SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was arrested and another was hospitalized after a crash involving a motorcycle Thursday night. Crews responded to the intersection of East Prater Way and Marina Gateway Drive for a report of a motorcycle versus vehicle crash just before 8 p.m. on Oct. 6. When emergency crews arrived on scene they found a single rider with significant injuries, who was later transported to a hospital.

SPARKS, NV ・ 20 HOURS AGO