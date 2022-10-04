Read full article on original website
Drought continues and Texas lake levels are suffering
Almost all of Texas remains under drought conditions – and, of course, that’s bad for our lake levels. All but about 10 percent of Texas ranges from abnormally dry to exceptional drought.
koxe.com
Brownwood, Early, Bangs, May, Zephyr Win – Area Scores
The Brownwood Lions tamed the Big Spring Steers 41-10 Friday night before a capacity homecoming crowd at Gordon Wood Stadium. Chloe Adamez was crowned the 2022 Brownwood High School Homecoming Queen. The King will be crowned during Saturday night’s Homecoming Dance. Early, Bangs, May and Zephyr also scored wins...
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood woman among three killed in two-vehicle accident in Runnels County
According to a media release issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety Friday afternoon, Sarah Evelyn Brown, 48, of Brownwood, was one of three people killed in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 67, 10 miles east of Ballinger, Thursday morning. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2023 Kia Forte...
koxe.com
DPS: Head on Crash Near Ballinger Kills 3 Thursday Morning
BALLINGER – Three people were killed in a head on crash Thursday morning about 10 miles east of Ballinger on U.S. 67. According to information from the Texas Department of Public Safety, 51-year-old H.O. Akin III of Comanche was driving his 2022 Chevrolet pickup westbound on U.S. 67 around 10:14 a.m. Thursday. A 2023 Kia Forte driven by 24-year-old Benjamin Nathaniel Sapp of Crowley was eastbound on the same stretch of roadway when the driver attempted to pass another vehicle on a curve. The Kia crashed into the pickup head on at highway speed. Sapp and a passenger in the Kia, 25-…
koxe.com
Brownwood announces Columbus Day closure and adjusted trash schedule
Brownwood City Hall, Landfill, Recycling Center, and other non-emergency facilities will close Monday October 10th. Regular operating hours will resume Tuesday October 11th for all non-emergency facilities. Brownwood curbside trash routes for the week will be collected as follows:. Monday’s routes will be collected on Tuesday October 11th. Tuesday’s...
koxe.com
SALSA ANNOUNCES MEXICANO TRAILBLAZERS OF BROWNWOOD
Today, the Strategic Alliance for Leadership and Social Action (SALSA) announced the 2022 class of Mexicano Trailblazers of Brownwood. SALSA spokesperson, Susie Flores, said “This year’s recipients of our Trailblazers award are truly exceptional and top of the class. With 16 earned college degrees, six honorary doctorates, and scholarly endeavors between them, they have taken the word “achievement” to a much higher level. Some are not only ‘the first’ Mexicanos to accomplish what they have, they’re also the first Brownwood residents in history to reach their level of success in their respective fields.” They are:
koxe.com
Larry Petty, 81, of Brownwood
Larry Petty, age 81, of Brownwood, passed peacefully into Heaven surrounded by his loving family members on October 3, 2022. Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM on Thursday October 6 at Heartland Funeral Home. Funeral services for Larry will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday October 7 in...
What happened to HardiQuinn? Report details ‘concerning’ home conditions after Brownwood 9-year-old dies, 11-year-old found neglected
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two months ago, a 9-year-old little girl died in Brownwood, and although the circumstances surrounding her death are currently unknown, court documents detail the “concerning” conditions first responders found that prompted CPS to take custody of another child in the home. HardiQuinn Hill was found dead the afternoon of August […]
koxe.com
VFW Fish Fry Fundraiser This Friday
VFW Post 3278 and Auxiliary will host a Fish Fry Fundraiser on Friday, October 7, between 10:30 am and 1:00 pm. Deliver/pickup starts at 10:30 am. NO DINE IN OR WALK-IN ORDERS. The meal will consist of fried fish, coleslaw, hush puppies, beans and relish for $10 per plate. Delivery...
koxe.com
Brown County Republican Women’s Club to Hear from Texas Ranger
Brown County Republican Women’s Club will hold their monthly meeting on Friday, October 14th, 11:30 am to 1:00 pm at the Brownwood Country Club. “We are honored to have Texas Ranger Jason Shea as our guest speaker. Ranger Shea is a member of the Special Response Team, has extensive experience working at the border and will be sharing his knowledge about the crisis at the border. If you are concerned about the border this is a meeting you don’t want to miss!”
WARNING: Disturbing Content – Horse Shot & Killed in Brown County
BROWNWOOD – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a horse, which was in a pasture on the southwest corner of County Road 160 and County Road 192 southeast of Bangs. The horse was shot several times while it was grazing at night near County Road 160. The shooting is believed to have occurred during the late evening hours of Saturday, October 1, 2022. If you have any information please contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 325-646-5510 ext. 4360. Editors note: The photo in this article is an archive photo and not a picture of the horse that was shot…
koxe.com
BCSO names its first Rural School Resource Officer
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office issued the following information Friday morning:. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Blanket ISD, Brookesmith ISD, May ISD, and Zephyr ISD would like to announce the appointment of Brown County’s first rural School Resource Officer, Deputy Scotty Burke. Recently the sheriff’s office has...
Brown County jailer accused of improper relations with inmate
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Brown County jailer accused of having improper relations with an inmate has been arrested. Austin Hubbard was taken into custody October 6 for Prohibited Substance in a Correction Facility and Civil Rights of Person in Custody/Improper Sexual Activity with Person in Custody in connection to the investigation. He’s currently […]
koxe.com
Linda Stevens, 76, of Goldthwaite
Linda Stevens, 76 of Goldthwaite, passed away Thursday. Visitation will be Sunday, October 9, from 4 to 6 pm at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite. A Graveside service will be Monday, October 10, at 2:00 pm at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery.
koxe.com
Annual Kiwanis Club of Brownwood Pancake Supper Nov. 8
The Kiwanis Club of Brownwood’s 70th Pancake Supper is slated to take place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8 at the Brownwood Coliseum. Tickets are available from Brownwood Kiwanis Club members for $10 and proceeds will benefit programs that support the youth of the community. Pancakes and...
koxe.com
Roger Douglas Keeney, 80, of Coleman
Roger Douglas Keeney, age 80, of Coleman, died Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at his residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
koxe.com
Robert Long, 97, of Goldthwaite
Robert Long, 97 of Goldthwaite, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, October 7, from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite. Funeral service will be Saturday, October 8 at 10:00 am at First United Methodist Church in Goldthwaite.
koxe.com
Early, Texas to be featured “Destination Days” city October 17th at State Fair
Over 24 days of the State Fair of Texas, Sept. 30–Oct. 23, 2022, more than 2.2 million visitors (2021 figures, at https://bigtex.com/about-us/daily-attendance/) will attend from within and outside Texas. The State Fair of Texas, one of America’s largest, longest (since 1886), and most historic state fairs, provides a unique venue for the promotion of heritage tourism as a vitally important Texas product.
koxe.com
Glenn A. Strube, 87, of Lometa
Glenn A. Strube, 87 of Lometa, Texas, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022. There is no set visitation. A Graveside Service will be Tuesday, October 11, at 1:00 pm at Senterfitt Cemetery, Lometa. Arrangements by Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home of Goldthwaite.
