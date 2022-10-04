ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Tammy Wynette miniseries, ‘George & Tammy,’ nears debut on Paramount TV

A TV miniseries about one of the most famous couples in country music -- Tammy Wynette and George Jones -- is set for release later this year by the Paramount Network. Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon star in “George & Tammy,” a six-episode series that delves into the duo’s rocky relationship and the iconic music they performed, together and separately.
TV & VIDEOS
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
199K+
Followers
59K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy