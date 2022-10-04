Musk proposing going through with Twitter deal at original price

Elon Musk i s proposing to uphold his deal with Twitter after months of attempts to wiggle out of the agreement through legal proceedings.

Musk offered in a letter to Twitter on Monday to go through with the deal at the originally agreed-on price of $54.20 per share. A filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission making the letter public Tuesday sent Twitter shares climbing as much as 18% before being halted after the announcement.

Twitter is poised to accept the offer.

"We received the letter from the Musk parties, which they have filed with the SEC," a Twitter official told the Washington Examiner . "The intention of the company is to close the transaction at $54.20 per share."

Twitter and Musk have been in a legal spat in the Delaware Court of Chancery for several months. Musk has maintained that his decision to terminate the deal was legitimate due to Twitter reportedly being deceptive in reporting details about its spam bots in Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Twitter pushed back by arguing that Musk ended the deal after seeing Tesla's stock drop.

These legal battles have revealed several details about Musk's business practices, including his fixation on free speech , and multiple conversations with other tech executives about how he can improve the company and change its operations. Musk's researchers were also unable to substantiate Musk's claims about bots, according to recently released court filings.

A majority of Twitter's shareholders voted in favor of Twitter's board of directors approving the deal on Sept. 13.

Musk has not tweeted or commented on the deal since it went public.