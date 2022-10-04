Read full article on original website
Two cars set ablaze in Boston, police seeking suspect
Adam Kavanewsky didn’t realize the car on fire belonged to him. At around 3 a.m. on Thursday, he woke up to loud sounds going off outside his apartment building, the smell of smoke, and his relatively new SUV ablaze with flames, he told NBC Boston. Boston police say that another vehicle only a block away also went up in flames Thursday morning in a pair of suspicious fires around South Boston.
2 Mass. police officers seriously injured during funeral escort in ‘major’ Waltham crash
A pair of Massachusetts police officers were seriously injured while escorting a funeral in Waltham on Thursday morning. The two Waltham police officers were operating department motorcycles during the funeral escort, according to Waltham Police Department. Police said the two officers crashed on their motorcycles around 10:35 a.m. in the middle of the funeral escort.
Catherine Leavy indicted on Boston Children’s Hospital bomb threat charge
The Westfield woman who allegedly made a fake bomb threat toward Boston Children’s Hospital in August 2022 has been indicted by a federal grand jury. Catherine Leavy, 37, has been indicted on one count of making a false bomb threat and another count of intentionally conveying false or misleading information that a bomb was on the way to Boston Children’s Hospital, according to U.S. Attorney Racheal Rollins.
Man who allegedly demanded ‘a $100 bill’ from bank held on $50K bail
A Providence man previously convicted for bank robberies was held on $50,000 bail Thursday after being charged with robbing two Boston banks and attempting to rob a third, the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office said. William Sequeria, 59, was charged in Boston Municipal Court Central with two counts of armed...
After crash killed 2-year-old Colin McGrath, his injured sister called to him, EMT testifies
First responders to the scene of a Boston crash that killed 2-year-old Colin McGrath described in Suffolk Superior Court on Thursday a chaotic landscape as they rushed to treat the fatally injured toddler and tend to his seriously injured older sister. William Clapp, a retired veteran member of the Boston...
‘Dedicated’ Randolph Police Lt. Jeffrey Chaplin died while off duty, department says
The Randolph Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. On Friday Chief of Police Anthony Marag announced Lt. Jeffrey Chaplin died Thursday night following a medical emergency. Chaplin was off duty at the time of his death. Chaplin served in the department for 25 years and...
91-year-old man issued citation after his car collides with bicyclist, police say
A bicyclist was seriously injured after going through the window of a 91-year-old man’s car Thursday, according to Cohasset Police. Officials said the driver, a 91-year-old man from Cohasset, turned in the cyclist’s path on North Main Street and was headed toward a driveway. The cyclist, a 57-year-old Cohasset man, was traveling 20 mph and was unable to stop before crashing into the vehicle, sending him through the closed window of the rear door and into the back seat, police said.
‘This is a robbery, honey’: Man indicted for Harvard Square bank robbery
A Boston man is charged with the May robbery of a TD Bank in Cambridge blocks away from Harvard Square, federal officials said. According to the United States Attorney’s office, Jalonni Shabazz, 40, walked into the bank just before 1 p.m. on May 2, a Monday, and passed a note to the teller requesting “all of the money.” When the teller asked if he would like to make a deposit, Shabazz replied, “this is a robbery, honey,” court records stated.
Bank robber who claimed Ben Affleck played him in ‘The Town’ faces more charges
A Providence man accused of stealing $888 during two bank robberies late last month claimed in 2020 that he was the inspiration for Ben Affleck’s character in the 2010 bank heist movie “The Town.”. In a video posted on Caught on Providence, William Sequeria stood on trial for...
Opening statements to begin in trial of Boston woman charged in toddler’s death
Opening statements begin Wednesday in the trial of a Boston woman accused of causing a 2018 car crash that resulted in the death of a young pedestrian — a toddler returning from the park with his nanny and sister. Charlene Casey faces a single count of motor vehicle homicide...
Cameron Cartier pleads guilty to kidnapping of man he believed to be informant
A Buzzards Bay man pleaded guilty last week in federal court in Boston to his role in a violent kidnapping of a man he believed to be a government informant giving intel on a Cape Cod heroin trafficking ring, the United States Attorney’s Office said. Cameron Cartier, 28, pleaded...
Mystery car in driveway leads to Shrewsbury arrest on a car theft charge
The Shrewsbury police arrested a Worcester man with multiple warrants and aliases and charged him with stealing a car after a resident reported seeing an unknown vehicle in their driveway. A Grafton Street resident reported finding a 2009 Toyota Corolla in their driveway and called police around 6:30 p.m. on...
Boston homicides, violent crimes decreased from 2020 to 2021, FBI data shows
The number of homicides in Boston fell 37%, and the statistic for overall crimes in the city also declined in 2021 compared to 2020 as the national rate of crimes reported to the FBI by local police departments remained steady year over year, according to data released Thursday. The FBI...
Witness tearfully recalls trying to save 2-year-old Colin McGrath’s life in trial of Boston driver
A woman who tried in vain to save the life of a 2-year-old boy hit and killed by a van in South Boston tearfully recalled her efforts to jurors Wednesday as the driver charged with causing the fatal crash went on trial. “I just kept talking to Colin, telling him...
Overtime abuse scandal: Former Mass. State Police Lt. to pay back $20K after pleading guilty
A former Massachusetts State Police lieutenant has to pay back $20,000 to the state after pleading guilty to charges in connection with the Troop E overtime abuse scandal, officials said. David Keefe, 57, of Norfolk, pleaded guilty Thursday in Suffolk Superior Court to two counts of larceny over $250 by...
Worcester police LGBTQ liaison officer raises concerns with body camera program
The Worcester Police Department’s LGBTQ liaison officer raised concerns about how people in the LGBTQ community may react to its body worn camera program at a Human Rights Commission meeting Monday. Officer Sharon McQueen cited a statistic that 46% of people in the LGBTQ community do not serve openly...
‘The quickest glance’ could have saved 2-year-old Colin McGrath’s life, state argues as driver goes on trial
Prosecutors argued in a Boston court Wednesday morning that “the quickest glance” from a driver could have saved the life of a young boy whose death she is accused of causing in a crash in South Boston. In opening statements, attorneys presented competing explanations for the role South...
Window washer at JFK Library dies after falling 5-7 stories
A window washer fell to his death from the JFK Library in Dorchester on Oct. 5. The window washer was up five to seven stories high before the accident occurred, according to Boston25news. Police responded to the fallen worker at 10:30 a.m. He was initially reported to have been suffering...
Contractor accused of taking cash for work he never did in Massachusetts
A New Hampshire contractor took the money upfront for home improvement jobs he worked in Massachusetts. But come time to work, police said, he was nowhere to be found. Robert Merill, 32, was arrested in Marblehead on Tuesday, after eluding the custody of police in six Massachusetts towns over the course of more than a year, police said.
‘Severe’ gambling addiction behind woman’s $200K Scituate Irish pub theft, prosecutors say
A Massachusetts woman accused of stealing $200,000 from the Irish pub she worked at overcharged customers, voided meals and failed to pay employees in order to fuel her severe gambling addiction, authorities claim. The theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars came after a Keno machine was installed in the...
