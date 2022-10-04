Read full article on original website
Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Residents were allowed to return to a coastal island that was decimated by Hurricane Ian on Saturday with a warning from the governor that the disaster isn’t over. Many of the homes still standing on Estero Island lack basic services, so portable restrooms,...
wuft.org
In attempt to better reach devasted Sanibel Island, state awards contract to immediately repair causeway
The nearly 16,000-feet transit artery between Sanibel Island and mainland Southwest Florida was severed during Hurricane Ian, and there’s now a plan to reconnect it. In a press conference in Sarasota County on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis stressed the immediacy of repairing the destroyed Sanibel Causeway to bring desperate aid to hurricane-battered residents. The governor announced the Florida Department of Transportation awarded a construction contract on Tuesday to begin temporary repairs with permanent construction planned in the future.
A bird’s eye view of the destruction on Sanibel Island after Ian
The barrier island was decimated after powerful winds and storm surges from Ian swept through last week.
WINKNEWS.com
Mandatory Collier County curfew all weekend
A mandatory curfew has been put in place for all unincorporated Collier County starting at midnight on Friday night until 6 a.m. Saturday morning. And the City of Naples curfew starts at 10 p.m. Friday night and lasts until 6 a.m. in residential neighborhoods. This mandatory curfew will be maintained...
Politricks As Usual: Black South Florida Residents Say Hurricane Ian Relief Isn’t Readily Available In Their Neighborhoods
Black south Florida residents blast the state over hurricane relief efforts that leave their neighborhoods without resources or assistance
capecoralbreeze.com
County officials provide update on storm relief, recovery
Lee County officials gathered Friday morning to provide an update on Hurricane Ian relief and recovery efforts. District 2 County Commissioner and Chair Cecil Pendergrass said he and his colleagues are prioritizing getting back out into the community, especially in the hardest-hit areas and for those still in shelters. Rescue...
WINKNEWS.com
Roofing contractor arrested in Charlotte County for working without a license
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say was running a roofing business without a license. Terence Duque, 48, was arrested on Friday after the Charlotte County Economic Crimes Unit received a call from an investigator at the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. An investigator...
capecoralbreeze.com
FEMA provides more than $150 million to Hurricane Ian survivors, continues outreach efforts
WASHINGTON — More than $150 million in federal disaster assistance has gone to Hurricane Ian survivors since the federal disaster declaration. Assistance helps them with temporary housing, essential home repairs and other uninsured and underinsured disaster-related losses so they can jumpstart their recovery. Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams continue to go door-to-door to meet people where they are and help survivors with their unique needs.
'They were denying us right away': Florida residents face uncertain future in Ian's aftermath
Headlights brighten the dusty roads under the soft complexion of pre-dawn light. With the landscape in ruins, it’s a new day in Southwest Florida.
SEE IT: Lee County sheriff takes to social media to debunk Hurricane Ian rumors
The Lee County sheriff took to Facebook Thursday to dispel rumors surrounding Hurricane Ian.
US News and World Report
Florida Beachfront Paradise Shattered by Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) - Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian hammered southwest Florida, once tony Fort Myers Beach is a nearly deserted disaster zone where destroyed beach houses now mar the postcard views that made this stretch of the Gulf Coast famous. The town on Estero Island facing...
capecoralbreeze.com
Cape officials provide update on recovery efforts
City of Cape Coral officials gathered Friday afternoon to give the latest update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts, especially surrounding power. Cape officials were joined by Lee County Electric Cooperative CEO, Denise Vidal, who provided insight on what they’re doing to turn the lights back on for residents. Vidal...
Anoka Family, well-known on TikTok, shares devastation of Fort Myers and their home
MINNEAPOLIS -- WCCO first told you about the Mannella family last week. Frankie, Christine, and Olive Mannella are originally from Anoka but moved to Fort Myers a few years ago. They evacuated to Minnesota when Hurricane Ian hit, and drove back to Florida after the storm to assess the damage.When they finally made it to their home, not far from Fort Myers Beach, they filmed the destruction, outside and inside of their home.A water line on their walls shows the storm surge rose around 9 ft. on the inside of the first floor of their home. The flood waters left behind a wet,...
Pine Islanders say Lee County Sheriff’s Office threatened to arrest “Cajun Navy” hurricane volunteers
When Hurricane Ian slammed into Pine Island at 155 mph Tuesday, the “Things to do in Pine Island” Facebook page creators and administrators Jennifer and Kevin Russell knew they were going to be up all night making sure their friends and neighbors had a way to communicate and search out information.
capecoralbreeze.com
Update regarding travel to Matlacha-Pine Island
Lee County would like to share with the public an update related to access to the Matlacha-Pine Island area. The following is from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office:. In the interest of rebuilding Matlacha-Pine Island as quickly as possible, today LCSO is removing processes that slowed westbound traffic Thursday when the road and bridges reopened. Those processes reduced the efficiently of rebuilding the infrastructure of the island for residents in need.
capecoralbreeze.com
Above Board Chamber luncheons for October postponed due to Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (Oct. 6, 2022) – Due to the effects of last week’s hurricane, the Above Board Chamber of Florida is postponing its October luncheons until further notice. The safety of our residents and recovery of our community are of the utmost importance at this time. We appreciate everyone’s understanding as Southwest Florida continues to recover.
Photos from a Florida elementary school show just how high Hurricane Ian's floodwaters rose
The Lee County School District said more than half of the district's schools need repairs, with 14% of buildings facing "major damage."
DeSantis says recovery efforts to focus on Ian impact zone
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak in Cape Coral Monday at the Historic Cape Coral Pier which was destroyed when Hurricane Ian made landfall in the Fort Myers area last week.
Sanibel Causeway expected to be operational by month's end
Completing immediate repairs will allow first responders access to the island in order to conduct their ongoing life and safety missions.
10NEWS
Drone pilot shows homeowners the extent of damage on Sanibel Island
SANIBEL, Fla. — For so many people who live on Sanibel and Captiva islands, since Hurricane Ian, they haven't been able to see the full scope of damage to their property. Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, destroying the communities in its path. A local photographer and...
