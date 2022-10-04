Read full article on original website
Related
After 50 years of bussing Westhaven kids away from their neighborhood school, City Schools votes to rezone Venable
When Charlottesville schools were desegregated in 1966, Black kids in the city were finally given the freedom to attend their neighborhood schools. Or so they thought. Since it was built in the early 1960s, Black children who lived in the Westhaven public housing community on Hardy Drive have been zoned for schools far from their neighborhood — not the one closest to them. James Bryant was one of those students.
wina.com
Charlottesville City Schools asks Gov. Youngkin to drop proposed transgender student guidelines
School Board Statement in Support of Transgender and Non-Binary Students. Respect and Safety for Students are Non-negotiable. Charlottesville City Schools is asking Governor Youngkin’s administration to drop proposed new guidance that would undermine the division’s ability to support students who identify as transgender and non-binary. In a letter...
crozetgazette.com
Secrets of the Blue Ridge: Help Wanted: Jobs Available in the Mountains
When many look to the mountains today, they see opportunities for recreation and rest. Previous generations saw opportunity: resources that were in demand needed a ready supply of laborers to bring them to the local market. Getting to Sugar Hollow in western Albemarle County a century-or-so ago was not the...
wina.com
Albemarle PD seeking information on runaway Crozet teen
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WINA) – The Albemarle County Police Department is seeking the whereabouts of a second runaway teen. Landon Peery, 16, of the Crozet area may be with his girlfriend, Abigail Garfield, 15, also of the Crozet area. Police requested information on her whereabouts on Monday, Oct 3. The two could also be staying with friends in Waynesboro.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs19news
Another Crozet-area teen reported as runaway
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for help regarding a runaway. According to police, 16-year-old Landon Peery is from the Crozet area. He may be with his girlfriend, who is another juvenile, or staying with friends in the Waynesboro area. Peery is a...
cbs19news
Crews responded to overnight dryer fire
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- No one was hurt in a dryer fire that occurred in Albemarle County on Thursday. The Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue reports crews responded to the clubhouse building on Crawford Way around 11:05 p.m. The first truck to arrive on the scene found...
cbs19news
Crozet's tunnel added to Virginia Landmarks Register
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County spot has been added to Virginia’s Landmarks Register. It’s one of nine historic places that were added to the register in the last month. The Blue Ridge Tunnel was originally built between 1850 and 1857, straddling the line between Nelson...
WHSV
Mount Crawford Planning Commission recommends denial of proposed town home development
MOUNT CRAWFORD, Va. (WHSV) - Tuesday night, the Mount Crawford community showed up at the town planning commission meeting to give their feedback on a proposed townhome development. The development would bring 211 townhomes to town. The developer wants to put the development off of Parson’s Court and be connected...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs19news
Students walkout at Burley Middle School against Youngkin's 2022 transgender policies
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Governor Glenn Youngkin’s proposed policy on Virginia's transgender students has more local students up in arms and walking out of class. This time, a protest was held at Jackson P. Burley Middle School in Albemarle County. Students across the county and Charlottesville have...
wina.com
Albemarle school board opposes Youngkin administration’s new trans guidelines
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle County’s School Board has issued a statement expressing “respectful, but vigorous disagreement” with Governor Youngkin’s revised guidance on transgender policy. The Albemarle board states “several elements of the proposed policy are in conflict with the school board’s August 2021 Policy on the Treatment of Transgender and Gender-Expansive Students, adopted in accordance with the Virginia Department of Education 2021 guidance during the previous Ralph Northam administration.
cbs19news
Albemarle school board disagrees with proposed transgender student policy changes
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County School Board says it disagrees with proposed state policy changes that change protections regarding transgender students. The board released a statement Wednesday “respectfully but vigorously” disagreeing with Governor Glenn Youngkin’s proposed changes, which are currently open for public comment....
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Court documents allege that Nexus Services owners drained victim’s bank account
The long-running legal and PR battle between the owners of Nexus Services Inc. and Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith will one day relatively soon have its day in court. An Augusta County grand jury returned indictments against Michael Donovan, the CEO of Nexus Services, and his domestic and business partner, Richard Moore, a vice president at the company, in a case in which it is alleged that they stole $426,000 from Zachary Cruz, the brother of Parkland High School mass shooter Nikolas Cruz.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg’s oldest diner busting inflation one hot dog at a time
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Hot diggity dog! Lynchburg’s oldest restaurant is celebrating its 87th anniversary on Tuesday, October 11. Texas Inn or as locals like to say the “T Room” will be celebrating by “busting inflation”, selling 87-cent hotdogs. Hot dogs will be sold from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a limit of six per person.
969wsig.com
Hospital accused in racketeering scheme
A new lawsuit accuses Sentara R-M-H of engaging in a racketeering scheme to hike bills and pad its bottom line. The class action suit was filed last Friday in U-S District Court in Harrisonburg by city resident Michael J. Swartzendruber on behalf of himself and others. The suit claims the...
WHSV
Search warrants into Nexus headquarters revealed
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Local and state authorities executed search warrants on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at Nexus Headquarters in Verona and at Nexus officials’ home in Fishersville. Those search warrants tie back to a man named Zachary Cruz and his inheritance and, separately, allegations of sexual assault. On Wednesday,...
cbs19news
Police identify victim in Nelson County crash
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police say a Scottsville resident was killed in a Nelson County crash on Thursday. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 10:15 a.m. on Rockfish Valley Highway at River Road. A 1998 Kenworth tractor trailer was heading north on Rockfish Valley...
cbs19news
Police investigating break-in at Schwarzschild Keller and George Jewelry
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A local jewelry store was broken into on Thursday morning on Millmont Street. Schwarzschild Keller and George is working with the Charlottesville Police Department to find out who did this and if anything was stolen. It happened while the store was closed. So far, all...
WSET
EBT Cardholders Beware: VDSS warns of scam calls, texts being received by customers
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Rockbridge County Sheriff's Office says there is a new scam going around. This time targeting EBT and P-EBT cardholders. According to a post on their Facebook page, the Virginia Department of Social Services received a report that cardholders are getting calls and texts advising them to call a phony 1-866 number ending in 0486 to activate their EBT account.
Virginia men charged with defrauding Parkland school shooter's brother
The head of a Virginia company accused of exploiting immigration detainees seeking bail has now been charged with defrauding the brother of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz.
WHSV
Arrest made in Waynesboro drug-related investigation
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department has arrested Everett Lee Bates, 58, of Waynesboro on three felony charges stemming from a drug related investigation. The Waynesboro Narcotics Detectives searched his home back in July, and found what they believed to be controlled substances. Bates was arrested for an...
Comments / 0