MedicalXpress
Direct oral anticoagulants show lower risk for kidney disease progression vs. vitamin K antagonists
A Swedish cohort study shows 13% (95% CI, 2-22%) lower risk of kidney function decline or kidney failure and 12% (95% CI, 3-20%) lower risk of acute kidney injury with use of direct oral anticoagulants vs. vitamin K antagonists for non-valvular atrial fibrillation. The relative safety of anticoagulation with direct...
PsyPost
Neuroimaging study suggests serotonin reuptake inhibitor treatment can improve brain ventricle volume
Psychiatric patients using serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SRI) — a commonly used type of antidepressant — show significantly decreased ventricle volume after one month, according to new neuroimaging research published in the journal Chronic Stress. The ventricles are a series of four interconnected cerebrospinal fluid-filled cavities that are located...
High-frequency Electrical Stimulation Helps Reduce Inflammation, Pain in New Feinstein Institutes Study
A bump, bruise or broken bone is painful. And while pain is an important defense mechanism to protect the body and promote healing, chronic pain can be debilitating. In the United States alone, 20-50 million adults suffer from chronic pain. New research published by scientists at The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research in the journal Bioelectronic Medicine sheds light on the molecular mechanisms that occur when high-frequency electrical stimulation (HFES) is applied transcutaneously (over the skin), which reduces inflammation and pain.
healio.com
Urine albumin-creatinine ratio, eGFR linked with structural brain damage across etiology
Researchers identified a correlation between eGFR and urine albumin-creatinine ratio with structural brain damage across various regions of etiology, according to data published in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases. Further, the findings suggest that Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and limbic-predominant age-related TDP-43 encephalopathy (LATE) might not be significant contributors to...
Nature.com
Neuroinflammation and neuroprogression produced by oxidative stress in euthymic bipolar patients with different onset disease times
Bipolar disorder (BD) is associated with systemic toxicity, represented by changes in biomarkers associated with mood episodes, leading to neurological damage, which may reflect cognitive functions and functionality and the progression of the disease. We aimed to analyze the effect of four biomarkers, superoxide dismutase (SOD), catalase (CAT), glutathione peroxidase (GSH-Px), and thiobarbituric acid reactive substances (TBA-RS), related to oxidative stress in BD and to correlate them with cognitive functions and functionality. We studied 50 bipolar types I/II patients in the euthymic phase, which was divided into two subgroups with 25 patients each (â‰¤"‰3Â years and"‰â‰¥"‰10Â years of diagnosis, from the first episode of mania) and 25 control patients. To analyze frontal cognitive functions and functionality, we used the Frontal Assessment Battery (FAB) and Functioning Assessment Short Test (FAST) tests, respectively. The scores of the FAST and FAB tests showed an increase and decrease respectively, in both bipolar groups, when compared to the control group, demonstrating impairment in cognitive functions and functionality since the disease onset. In addition, changes occurred in all six domains of the FAST test, and in four domains of the FAB test in bipolar patients when compared to the control group. Regarding oxidative stress biomarkers, we did not find changes in SOD and GSH-Px activities; however, a significant increase in CAT activity and lipid peroxidation was observed in both groups, although the patients were euthymic and medicated. These results allow us to raise the hypothesis that since the beginning of the disease, the euthymic bipolar patient has presented a level of oxidative stress, which gets worse with the evolution of the disease, promoting impairments in the frontal cognitive functions and functionality gradually.
healio.com
HIV-specific factors contribute to increased risk for MDR-E
People with HIV are at an increased risk for multidrug-resistant Enterobacterales infection because of HIV-specific factors in addition to already established risk factors, a recent study showed. “In a prior study we had observed that Enterobacterales isolates obtained from people with HIV had a significantly higher prevalence of multidrug resistance...
labpulse.com
University of Pittsburgh NGS test shows high sensitivity in pancreatic cyst study
A next-generation sequencing (NGS) test provides high sensitivity in determining which pancreatic cysts are likely to become cancerous, according to a large multicenter study published on Thursday in Gastroenterology. By sequencing 22 pancreatic cyst-associated genes, the PancreaSeq test, developed by researchers at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, accurately distinguished...
ajmc.com
Primary Care Screening Tool Accurately Predicts Lasting Asthma in Preschoolers
Earlier identification of children at risk of asthma could promote active disease monitoring and treatment interventions, the authors wrote. An international team of researchers found that a symptom-based screening tool used in primary care could accurately identify preschoolers at risk of persistent asthma symptoms and higher health care use. Earlier...
ajmc.com
The Impact of HDHPs on Service Use and Spending for Substance Use Disorders
Matthew D. Eisenberg, PhD, Alene Kennedy-Hendricks, PhD, Cameron Schilling, MPH, Alisa B. Busch, MD, MS, Haiden A. Huskamp, PhD, Elizabeth A. Stuart, PhD, Mark K. Meiselbach, PhD, Colleen L. Barry, PhD, MPP. The American Journal of Managed Care, October 2022, Volume 28, Issue 10. Offering a high-deductible health plan (HDHP)...
healio.com
Women with HIV have increased risk for left ventricular systolic dysfunction
Women with HIV have a higher risk for several cardiac conditions, demonstrating the importance of cardiovascular risk factor management and HIV infection control, researchers said. “Previous studies of people with HIV in the antiretroviral era reported an increased HIV-related risk of cardiac dysfunction, heart failure and dysrhythmias. But such investigations,...
ajmc.com
Changes in Opioid Marketing Practices After Release of the CDC Guidelines
Adeniyi Togun, MD, PhD, MPH, MS, Pinar Karaca-Mandic, PhD, Rebecca Wurtz, MD, MPH, Molly Moore Jeffery, PhD, MPP, Timothy Beebe, PhD, MA. The American Journal of Managed Care, October 2022, Volume 28, Issue 10. After the CDC guidelines’ release, total opioid marketing spending and encounters per physician decreased, but spending...
technologynetworks.com
DNA Analysis Can Help To Diagnose Subtypes of Heart Disease
The human heart is an intricate, complex organ and, like a car that starts sputtering, its function deteriorates for all sorts of reasons. Cardiomyopathy – any disease of the heart muscle that makes it pump blood less effectively – can be caused by blockages, thickened muscles, or enlarged heart chambers, among other things. For clinicians, differentiating and properly diagnosing these types of diseases can be difficult.
ajmc.com
Contributor: How to Fight the Cold and the Flu This Season
With cold and flu season approaching, tips for avoiding the worst of the respiratory viruses are important for facing the coming months, when health experts expect an uptick in flu cases compared with the past 2 years. As the weather starts changing and winter approaches, we begin to brace ourselves...
ajmc.com
Bringing Greater Context to Precision Monitoring in Patients With Diabetes
Growing evidence suggests a connections among self-care behaviors, mental health, and maintenance of glucose levels among those with diabetes, according to a recent review article in the journal Diabetologia on achieving better precision monitoring of blood glucose. According to the authors, automated integration of these characteristics and possibly others could...
MedicalXpress
NAFLD: New study shows role of adenosine kinase in fat deposition, liver inflammation
A study led by Texas A&M AgriLife Research provides compelling evidence of the important role of hepatocyte adenosine kinase in the progression of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). The study, "Hepatocyte Adenosine Kinase Promotes Excessive Fat Deposition and Liver Inflammation," appeared in September in the journal Gastroenterology. Hepatocytes are cells...
ajmc.com
Incidence and Prevalence of MDS Across Patient Populations
Ryan Haumschild, PharmD, MS, MBA: As we start to look at benefit design and patient-reported outcomes, quality of life comes into play [in a big way] there. But before we get to that piece, I want to talk a little about the prevalence. Dr Fazal, I’d love to get your input on this. When we think about myelodysplastic syndromes [MDS], how common are they nationwide? What’s the incidence and prevalence in the United States? How does this incidence change with age? In my experience with treating these patients, it tends to be the older population.
ajmc.com
Study Evaluates Factors Related to HRQOL in Multiple Myeloma
Regular assessments of patient-reported outcomes (PROs) are important to deliver the best clinical care, including the monitoring health-related quality of life (HRQOL), researchers reported. A study published Monday of 70 patients being treated for multiple myeloma (MM) examined factors that influence health-related quality of life (HRQOL), with the authors concluding...
physiciansweekly.com
Inflammatory Markers and RT Response in Painful Bone Metastases Patients
It was hypothesized that inflammation affects the tumor response to radiotherapy (RT). To comprehend the varying RT efficacy in patients with painful bone metastases, clinical investigations to examine the link between inflammatory indicators and RT response are necessary to comprehend the varying RT efficacy in patients with painful bone metastases. For a study, researchers sought to assess, in patients with uncomfortable bone metastases, the relationship between inflammatory markers and analgesic response to radiotherapy.
ajmc.com
KEYNOTE-590 Trial Impacting Treatment Landscape for ESCC and Upper GI Cancer
Syma Iqbal, MD: KEYNOTE-590 was a randomized phase 3 trial for patients with untreated esophageal cancer, both adenocarcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. This was a global study. Patients were randomized to chemotherapy vs chemotherapy plus pembrolizumab. The coprimary end points of the study were overall survival and progression-free survival in all comers and patients who had a PD-L1 CPS [combined positive score] of 10 or greater. The majority of patients who participated in the trial had squamous cell carcinoma. That was approximately 70% of the population. About 50% of the patients were accrued from Asia.
ajmc.com
NSCLC Differs Between Rural, Urban Patients in Key Ways
Molecular differences may help explain geographic gaps in outcomes. Rural patients with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) share broad similarities with the overall population of patients who have lung cancer, but a new study found there are also important molecular differences that may help explain why outcomes for rural patients tend to be worse than those of their urban peers.
