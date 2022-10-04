Read full article on original website
How should Ascension Parish Council handle companies that get tax breaks but miss goals?
During the Oct. 6 meeting in Donaldsonville, the Ascension Parish Council deferred a decision on handling a company that received tax breaks but failed to meet payroll and job requirements as planned. Council members expected to make a decision during a special meeting the following week after getting an opportunity...
Gov. Edwards announces $270 million in bridge projects funded through infrastructure law
In touring a locally owned bridge in East Baton Rouge Parish with inspectors from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development., Gov. John Bel Edwards announced about $270 million in funding has been allocated for off-system bridge repair and replacement projects. According to a news release, the bridge the governor...
Gov. Edwards celebrates Donaldsonville early childhood center; CF Industries donates $1 million
Gov. John Bel Edwards and area officials gathered at the newly renovated B. Lemann and Bro. building in Donaldsonville the morning of Oct. 6 to commemorate the beginning of the early childhood learning initiative, as well as announce a $1 million investment over five years from CF Industries. Several Ascension...
23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Sept. 26-30
The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Sept. 26-30. Ascension Parish had no court news to report this week. Assumption Parish:. Craig Herbert, 211 Lucky St. Plattenville, LA., age 31, pled guilty to Possession...
Louisiana elected officials use campaign cash to buy LSU, Saints tickets
First in a two-part series. If you’re looking for tickets to an LSU or Saints game this year, you might want to ask an elected official for help. Forty-nine Louisiana politicians spent $181,600 from their campaign accounts and political action committees on tickets to collegiate and professional sporting events in 2020 and 2021, according to a review of state campaign finance records. Data for 2022 is not available yet.
Ascension Parish Halloween trick-or-treating hours set for 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
The Ascension Parish Council agreed to observe Halloween trick-or-treating hours from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 throughout the parish. The parish's three municipalities - Donaldsonville, Gonzales and Sorrento - generally follow the same date and times of the rest of Ascension to avoid any confusion. The council approved the...
Ascension Parish Library offers free legal clinics
Ascension Parish Library, in partnership with Southeast Louisiana Legal Services, is offering free legal clinics for individuals and families who meet income eligibility requirements. These clinics are by appointment from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the first and third Wednesdays of each month at the library’s Donaldsonville location. Pro...
Louisiana governor says he can't issue blanket marijuana pardons like Biden
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Friday he supports President Biden's decision to pardon federal convictions for simple possession of marijuana and would consider doing the same if he had the authority. Biden, a Democrat, announced Thursday he would pardon about 6,500 people and encouraged governors to do the same...
Coaching legend Mike McConathy poised to run for key North Louisiana Senate seat
College basketball coaching legend Mike McConathy is poised to run for a key northern Louisiana state Senate seat in 2023, already running a soft campaign after having secured longtime political consultant Roy Fletcher. McConathy, 66, a Republican who lives in Natchitoches, confirmed he will be a likely candidate for the...
Brian Kelly sets donation record for sitting LSU coach with $1 million grant
BATON ROUGE - LSU football coach Brian Kelly has set the record for the largest donation made by a sitting coach in school history, the Tiger Athletic Foundation announced Friday. Kelly and his family are granting $1 million to TAF to help with the construction of an improved athletic training...
LSU football vs. Tennessee: Score prediction, scouting report for underdog Tigers
BATON ROUGE - LSU football will have its toughest test of the season thus far when No. 8. travels to Baton Rouge this Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN). The Tigers (4-1, 2-0 SEC) enter the matchup after winning at Auburn last Saturday, 21-17. LSU – No. 25 in the AP poll but unranked in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA coaches poll – came back from a 17-0 first-half deficit to pull away with the win, its first road victory under coach Brian Kelly.
Why four-star offensive tackle Zalance Heard committed to LSU football over Florida, FSU
The night before Zalance Heard was scheduled to announce his football commitment, the Neville tackle said he was still undecided. He knew he needed to rest since the Tigers were set to open the season less than 48 hours later. Heard said he was up tossing and turning until at...
Why prized LSU baseball transfer Paul Skenes said he left the Air Force Academy
BATON ROUGE - New LSU baseball pitcher and designated hitter Paul Skenes explained Thursday his reasoning why he entered the transfer portal this offseason. Skenes, a star pitcher and hitter at Air Force, realized last year that he wanted to pursue professional baseball. But in order to do that without potentially getting enlisted to serve, he had to transfer before his junior year.
4 potential solutions to LSU football's passing game woes entering Tennessee showdown
BATON ROUGE - Jayden Daniels needed to talk things over with his receivers. The LSU football quarterback wasn't on the same page with them last week, when he only completed 8-of-20 passes for 80 yards in the Tigers' 21-17 win over Auburn. So he set up a meeting on Monday:...
Gonzales man found guilty of third-degree rape
An Ascension Parish jury found a Gonzales man guilty of third-degree rape. According to a news release from the 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, 40-year-old Eric Harris was found guilty. A woman went to the Gonzales Police Department on Sept. 12, 2015, and advised that she had been raped, according...
