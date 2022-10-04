Read full article on original website
Related
worldboxingnews.net
Four-man shortlist revealed for Andy Ruiz Jr. before retirement
Andy Ruiz Jr. wants to fight a quadrilogy of top stars before walking into the sunset as a former unified heavyweight champion. Ruiz has just turned 33 and has three or four years left in professional boxing, according to his father. “The Destroyer” has four rivals he wants to face...
'Ban him for life!': Boxing fans SLAM 'absolute melon' Conor Benn after his failed drugs test plunged his huge fight with Chris Eubank Jr into doubt... as other social media users praise Eubank Jr for wanting to go ahead with the blockbuster bout
Boxing fans have slammed Conor Benn after his failed drugs test plunged his blockbuster fight with Chris Eubank Jr into doubt. Sportsmail on Wednesday exclusively revealed that Benn had been notified he had returned an adverse finding for the banned substance clomifene. And social media users were quick to hit...
Conor Benn’s coach Tony Sims reveals reaction to fighter’s adverse drug test result
Conor Benn’s coach Tony Sims has revealed his ‘devastation’ at the news of his fighter’s adverse drug test finding this week.Benn, 26, was due to fight Chris Eubank Jr at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday night but returned a test result with traces of a fertility drug, leading to the postponement of the catchweight contest.After the news of the postponement was announced on Thursday, Sims wrote on social media: “After 26 years in boxing, a sport I love and have dedicated my life to, I can say hand on heart that I have never experienced or witnessed any athlete...
worldboxingnews.net
Eubank Jr vs Benn undercard fighters ready to go ahead of O2 bill
Wasserman stars are ready to shine during the undercard when ‘Born Rivals’ Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn clash on a sold-out night of historic boxing at The O2 in London on Saturday October 8, exclusively live on DAZN around the world and on DAZN PPV in the UK and Ireland.
RELATED PEOPLE
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder ‘long count’ KO in Tyson Fury III reopens wounds
Deontay Wilder can claim a victory over Tyson Fury in the fourth round of the third fight of their epic trilogy. That’s according to some fans of the Alabama Slammer who aired their videos on YouTube channels. Some believe Wilder would have beaten Fury via knockout in the fourth...
Conor Benn reiterates innocence after Chris Eubank Jr fight postponement
Conor Benn has reiterated his stance that he is a ‘clean athlete’ after his fight with Chris Eubank Jr was postponed.Benn was scheduled to face Eubank Jr at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday night but returned an ‘adverse’ drug test result, which led to the 157lbs catchweight contest being called off.The adverse finding was revealed on Wednesday, with the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) then declaring that it had ‘prohibited’ the fight from taking place. Despite promoters’ efforts to ensure that the bout went ahead, per the fighters’ wishes, Thursday saw confirmation that the fight had...
BoxingNews24.com
Eubank Jr vs. Benn postponed
By Barry Holbrook: Matchroom Boxing revealed moments ago that the Chris Eubank Jr vs. Conor Benn has been postponed. There’s no word for when the contest will be rescheduled, so the fans will need to wait & see when or if that will happen. Matchroom states that the British...
Chris Eubank Jr has ‘backed himself into a corner’ ahead of Conor Benn fight, Tony Bellew says
Tony Bellew has said Chris Eubank Jr has ‘backed himself into a corner’ by claiming he will have to retire if he loses to Conor Benn.Eubank Jr and Benn are set to fight one another in a catchweight bout on Saturday (8 October), almost exactly 29 years to the day after their fathers Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn clashed in a heated rematch.LATEST: Eubank Jr vs Benn in doubt after latter returns ‘adverse’ drug test resultEubank Jr, 33, has said he will have to call time on his career if he is beaten by fellow Briton Benn, 26, at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chris Eubank Jr was always going to have ‘psychological edge’ over Conor Benn, says Johnny Nelson
Johnny Nelson has said “a Eubank can always get the psychological edge over a Benn”, ahead of Chris Eubank Jr’s catchweight fight against Conor Benn this weekend.Eubank Jr and Benn are due to square off at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday (8 October), nearly 30 years after their fathers clashed for the second and final time.LATEST: Eubank Jr vs Benn in doubt after latter returns ‘adverse’ drug test resultAnalysing the mentalities of Eubank Jr, 33, and Benn, 26, former cruiserweight champion Nelson said: “Benn wears his heart on his sleeve. He’s like his dad, he is his father’s son....
Anthony Joshua earns HUGE payday – despite only fighting once last year
FORMER boxing champ Anthony Joshua’s fortune hit £130million last year. The heavyweight star banked another £12million despite losing his three world titles. Equity in his business Sparta Promotions rose £8.5million to £106,448,948 in the year to February even though AJ, 32, had only one fight.
worldboxingnews.net
WBC ‘Elizabethan title’ adds incentive to Shields vs Marshall
Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall have an added incentive to be victorious in the most anticipated female of all-time on Saturday, 15th October, with the winner to be handed the new WBC ‘Elizabethan Belt’. The World Boxing Council have today unveiled an incredible tribute to Her Majesty Queen...
Eddie Hearn accused of ‘slow-playing’ Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua talks
Promoter Bob Arum has accused Eddie Hearn of “slow-playing” negotiations surrounding Tyson Fury’s bout against Anthony Joshua.The compatriots were in talks to fight on December 3 but discussions stalled and no contracts have been signed. Arum says Hearn did not want to fight from “the get go” and therefore slowed talks so no contracts would be agreed.‘The first issue was well there’s different [TV] networks involved,” Arum told Sky Sports. “So, there was a meeting held and, lo and behold, all the networks signed off and they found a way to do it.“Now, Mr Hearn got involved and he...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
worldboxingnews.net
Exclusive: Telli Swift talks releasing fragrance with Deontay Wilder
Deontay Wilder remains focused on training for his clash with Robert Helenius on October 15. Ahead of his next bout, the 46th of his career, partner Telli Swift and Wilder worked together on a gender-neutral fragrance. In an exclusive interview with World Boxing News, Swift talked about how the collaboration...
'I can't believe it's not gone to 999': Former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is shocked that he did not beat rival Tyson Fury's record score on punching machine
Former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua could not hold back his disbelief that he did not beat Tyson Fury's record on a DAZN punch machine. The British boxer took on the DAZN Boxing Show's punch machine challenge and, with his left hand he smashed a score of 965, which broke the record on display on the machine, however, it still fell short of Fury's incredible 993.
BoxingNews24.com
Eubank Jr vs. Benn could be sanctioned by the Luxembourg Boxing Federation
By Jack Tiernan: The Luxembourg Boxing Federation may be the organization that sanctions the Chris Eubank Jr vs. Conor Benn fight this Saturday following the BBBoF choosing to prohibit the contest due to Conor’s positive test for a banned substance with VADA. In 2012, the Luxembourg Boxing Federation sanctioned...
Chris Eubank Jr ‘doesn’t have any words’ after Conor Benn clip resurfaces
Chris Eubank Jr has said he doesn’t ‘have any words’ after sharing an old clip of Conor Benn reacting to a high-profile failed drug test in boxing, a day after the Britons’ bout was postponed due to an adverse finding in Benn’s own pre-fight testing.Benn, 26, and Eubank Jr, 33, were scheduled to meet in a 157lbs catchweight contest at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday, but the former returned a test result with traces of the fertility drug clomifene, leading the main event to be called off.Benn has maintained his innocence, while Eubank Jr has claimed that his opponent...
Chris Eubank Jr forced to take drugs test just hours after Benn fight KO’d by rival’s failed doping sample
CHRIS EUBANK JR was forced to take a drugs test just hours after his fight with Conor Benn was POSTPONED due to his rival's failed doping sample. Saturday's showdown was postponed after Benn failed a drugs test, with traces of clomifene were discovered in his system. Clomifene is commonly used...
ESPN
Conor Benn-Chris Eubank Jr bout off after failed drugs test
Saturday's 157-pound fight between Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. has been called off after Benn tested positive for the performance-enhancing drug clomifene, it was announced on Thursday. The decision came down just hours before the pair were scheduled to hold a news conference ahead of the highly anticipated bout...
worldboxingnews.net
Refunds issued for Eubank Jr vs Benn as likely suspension looms
Eubank Jr vs Benn tickets got refunded within four hours of the fight being called off as the future of the grudge match faced more uncertainty. UK fans hoped the catchweight clash between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn would be rearranged after getting “postponed.”. However, that now looks...
Comments / 0