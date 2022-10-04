ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Sept. 26-30

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Sept. 26-30. Ascension Parish had no court news to report this week. Assumption Parish:. Craig Herbert, 211 Lucky St. Plattenville, LA., age 31, pled guilty to Possession...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Louisiana elected officials use campaign cash to buy LSU, Saints tickets

First in a two-part series. If you’re looking for tickets to an LSU or Saints game this year, you might want to ask an elected official for help. Forty-nine Louisiana politicians spent $181,600 from their campaign accounts and political action committees on tickets to collegiate and professional sporting events in 2020 and 2021, according to a review of state campaign finance records. Data for 2022 is not available yet.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish Library offers free legal clinics

Ascension Parish Library, in partnership with Southeast Louisiana Legal Services, is offering free legal clinics for individuals and families who meet income eligibility requirements. These clinics are by appointment from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the first and third Wednesdays of each month at the library’s Donaldsonville location. Pro...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Louisiana governor says he can't issue blanket marijuana pardons like Biden

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Friday he supports President Biden's decision to pardon federal convictions for simple possession of marijuana and would consider doing the same if he had the authority. Biden, a Democrat, announced Thursday he would pardon about 6,500 people and encouraged governors to do the same...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

LSU football vs. Tennessee: Score prediction, scouting report for underdog Tigers

BATON ROUGE - LSU football will have its toughest test of the season thus far when No. 8. travels to Baton Rouge this Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN). The Tigers (4-1, 2-0 SEC) enter the matchup after winning at Auburn last Saturday, 21-17. LSU – No. 25 in the AP poll but unranked in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA coaches poll – came back from a 17-0 first-half deficit to pull away with the win, its first road victory under coach Brian Kelly.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Why prized LSU baseball transfer Paul Skenes said he left the Air Force Academy

BATON ROUGE - New LSU baseball pitcher and designated hitter Paul Skenes explained Thursday his reasoning why he entered the transfer portal this offseason. Skenes, a star pitcher and hitter at Air Force, realized last year that he wanted to pursue professional baseball. But in order to do that without potentially getting enlisted to serve, he had to transfer before his junior year.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Gonzales man found guilty of third-degree rape

An Ascension Parish jury found a Gonzales man guilty of third-degree rape. According to a news release from the 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, 40-year-old Eric Harris was found guilty. A woman went to the Gonzales Police Department on Sept. 12, 2015, and advised that she had been raped, according...
