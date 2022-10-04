ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

wuft.org

In attempt to better reach devasted Sanibel Island, state awards contract to immediately repair causeway

The nearly 16,000-feet transit artery between Sanibel Island and mainland Southwest Florida was severed during Hurricane Ian, and there’s now a plan to reconnect it. In a press conference in Sarasota County on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis stressed the immediacy of repairing the destroyed Sanibel Causeway to bring desperate aid to hurricane-battered residents. The governor announced the Florida Department of Transportation awarded a construction contract on Tuesday to begin temporary repairs with permanent construction planned in the future.
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Mandatory Collier County curfew all weekend

A mandatory curfew has been put in place for all unincorporated Collier County starting at midnight on Friday night until 6 a.m. Saturday morning. And the City of Naples curfew starts at 10 p.m. Friday night and lasts until 6 a.m. in residential neighborhoods. This mandatory curfew will be maintained...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

County officials provide update on storm relief, recovery

Lee County officials gathered Friday morning to provide an update on Hurricane Ian relief and recovery efforts. District 2 County Commissioner and Chair Cecil Pendergrass said he and his colleagues are prioritizing getting back out into the community, especially in the hardest-hit areas and for those still in shelters. Rescue...
LEE COUNTY, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

FEMA provides more than $150 million to Hurricane Ian survivors, continues outreach efforts

WASHINGTON — More than $150 million in federal disaster assistance has gone to Hurricane Ian survivors since the federal disaster declaration. Assistance helps them with temporary housing, essential home repairs and other uninsured and underinsured disaster-related losses so they can jumpstart their recovery. Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams continue to go door-to-door to meet people where they are and help survivors with their unique needs.
FLORIDA STATE
US News and World Report

Florida Beachfront Paradise Shattered by Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) - Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian hammered southwest Florida, once tony Fort Myers Beach is a nearly deserted disaster zone where destroyed beach houses now mar the postcard views that made this stretch of the Gulf Coast famous. The town on Estero Island facing...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Cape officials provide update on recovery efforts

City of Cape Coral officials gathered Friday afternoon to give the latest update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts, especially surrounding power. Cape officials were joined by Lee County Electric Cooperative CEO, Denise Vidal, who provided insight on what they’re doing to turn the lights back on for residents. Vidal...
CAPE CORAL, FL
CBS Minnesota

Anoka Family, well-known on TikTok, shares devastation of Fort Myers and their home

MINNEAPOLIS -- WCCO first told you about the Mannella family last week. Frankie, Christine, and Olive Mannella are originally from Anoka but moved to Fort Myers a few years ago. They evacuated to Minnesota when Hurricane Ian hit, and drove back to Florida after the storm to assess the damage.When they finally made it to their home, not far from Fort Myers Beach, they filmed the destruction, outside and inside of their home.A water line on their walls shows the storm surge rose around 9 ft. on the inside of the first floor of their home. The flood waters left behind a wet,...
FORT MYERS, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Update regarding travel to Matlacha-Pine Island

Lee County would like to share with the public an update related to access to the Matlacha-Pine Island area. The following is from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office:. In the interest of rebuilding Matlacha-Pine Island as quickly as possible, today LCSO is removing processes that slowed westbound traffic Thursday when the road and bridges reopened. Those processes reduced the efficiently of rebuilding the infrastructure of the island for residents in need.
LEE COUNTY, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Above Board Chamber luncheons for October postponed due to Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. (Oct. 6, 2022) – Due to the effects of last week’s hurricane, the Above Board Chamber of Florida is postponing its October luncheons until further notice. The safety of our residents and recovery of our community are of the utmost importance at this time. We appreciate everyone’s understanding as Southwest Florida continues to recover.
FORT MYERS, FL
10NEWS

Drone pilot shows homeowners the extent of damage on Sanibel Island

SANIBEL, Fla. — For so many people who live on Sanibel and Captiva islands, since Hurricane Ian, they haven't been able to see the full scope of damage to their property. Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, destroying the communities in its path. A local photographer and...
SANIBEL, FL

