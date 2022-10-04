ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Kenny Pickett’s blunt warning to NFL with the Steelers as ‘underdogs’ in Week 5

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to enter their week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills as heavy underdogs. A big reason for that is because they will be handing rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett his first career start. Pickett came on in relief of Mitchell Trubisky halfway through the Steelers Week 4 contest against the New York Jets, and very nearly led Pittsburgh to a comeback win.
Aaron Rodgers reveals the 2 Packers players making him reconsider retirement

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is widely expected to be approaching the end of his NFL career. The 38-year-old signed a two-year extension with the Packers in what was believed to be his final contract in the league. On Wednesday, however, Rodgers revealed he may not be ready to ride off into retirement just yet. Rodgers was asked whether the emergence of Packers’ rookie wide receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs is impacting his thoughts on retiring, and he gave a rather surprising response, via Matt Schneidman.
The tough scene between Russell Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett in locker room after loss to Colts

The Denver Broncos’ slow start to the 2022 NFL season hit a new low with their 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football. Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett couldn’t do anything to get Denver’s offense going, and despite their defense’s best efforts, four field goals from the Colts ended up being enough […] The post The tough scene between Russell Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett in locker room after loss to Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Micah Parsons reacts to viral Melvin Gordon death stare at Russell Wilson after Broncos blunder

In a night full of people who will feel like they’re losers, no one probably feels worse than Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. Armed with a $245 million extension during the offseason, he just hasn’t played up to his usual high standards. And perhaps some of Wilson’s teammates, including Melvin Gordon, are growing frustrated with […] The post Micah Parsons reacts to viral Melvin Gordon death stare at Russell Wilson after Broncos blunder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Wilson, Broncos get one piece of good news after Thursday Night Football debacle

Fans of the Denver Broncos are in dire need of good news to cleanse their palate after a horrendous display by the Russell Wilson and the rest of the team against the Indianapolis Colts during their Thursday Night Football tilt. And it appears they just got it, after it was reported that a crucial part […] The post Russell Wilson, Broncos get one piece of good news after Thursday Night Football debacle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Two key Raiders get encouraging injury update ahead of Chiefs game

The Las Vegas Raiders have been dealing with injuries on both sides of the ball. But they may be at full force on offense in Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs. The duo of wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller have dealt with injuries this season. Renfrow suffered a concussion in Week 2 that kept him out of the Raiders last two games. Waller, while he hasn’t missed a game this season, has been dealing with a shoulder injury.
Nick Bosa talks smack at Baker Mayfield ahead of 49ers’ Week 5 showdown vs. Panthers

San Francisco 49ers star defender Nick Bosa made it clear that he wants to call out Baker Mayfield for the Niners’ Week 5 matchup with the Carolina Panthers. However, he is just deciding when to do it, per Cam Inman on Twitter. “I don’t think I called him (Mayfield) out last time before the (2019) […] The post Nick Bosa talks smack at Baker Mayfield ahead of 49ers’ Week 5 showdown vs. Panthers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I could have walked in’: KJ Hamler furious over Russell Wilson missing him on potential game-winning TD

It’s hard to be a Denver Broncos fan right now. For the first time this season, Russell Wilson and the Broncos have dived below .500 after losing to the Indianapolis Colts at home Thursday night, 12-9. The game ended with Russell Wilson’s pass getting batted away by Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore in the end zone. […] The post ‘I could have walked in’: KJ Hamler furious over Russell Wilson missing him on potential game-winning TD appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s awful game leads to hilarious Twitter fight between Robert Griffin III, LeSean McCoy

There’s been a lot of buzz surrounding Russell Wilson’s Week 5 performance for the Denver Broncos. Unfortunately for the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback, the noise hasn’t been positive at all, which you might say is somewhat warranted following his awful showing against the Indianapolis Colts. Wilson’s lackluster game has generated so much buzz that even […] The post Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s awful game leads to hilarious Twitter fight between Robert Griffin III, LeSean McCoy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lamar Jackson will not be pleased with latest injury report ahead of clash with Bengals

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens may be without Rashod Bateman heading into their Week 5 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. According to head coach Jim Harbaugh, Bateman was listed as day-to-day earlier in the week. But the second-year pass catcher may not be ready to go for Sunday’s matchup. He is yet to practice […] The post Lamar Jackson will not be pleased with latest injury report ahead of clash with Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mac Jones’ Week 5 injury update paves way for Bailey Zappe

The Bailey Zappe era appears ready to begin for the New England Patriots. That’s because starting quarterback Mac Jones is listed as doubtful with a high ankle sprain and backup quarterback Brian Hoyer has been designated as out. #Patriots QB Mac Jones (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday. So as expected, rookie Bailey Zappe […] The post Mac Jones’ Week 5 injury update paves way for Bailey Zappe appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFLPA, NFL agree to changes to concussion protocol amid Tua Tagovailoa incident

Ever since the Tua Tagovailoa incidents, there’s been serious concern about the concussion protocol in the NFL. Well, on Friday, it appears the league and the NFLPA took a step in the right direction, agreeing to some changes. Via Tom Pelissero: Statement from the NFL regarding the updated concussion protocol formally approved by the NFLPA […] The post NFLPA, NFL agree to changes to concussion protocol amid Tua Tagovailoa incident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Why George Kittle is not concerned with lack of production in 49ers passing game

San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle has not gotten off to the start that many anticipated that he would this season. But he isn’t worried about that. The 49ers are off to a rocky start this season. They currently sit at 2-2 and are atop the NFC West. But they lost starting quarterback Trey Lance for the season. And Kittle has just recently returned to the field for this team.
Keenan Allen’s nagging injury strikes again with final Week 5 update

The Los Angeles Chargers offense will once again be missing a key piece in Week 5. Wide receiver Keenan Allen has been ruled out of the contest. According to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper, Allen won’t be available for the Chargers. This will be the fourth straight game that Allen has missed as he is dealing with a hamstring injury.
