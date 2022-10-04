Read full article on original website
Kanye West bizarrely compared his decision to wear a 'White Lives Matter' shirt to Tonya Harding landing her famous triple axel
Kanye West 'White Lives Matter' shirt at Paris Fashion Week sparked reactions from activists and celebrities, some of whom condemned his decision.
Jody Miller, ‘Queen of the House’ singer, dead of complications from Parkinson’s at 80
Jody Miller, whose “Queen of the House” won the 1966 Grammy Award for best country performance by a woman, died Thursday at age 80. Miller died in her hometown of Blanchard, Oklahoma, of complications from Parkinson’s disease, according to Universal Music Group, owner of Capitol Records, which released most of her hits.
Tammy Wynette miniseries, ‘George & Tammy,’ nears debut on Paramount TV
A TV miniseries about one of the most famous couples in country music -- Tammy Wynette and George Jones -- is set for release later this year by the Paramount Network. Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon star in “George & Tammy,” a six-episode series that delves into the duo’s rocky relationship and the iconic music they performed, together and separately.
Who is Ho You Fat? Name goes viral: ‘Looks like they really want that jersey’
Victor Wembanyama isn’t the only name gaining attention in the basketball world these days. French forward Steeve Ho You Fat, Wembanyama’s teammate at Metropolitans 92, made quite the stir during a G-League exhibition introduced himself on US soil. Ho You Fat also didn’t mind that his name blew...
