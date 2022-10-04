Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
South Lake Tahoe Installs Ban of Single-Use Plastic Water BottlesAnthony J LynchSouth Lake Tahoe, CA
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
Chewy Unveils a New Ecommerce Fulfillment Center in North RenoAnthony J LynchReno, NV
FOX Reno
Plumas County Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen from the Portola area who was last seen on Oct. 5. Seventeen-year-old Daryln De Leon Sintuj of Cromberg, California, attended school Wednesday and then did not return home.
FOX Reno
Sparks police searching for suspect who robbed convenience store
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Sparks Police officers are looking for the suspect in a robbery that occurred early Thursday morning. Sparks Police responded to the 7-11 convenience store on 710 Baring Blvd., on Oct. 6 around 12:45 a.m. The suspect is described as a white...
2news.com
Sparks Police Seek 7-Eleven Armed Robbery Suspect
Sparks police need your help finding a man who robbed a 7-Eleven store on Baring Blvd. early Thursday morning. Police say the man demanded money from the clerks while pointing a gun at them and then fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash. The clerks were not hurt.
FOX Reno
Wadsworth man found guilty of stabbing man to death in 2018
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Wadsworth man was found guilty by a jury last week for murdering a man from Olinghouse in 2018, announced the Washoe County District Attorney on Thursday. 40-year-old Clayton Davis is facing the following:. Sentence term of 20 to 50 years.
FOX Reno
Fact check: Are violent crime rates in Reno surging?
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — In light of recent violent incidents — like the deadly shooting last weekend outside city hall — crime is one of the top issues in the race for Reno mayor. During our sit-down interview, incumbent Mayor Hillary Schieve pointed...
FOX Reno
McCarran and 4th intersection closed while NHP investigates crash
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A crash just before 8:00 pm. on North McCarran Blvd. and 4th St. has prompted emergency crews to close down the intersection in all directions Friday night. The Sparks Police Department (SPD) has asked the public to avoid the area while...
2news.com
Reno Police locate Elderly Woman who was reported missing
Carol has been located safe and she checks okay. -------------------------------------------------- Police need your help finding an 80-year-old Reno woman last seen entering the Silver Legacy Casino Monday afternoon. Carol Lynne Lara is white, approximately 5'9" tall, 170 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a...
FOX Reno
One person arrested in crash that hospitalized motorcycle rider
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was arrested and another was hospitalized after a crash involving a motorcycle Thursday night. Crews responded to the intersection of East Prater Way and Marina Gateway Drive for a report of a motorcycle versus vehicle crash just before 8 p.m. on Oct. 6. When emergency crews arrived on scene they found a single rider with significant injuries, who was later transported to a hospital.
2news.com
Lyon County Deputies Seek Missing Man Near Dayton
Lyon County deputies need your help finding a man last seen near Andrea Way and the river in Dayton. Deputies say Richard 5'6" tall, 170 pounds and bald. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a design and blue jeans. Authorities say he has a history of medical...
FOX Reno
Man in wheelchair dies after being hit by car near Valley Road in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead after a vehicle versus pedestrian crash near downtown Reno on Friday morning. Officers with the Reno Police Department responded to the area of 5th Street between Valley Road and Elko Avenue just before 8 a.m. on the report of a crash involving a man in a wheelchair.
FOX Reno
911 issues in Washoe County fixed after outage in Incline Village, Crystal Bay area
LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Washoe County officials say the 911 issues in the Washoe County area have been resolved and service has been restored. Residents in the Incline Village and Crystal Bay area can now call 911 for emergency assistance. WCSO says 911 for...
2news.com
Illegal Street Takeovers Shut Down Through The Weekend
It was a busy weekend for both Reno and Sparks Police Departments as they dealt with street takeovers, also called sideshows, which at times can lead to civil unrest. Police say it all started Friday night at 10:30 at the Walmart on Vista Knoll Parkway. Involving hundreds of cars and...
2news.com
Search Continues For Man Missing Out Of Lyon County
Richard was last seen wearing a black shirt with a design and blue jeans. Lyon County deputies need your help finding a man last seen near Andrea Way and the river in Dayton.
2news.com
Company raising money to assist victims of Gardnerville Vehicle Explosion
Nevada Paving has created a GoFundMe page to raise money for the families of four employees who were the victims of a serious workplace explosion on September 27. While filling roadway cracks at a residential area in Gardnerville, the equipment that heats the filler unexpectedly exploded and the men were covered in the extremely hot, sticky material.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
City Council candidate arrested, charged with vandalism, arson
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A candidate for city council was arrested this weekend for allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and destroying items inside, authorities said. South Lake Tahoe Police said Kevin Brunner, 30, of South Lake Tahoe, saw his ex-girlfriend talking to another man at an...
KOLO TV Reno
NV Energy warns of utility scams targeting northern Nevadans
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy is seeing an uptick in utility scams targeting its northern Nevada customers. They say the scammer will call a customer and falsely identify themselves as an employee of NV Energy and make deceptive threats about their electric service and demand immediate payment. The scammer...
FOX Reno
Top 25 places to eat in Reno-Tahoe
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Yelp's Michael Tragash joined Fox 11's Chris Murphy to talk about the Top 25 places to eat in the Reno-Tahoe area. This week's restaurant is Scoups Ice Cream & Soup Bar. It's #23 on the list and located in Carson City.
Record-Courier
Placer County investigators turn up human remains near area affected by Mosquito Fire
According to a Facebook post by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call just before 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday. When they arrived at the scene on Cold Springs Drive, in Foresthill, they found what appeared to be human remains.
26 horses die during BLM roundup northwest of Reno
A roundup of 860 wild horses about 110 northwest of Reno is over, and BLM officials report 26 deaths in the herd.
