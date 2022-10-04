ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Two cars set ablaze in Boston, police seeking suspect

Adam Kavanewsky didn’t realize the car on fire belonged to him. At around 3 a.m. on Thursday, he woke up to loud sounds going off outside his apartment building, the smell of smoke, and his relatively new SUV ablaze with flames, he told NBC Boston. Boston police say that another vehicle only a block away also went up in flames Thursday morning in a pair of suspicious fires around South Boston.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

2 Mass. police officers seriously injured during funeral escort in ‘major’ Waltham crash

A pair of Massachusetts police officers were seriously injured while escorting a funeral in Waltham on Thursday morning. The two Waltham police officers were operating department motorcycles during the funeral escort, according to Waltham Police Department. Police said the two officers crashed on their motorcycles around 10:35 a.m. in the middle of the funeral escort.
WALTHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Catherine Leavy indicted on Boston Children’s Hospital bomb threat charge

The Westfield woman who allegedly made a fake bomb threat toward Boston Children’s Hospital in August 2022 has been indicted by a federal grand jury. Catherine Leavy, 37, has been indicted on one count of making a false bomb threat and another count of intentionally conveying false or misleading information that a bomb was on the way to Boston Children’s Hospital, according to U.S. Attorney Racheal Rollins.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
MassLive.com

91-year-old man issued citation after his car collides with bicyclist, police say

A bicyclist was seriously injured after going through the window of a 91-year-old man’s car Thursday, according to Cohasset Police. Officials said the driver, a 91-year-old man from Cohasset, turned in the cyclist’s path on North Main Street and was headed toward a driveway. The cyclist, a 57-year-old Cohasset man, was traveling 20 mph and was unable to stop before crashing into the vehicle, sending him through the closed window of the rear door and into the back seat, police said.
COHASSET, MA
MassLive.com

‘This is a robbery, honey’: Man indicted for Harvard Square bank robbery

A Boston man is charged with the May robbery of a TD Bank in Cambridge blocks away from Harvard Square, federal officials said. According to the United States Attorney’s office, Jalonni Shabazz, 40, walked into the bank just before 1 p.m. on May 2, a Monday, and passed a note to the teller requesting “all of the money.” When the teller asked if he would like to make a deposit, Shabazz replied, “this is a robbery, honey,” court records stated.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston High School#Shooting#District 2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
85K+
Followers
65K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy