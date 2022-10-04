Woman convicted of murdering pregnant woman to steal unborn child

A woman in Texas was convicted of capital murder Monday for killing an expectant mother in an attempt to steal her unborn baby .

Jurors deliberated for roughly one hour following weeks of testimony before convicting Taylor Parker for the killing of Reagan Simmons-Hancock and the kidnapping of her newborn, who failed to survive the incident, according to a report.

WATCH: TEXAS COUPLE SHOCKED TO RECEIVE SMALL ARMORY OF M16s

The attack occurred Oct. 9, 2020, after Parker entered Simmons-Hancock's New Boston residence and lunged at her with a scalpel, authorities said.

The expecting mother was 34 weeks pregnant and suffered over 100 stab wounds, including a slice wound from hip to hip.

After cutting her open, Parker removed Simmons-Hancock's uterus, and officers who responded to the scene said it was one of the most horrifying scenes they had ever seen.

Along with the wounds to her abdomen, Simmons-Hancock was stabbed in the scalp, her skull was fractured, and she was reportedly beaten with a 4-pound jar of sand she was given at her wedding.

Parker was caught driving away from the scene with the newborn on her lap, authorities said.

The now-convicted killer attempted to claim that the child was her own and that she had given birth on the road.

The newborn was then rushed to a local hospital, where it was declared dead.

During the trial, the attorneys for Parker attempted to argue the newborn was never alive, and they wanted to dismiss the kidnapping charge.

However, the prosecution maintained that the child had a heartbeat and cited medical professionals in their case.

Prior to the murder, Parker had tricked her boyfriend into thinking she was pregnant and watched a video regarding the physical examination of an infant delivered at 35 weeks.

"She's a liar, a manipulator, and now she's gonna be held accountable for it," prosecutor Lauren Richards said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Sentencing for Parker is set for Oct. 12.