First in a two-part series. If you’re looking for tickets to an LSU or Saints game this year, you might want to ask an elected official for help. Forty-nine Louisiana politicians spent $181,600 from their campaign accounts and political action committees on tickets to collegiate and professional sporting events in 2020 and 2021, according to a review of state campaign finance records. Data for 2022 is not available yet.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO