worldboxingnews.net
Four-man shortlist revealed for Andy Ruiz Jr. before retirement
Andy Ruiz Jr. wants to fight a quadrilogy of top stars before walking into the sunset as a former unified heavyweight champion. Ruiz has just turned 33 and has three or four years left in professional boxing, according to his father. “The Destroyer” has four rivals he wants to face...
Conor Benn’s coach Tony Sims reveals reaction to fighter’s adverse drug test result
Conor Benn’s coach Tony Sims has revealed his ‘devastation’ at the news of his fighter’s adverse drug test finding this week.Benn, 26, was due to fight Chris Eubank Jr at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday night but returned a test result with traces of a fertility drug, leading to the postponement of the catchweight contest.After the news of the postponement was announced on Thursday, Sims wrote on social media: “After 26 years in boxing, a sport I love and have dedicated my life to, I can say hand on heart that I have never experienced or witnessed any athlete...
worldboxingnews.net
Eubank Jr vs Benn undercard fighters ready to go ahead of O2 bill
Wasserman stars are ready to shine during the undercard when ‘Born Rivals’ Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn clash on a sold-out night of historic boxing at The O2 in London on Saturday October 8, exclusively live on DAZN around the world and on DAZN PPV in the UK and Ireland.
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder ‘long count’ KO in Tyson Fury III reopens wounds
Deontay Wilder can claim a victory over Tyson Fury in the fourth round of the third fight of their epic trilogy. That’s according to some fans of the Alabama Slammer who aired their videos on YouTube channels. Some believe Wilder would have beaten Fury via knockout in the fourth...
Conor Benn reiterates innocence after Chris Eubank Jr fight postponement
Conor Benn has reiterated his stance that he is a ‘clean athlete’ after his fight with Chris Eubank Jr was postponed.Benn was scheduled to face Eubank Jr at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday night but returned an ‘adverse’ drug test result, which led to the 157lbs catchweight contest being called off.The adverse finding was revealed on Wednesday, with the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) then declaring that it had ‘prohibited’ the fight from taking place. Despite promoters’ efforts to ensure that the bout went ahead, per the fighters’ wishes, Thursday saw confirmation that the fight had...
BoxingNews24.com
Eubank Jr vs. Benn postponed
By Barry Holbrook: Matchroom Boxing revealed moments ago that the Chris Eubank Jr vs. Conor Benn has been postponed. There’s no word for when the contest will be rescheduled, so the fans will need to wait & see when or if that will happen. Matchroom states that the British...
BoxingNews24.com
Chris Eubank Jr reacts to Benn’s positive drug test
By Barry Holbrook: Chris Eubank Jr reacted in shock at today’s public workout about the positive drug test by Conor Benn ahead of their scheduled fight this Saturday night at the O2 Arena in London. Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) says he’s hoping the BBBofC and the promoters can...
Chris Eubank Jr has ‘backed himself into a corner’ ahead of Conor Benn fight, Tony Bellew says
Tony Bellew has said Chris Eubank Jr has ‘backed himself into a corner’ by claiming he will have to retire if he loses to Conor Benn.Eubank Jr and Benn are set to fight one another in a catchweight bout on Saturday (8 October), almost exactly 29 years to the day after their fathers Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn clashed in a heated rematch.LATEST: Eubank Jr vs Benn in doubt after latter returns ‘adverse’ drug test resultEubank Jr, 33, has said he will have to call time on his career if he is beaten by fellow Briton Benn, 26, at...
Boxing Scene
Eubank Jr: Benn Has Escaped His Schooling... For Now
Chris Eubank Jr. has not ruled out a future meeting with a longtime bitter rival. For now, the second-generation grudge match between the younger Eubank and Conor Benn is on hold. A drug testing scandal has forced a postponement of their awaited grudge match, which was due to headline a DAZN Pay-Per-View event this Saturday from The O2 in London. Ilford’s Benn (21-0, 14KOs) produced a positive test in mid-September for the banned substance Clomiphene as discovered through testing contracted by VADA.
Anthony Joshua earns HUGE payday – despite only fighting once last year
FORMER boxing champ Anthony Joshua’s fortune hit £130million last year. The heavyweight star banked another £12million despite losing his three world titles. Equity in his business Sparta Promotions rose £8.5million to £106,448,948 in the year to February even though AJ, 32, had only one fight.
Eddie Hearn accused of ‘slow-playing’ Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua talks
Promoter Bob Arum has accused Eddie Hearn of “slow-playing” negotiations surrounding Tyson Fury’s bout against Anthony Joshua.The compatriots were in talks to fight on December 3 but discussions stalled and no contracts have been signed. Arum says Hearn did not want to fight from “the get go” and therefore slowed talks so no contracts would be agreed.‘The first issue was well there’s different [TV] networks involved,” Arum told Sky Sports. “So, there was a meeting held and, lo and behold, all the networks signed off and they found a way to do it.“Now, Mr Hearn got involved and he...
worldboxingnews.net
Eubank Jr vs Benn US fallout stings, alternative sanction ruled out
Eubank Jr vs Benn remains on as of Thursday, as the press conference got pushed back three hours to accommodate a focus on sanctioning. Promoter Eddie Hearn has since ended speculation that a commission, like the one in Luxembourg used for David Haye vs Derek Chisora, could feature at the O2 Arena.
worldboxingnews.net
WBC ‘Elizabethan title’ adds incentive to Shields vs Marshall
Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall have an added incentive to be victorious in the most anticipated female of all-time on Saturday, 15th October, with the winner to be handed the new WBC ‘Elizabethan Belt’. The World Boxing Council have today unveiled an incredible tribute to Her Majesty Queen...
worldboxingnews.net
Who snitched, detonated an eleven-day-old Conor Benn drug test?
Conor Benn tested positive for a banned substance eleven days before the results got leaked to a UK newspaper. The question is, who’s the snitch?. Without the whistleblower, the event would have passed off without a hitch and only had four days remaining when the test was detonated to the public.
worldboxingnews.net
Alexis Rocha named in Diaz vs Zepeda co-main event
One of the welterweight division’s fastest growing superstars from Santa Ana, California, Alexis “Lex” Rocha (20-1, 13 KOs) will return to the ring as the co-feature to Saturday, Oct. 29’s 12-round main event match between former IBF Super Featherweight World Champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz, Jr. (32-2-1, 15 KOs) and undefeated lightweight division ace William “El Camarón” Zepeda (26-0, 23 KOs).
worldboxingnews.net
Exclusive: Telli Swift talks releasing fragrance with Deontay Wilder
Deontay Wilder remains focused on training for his clash with Robert Helenius on October 15. Ahead of his next bout, the 46th of his career, partner Telli Swift and Wilder worked together on a gender-neutral fragrance. In an exclusive interview with World Boxing News, Swift talked about how the collaboration...
ESPN
Conor Benn-Chris Eubank Jr bout off after failed drugs test
Saturday's 157-pound fight between Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. has been called off after Benn tested positive for the performance-enhancing drug clomifene, it was announced on Thursday. The decision came down just hours before the pair were scheduled to hold a news conference ahead of the highly anticipated bout...
worldboxingnews.net
Refunds issued for Eubank Jr vs Benn as likely suspension looms
Eubank Jr vs Benn tickets got refunded within four hours of the fight being called off as the future of the grudge match faced more uncertainty. UK fans hoped the catchweight clash between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn would be rearranged after getting “postponed.”. However, that now looks...
worldboxingnews.net
Mauricio Lara vs Jose Sanmartin on Oct 22 in Mexico City
Mauricio Lara makes his return to action against Jose Sanmartin in Mexico City, Mexico on Saturday October 22, live worldwide on DAZN. Lara (24-2-1 17 KOs) is back in the ring following a trademark show of heavy artillery in March when he landed the 17th KO of his career against Emilio Sanchez in San Diego, and ‘Bronco’ is circling the World champions at Featherweight following his stunning upset win over Josh Warrington in February 2021.
