream success with his music. "I'm less afraid to step out of my comfort zone," he said. "Lil Nas X is helping Montero become more himself. Music has made me much more confident."

Comments / 1

Complex

Snoop Dogg Replies to Kanye West Calling His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit ‘Impactful’

Snoop Dogg has responded after Kanye West shared an image of an “impactful” performance by the west-coast legend that proved hugely influential. “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life,” Kanye worte in a recent Instagram post. The picture shows Snoop performing in a classic Hilfiger-branded rugby shirt on Saturday Night Live in 1994. In a comment on the post, which has since been deleted, Snoop replied, “Love u king … Let’s make. A move. Call the play.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat and Jaden Smith Take in Thom Browne’s Opera Spectacle

Thom Browne knows how to put on a great show, and this season he didn’t disappoint. With nearly 60 looks and clocking in at 30 minutes — an eternity in the era of fast-paced runways — Browne offered up a delectable piece of Opera cake with layers and layers of performance art. It was a play on the classic tale of Cinderella, with Gwendoline Christie swanning up and down the gilded halls to open the show. Models walked in a succession of gowns in confectionery colors and blending eras of history.More from WWDSituationist RTW Spring 2023Front Row at Yeezy RTW Spring...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TheDailyBeast

The First Week of Jennifer Hudson’s Talk Show Was a Bonkers Blast

There was a moment in the first 10 minutes of the premiere episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show where I, skeptically watching from my bed, started clapping. And not just clapping, but some good old hooting and hollering as well. Sitting on her set’s large sectional couch, Jennifer grabs a fuzzy pink blanket from behind her, drapes it across her lap, and continues to talk. There I was, sitting under my duvet with a second blanket around my shoulders and wrapped around my entire comically large noggin, feeling more seen than I ever had in my entire life.Jennifer Hudson prioritizes...
TV SHOWS
